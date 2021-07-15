Thursday, July 15, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 15, 2021
Play

Germany's leader faces public pressure to stop blocking global development of COVID-19 vaccines, and working families begin to see monthly payments from the expanded Child Tax Credit.

2021Talks - July 15, 2021
Play

President Biden touts a $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits D.C., Sen. Schumer wants to decriminalize marijuana, and the DOJ says the FBI failed in investigating Larry Nassar.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Gov. Baker Urged to Commit to Anti-Poverty Efforts in State Budget

Play

Thursday, July 15, 2021   

WORCESTER, Mass. -- Community Action Agencies applauded the Massachusetts General Court for its commitments to anti-poverty efforts in the 2022 state budget, and urged Gov. Charlie Baker to follow their example when he signs his budget into law.

In addition to a $6.5 million line item for Community Action agencies across the state, both the State House and Senate included the creation of a commission to address inequality, promote opportunity and end poverty.

Sen. Mike Moore, D-Millbury, said now is the time to get the commission started, with federal money for economic recovery coming in.

"We have the ability to utilize this money in a more efficient and targeted way to try to address the concerns or the issues that the demographics, whatever this commission determines the demographics are that may need assistance, to lift them out of poverty," Moore asserted.

Moore added while anti-poverty efforts are always critical, many more people have lost access to food security, housing and even medical treatment since the pandemic began.

Lisa Clay, director of communications and member services for the Massachusetts Association for Community Action, said the commission will build on work agencies have been doing for decades.

She pointed out one of the roles they play is to analyze the needs of people living in poverty in their communities and try to address them. And she contended the funding will allow agencies more flexibility to respond as needs arise.

"This line item is really a recognition of the central role that Community Action Agencies play in bringing people together in communities, and working with and for the people that we serve and meeting the needs that are very local," Clay noted.

Marybeth Campbell, executive director of the Worcester Community Action Council, said the flexibility of state resources is key. She explained most federal funding they receive had rigid restrictions on what it can be used for.

She added she looks forward to putting funds toward what she calls a "Resiliency Center" to work with other community groups to fill gaps in her agency's services.

"At WCAC, we don't really have housing programs. We don't have mental behavioral health programs," Campbell outlined. "And where we have shared clients in the community with other organizations, we're trying to build this Resiliency Center as a way to mobilize our services together with our partner organizations."Disclosure: Massachusetts Association for Community Action contributes to our fund for reporting on Housing/Homelessness, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Poverty Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Disclosure: Massachusetts Association for Community Action contributes to our fund for reporting on Housing/Homelessness, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Poverty Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References:  
House Bill 4001 2021

get more stories like this via email

Social Issues

ME Lawmakers Support Programs for Low-Income College Students

Social Issues

Chicago Home-Care Workers Rally for Better Pay, Benefits

Social Issues

Wisconsin Hands Out Tax Relief. But Who Wins?

Environment

Totem Pole Journey to Support Bears Ears Restoration This Weekend

MONTICELLO, Utah -- The movement to restore the Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah gets a major boost this weekend when a hand-carved …

Social Issues

Better Health, Education Outcomes Linked to Child Tax Credit Payments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Supporters of the expanded Child Tax Credit are highlighting the arrival of monthly payments for eligible families. In South …

Social Issues

Report: Lobbyist Spending in Nebraska Thrived During Pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new Common Cause Nebraska report showed last year, more than $18 million was invested in lobbying efforts in Nebraska. By …

Social Issues

Study: Taking Care of Family Costly for Caregivers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Family caregiving is rewarding and challenging, and it can also put a big strain on people's wallets. A new study from AARP found …

Social Issues

Budget Stabilizer: Child Tax Credit Payments Arrive for WI Families

MADISON, Wis. -- The federal government today begins issuing monthly payments under the expanded Child Tax Credit. Advocates for working families in …

Social Issues

Students Who Left College During COVID Can Still Earn Associate’s Degree

DENVER - A new Colorado law will offer a pathway for thousands of students who have completed significant course work at public colleges and universit…

Social Issues

Public News Service Joins the Trust Project to Support Transparency, Accuracy in Journalism

BOULDER, Colo. - As people struggle to find trusted news and information, Colorado News Connection and its network Public News Service are …

Environment

Groups Urge Wolf Administration to Strengthen Methane Emissions Rule

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Advocates for clean air are calling on the Wolf administration to strengthen a proposed regulation on methane emissions. They say …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021