Gov. Baker Urged to Commit to Anti-Poverty Efforts in State Budget

WORCESTER, Mass. -- Community Action Agencies applauded the Massachusetts General Court for its commitments to anti-poverty efforts in the 2022 state budget, and urged Gov. Charlie Baker to follow their example when he signs his budget into law.
In addition to a $6.5 million line item for Community Action agencies across the state, both the State House and Senate included the creation of a commission to address inequality, promote opportunity and end poverty.
Sen. Mike Moore, D-Millbury, said now is the time to get the commission started, with federal money for economic recovery coming in.
"We have the ability to utilize this money in a more efficient and targeted way to try to address the concerns or the issues that the demographics, whatever this commission determines the demographics are that may need assistance, to lift them out of poverty," Moore asserted.
Moore added while anti-poverty efforts are always critical, many more people have lost access to food security, housing and even medical treatment since the pandemic began.
Lisa Clay, director of communications and member services for the Massachusetts Association for Community Action, said the commission will build on work agencies have been doing for decades.
She pointed out one of the roles they play is to analyze the needs of people living in poverty in their communities and try to address them. And she contended the funding will allow agencies more flexibility to respond as needs arise.
"This line item is really a recognition of the central role that Community Action Agencies play in bringing people together in communities, and working with and for the people that we serve and meeting the needs that are very local," Clay noted.
Marybeth Campbell, executive director of the Worcester Community Action Council, said the flexibility of state resources is key. She explained most federal funding they receive had rigid restrictions on what it can be used for.
She added she looks forward to putting funds toward what she calls a "Resiliency Center" to work with other community groups to fill gaps in her agency's services.
"At WCAC, we don't really have housing programs. We don't have mental behavioral health programs," Campbell outlined. "And where we have shared clients in the community with other organizations, we're trying to build this Resiliency Center as a way to mobilize our services together with our partner organizations."
AUGUSTA, Maine - A bipartisan group of nearly 60 U.S. senators led by Susan Collins, R-Maine, is urging more funding for the federal TRIO programs.
The programs serve more than 7,500 Maine students who are low-income, the first in their family to attend college or who live with a disability. TRIO programs encourage and provide resources for high school students to apply and prepare for college, and help current students with course selection, connecting to tutoring services, financial literacy and more.
Mary Sinclair, president of the Farmington-based Maine Educational Opportunity Association, said the programs are about access for historically underserved communities.
"Our programs - we're very relationship-based," she said. "We know our students really well, and we help them kind of meet the challenges of whatever it is that they are needing."
Collins and her colleagues are reminding the House Appropriations Committee chairs that, during the pandemic, college enrollment rates from high schools with high poverty rates fell steeply from the previous year, and lower-income students have been twice as likely to drop out of community college since the COVID-19 crisis.
Sara Flowers, director of the Student Support Services Program at the University of Maine in Augusta, echoed the importance of pushing against the trend of low-income, first-generation, and students with disabilities enrolling and graduating at lower rates than their peers. She said TRIO funding is crucial for equity, especially in light of what she calls "academic inflation."
"The jobs out there for our students are, in some ways, the same jobs that were there 30 years ago," she said, "but now we're asking for higher degrees from those applicants than we did 30 years ago."
The higher-education funding bill, as it stands now in committee, would boost funding for TRIO programs by 18%. It also would increase funding for career and adult education, and increase the maximum annual Pell Grant amount by $400.
CHICAGO - Home-care workers in Chicago joined a national day of action Tuesday, urging Congress to prioritize funding for what's become known as the "care economy."
The White House and Congress are in negotiations over whether to include funding for well-paid union jobs with benefits in the care sector in an infrastructure deal.
The pandemic highlighted the critical importance of home-care workers, and Patricia Evans, a caregiver with Help at Home, a private agency that cares for seniors and people with disabilities in Illinois, said she believes fair pay, benefits and paid leave should come with that recognition.
"It seems nonsensical that you wouldn't give health coverage to somebody who's taking care of somebody who's potentially sick or who's elderly," she said, "and they're a more at-risk population, so you want to send healthy people into their environment."
The Biden plan would increase access to home-care under the Medicaid program. Evans added that women, and especially women of color, are more often the ones who leave their jobs to care for family members, which affects their income and ability to save for retirement. However, opponents say the care economy isn't "traditional" infrastructure, and should be considered separately.
Evans said the need for support for these jobs affects not only home-care providers, but also their clients. She noted there's high turnover in the field, because when caregivers aren't paid enough, they often have to juggle multiple jobs along with their own lives and families.
"It takes time to help train someone to do the task the way you like," she said, "and then, plus, because we're able to go into the homes, family members don't have to quit their job to stay home and take care of their family member. So, it's like we're a team - we're helping them, they're helping us."
Evans said one of the things she likes best about her job is helping people stay in their own homes and communities longer than they might be able to otherwise. She added that improving the home-care sector also would save the health-care system money on nursing-home costs.
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's new two-year budget is not getting a lot of attention for its spending provisions. Instead, the focus is on a major tax cut touted by political leaders.
But not everyone is embracing it, including voices for marginalized residents. Gov. Tony Evers expressed frustration over the budget overseen by Republican leaders, but kept in place $2 billion in income-tax cuts. Evers and GOP lawmakers say middle-class families will benefit.
David Liners, state director of the WISDOM network, a network of mostly faith-based groups working for social change, does not see it as a life-saver for most Wisconsin families.
"The tax cuts themselves are going to very marginally help middle-income people; they're not gonna help low-income people at all," Liners argued. "And they're going to disproportionately help people who are already doing just fine."
He contended the state missed an opportunity to use available money to close a variety of gaps. The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimated nearly 75% of the tax relief will go to people earning more than $100,000 a year.
Gov. Evers restored $100 million in education funding by tapping into federal COVID relief, but Liners and other advocates for public schools said they're still being shortchanged. And in his field, he sees other areas where spending priorities seem out of place.
"We work with a lot of people who are coming home from being incarcerated," Liners explained. "And while we spend a fortune on people being incarcerated, there's fewer and fewer chances for people to get into counseling and treatment."
Earlier in the budget process, GOP leaders also nixed a proposed Medicaid expansion, suggesting the state could end up paying more if federal incentive dollars were to ever run out.
Wisconsin is among a dozen states that have yet to expand Medicaid. Supporters of expansion say by holding out, the state is missing out on federal funds that would help tens of thousands of people gain health coverage.