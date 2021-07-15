Gov. Baker Urged to Commit to Anti-Poverty Efforts in State Budget

WORCESTER, Mass. -- Community Action Agencies applauded the Massachusetts General Court for its commitments to anti-poverty efforts in the 2022 state budget, and urged Gov. Charlie Baker to follow their example when he signs his budget into law.



In addition to a $6.5 million line item for Community Action agencies across the state, both the State House and Senate included the creation of a commission to address inequality, promote opportunity and end poverty.



Sen. Mike Moore, D-Millbury, said now is the time to get the commission started, with federal money for economic recovery coming in.



"We have the ability to utilize this money in a more efficient and targeted way to try to address the concerns or the issues that the demographics, whatever this commission determines the demographics are that may need assistance, to lift them out of poverty," Moore asserted.



Moore added while anti-poverty efforts are always critical, many more people have lost access to food security, housing and even medical treatment since the pandemic began.



Lisa Clay, director of communications and member services for the Massachusetts Association for Community Action, said the commission will build on work agencies have been doing for decades.



She pointed out one of the roles they play is to analyze the needs of people living in poverty in their communities and try to address them. And she contended the funding will allow agencies more flexibility to respond as needs arise.



"This line item is really a recognition of the central role that Community Action Agencies play in bringing people together in communities, and working with and for the people that we serve and meeting the needs that are very local," Clay noted.



Marybeth Campbell, executive director of the Worcester Community Action Council, said the flexibility of state resources is key. She explained most federal funding they receive had rigid restrictions on what it can be used for.



She added she looks forward to putting funds toward what she calls a "Resiliency Center" to work with other community groups to fill gaps in her agency's services.



"At WCAC, we don't really have housing programs. We don't have mental behavioral health programs," Campbell outlined. "And where we have shared clients in the community with other organizations, we're trying to build this Resiliency Center as a way to mobilize our services together with our partner organizations."





CHICAGO - Home-care workers in Chicago joined a national day of action Tuesday, urging Congress to prioritize funding for what's become known as the "care economy."



The White House and Congress are in negotiations over whether to include funding for well-paid union jobs with benefits in the care sector in an infrastructure deal.



The pandemic highlighted the critical importance of home-care workers, and Patricia Evans, a caregiver with Help at Home, a private agency that cares for seniors and people with disabilities in Illinois, said she believes fair pay, benefits and paid leave should come with that recognition.



"It seems nonsensical that you wouldn't give health coverage to somebody who's taking care of somebody who's potentially sick or who's elderly," she said, "and they're a more at-risk population, so you want to send healthy people into their environment."



The Biden plan would increase access to home-care under the Medicaid program. Evans added that women, and especially women of color, are more often the ones who leave their jobs to care for family members, which affects their income and ability to save for retirement. However, opponents say the care economy isn't "traditional" infrastructure, and should be considered separately.



Evans said the need for support for these jobs affects not only home-care providers, but also their clients. She noted there's high turnover in the field, because when caregivers aren't paid enough, they often have to juggle multiple jobs along with their own lives and families.



"It takes time to help train someone to do the task the way you like," she said, "and then, plus, because we're able to go into the homes, family members don't have to quit their job to stay home and take care of their family member. So, it's like we're a team - we're helping them, they're helping us."



Evans said one of the things she likes best about her job is helping people stay in their own homes and communities longer than they might be able to otherwise. She added that improving the home-care sector also would save the health-care system money on nursing-home costs.



