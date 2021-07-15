Better Health, Education Outcomes Linked to Child Tax Credit Payments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Supporters of the expanded Child Tax Credit are highlighting the arrival of monthly payments for eligible families.
In South Dakota, officials in the field of pediatrics see long-term benefits for children.
The payments, scheduled to begin today, range for most eligible families from $250 to $300 for each child. They'll receive the extra funds over the next six months, with the other half claimed on next year's taxes.
Eleanor Turner, executive director of the South Dakota chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said it's not just about extra trips to Target.
"If you couldn't get your child into the soccer club because it costs too much money, perhaps now you're able to do that [and] increase the health of your child," Turner remarked.
She noted the extra money might also make families less reluctant to seek health care for their child. Research has shown financial stability can help a child improve their academic performance, thus boosting their earning potential as adults.
Despite optimism about reducing poverty, the expansion is temporary. Federal policymakers face growing calls to make it permanent.
Turner pointed out a higher level of monthly income results in benefits some might take for granted. She explained if you have very little money, there's a good chance your immediate surroundings aren't optimal for your family's health.
"Perhaps you don't have access to green space. Perhaps there is a food desert in your area; you're not able to access good nutrition for your family," Turner outlined.
She added in extreme cases, a family's water may have been shut off, providing more long-term health-risks. The additional income allows them to restore service and keep future bills from piling up.
Nearly 200,000 South Dakota families are expected to benefit from the expanded tax credit.
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- In a few weeks, Minnesota will become the first state to end the practice of separating newborns from mothers held in prison.
On Aug. 1, the Department of Corrections will shift to placing the child and mother into community alternative settings, such as halfway houses. In Minnesota, the department said, 278 pregnant women were sentenced to prison between 2013 and 2020, most for nonviolent offenses.
Deb Fitzpatrick. policy and legislative affairs director of the Children's Defense Fund Minnesota, said her group was happy to see the policy eliminated. She said she sees it as part of a broader push in the legislative session to ensure all Minnesota infants have better outcomes.
"It shouldn't matter what your ZIP Code is or what your race is," she said. "If you're a baby, you need to get a good start in life."
She also cited an expansion of health coverage to mothers for a full year after the birth of a child. But Fitzpatrick said lawmakers missed some opportunities, such as a paid family-leave program. The infant separation change received broad bipartisan support, with backers noting the old policy is stressful for both infant and mother - and that it serves little purpose, with the median prison stay for a pregnant person in Minnesota at just under five months.
State Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn, DFL-Roseville, played a key role in crafting the legislation. She said the separation policy had been especially cruel, as it added to the racial gaps experienced by women within the correctional system.
"Disproportionately, we have Native women and women of color who are incarcerated," she said, "and then we're doing this practice that kind of exacts this trauma on multiple generations."
Researchers have noted that separation from their babies can make incarcerated mothers more vulnerable to mental-health issues, such as post-partum depression, and affect the child's development as well. Other states have similar programs, but they involve the baby residing at the prison with their mom - which Becker-Finn said lawmakers wanted to avoid.Disclosure: Children's Defense Fund- Minnesota Chapter contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Children's Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
HARTFORD, Conn. -- COVID-19 remains a threat to many, including kids under 12 who can't get a vaccination, but a Connecticut children's safety advocate is reminding folks that isn't the only risk to kids this summer.
Amy Watkins, manager of Watch for Me CT at the Connecticut Children's Injury Prevention Center and director of Safe Kids Connecticut, said many preventable injuries, and even deaths, happen in the summer months, including heatstroke from being left in a car.
And while the Northeast is seeing a break in extreme heat for now, Watkins said that doesn't mean the risk is gone.
"You never want to leave your kids in the car, to run into a store or do anything like that," Watkins advised. "It doesn't matter if it's in the shade, it doesn't matter if it's 60 degrees outside, but especially these hot summer days, it takes only minutes to get a car to be over 100, 120 degrees."
According to Safe Kids Connecticut, every year about 55 children in the U.S. die of heatstroke from being left in hot cars. Drivers are also asked to keep their parked cars locked at all times, so kids can't get in on their own, and if a child is seen alone in a car, to call for help.
Drowning is the top cause of accidental death among kids between ages one and four. Watkins suggested designating a person who stays within arm's reach of young swimmers to keep a close eye on them.
"Often, drowning deaths are not because of a lack of supervision, but a lapse of supervision," Watkins explained. "So it just takes a couple of minutes of distraction, not watching children, for something to happen."
The Zac Foundation noted there are disparities in drowning rates, which increase with age, and also some racial disparities. Black teens drown in pools at more than four times the rate of white teens.
And riding a bike or playing outdoors bring their own risks. Watkins reported in Connecticut, more than 1,500 pedestrians and 550 cyclists are involved in crashes with vehicles every year. She added the key to preventing incidents is for parents and the public to stay alert.
"That's the thing about the summer is, there's so many opportunities to get out there and have fun and explore, but that brings with it opportunities for people to get injured," Watkins concluded.
Safe Kids Connecticut recommends children be taught to walk on sidewalks, cross at street corners, and always look both ways before crossing. More tips are online at ctsafekids.org.
FRANKFORT, KY. - Starting July 15, nearly a million Kentucky kids and their families could get extra income support through the federal child tax credit.
As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, Congress increased this year's credit from $2,000 per child to $3,600 for children younger than 6 years old, and $3,000 for children between 6 and 17 years old.
Dustin Pugel, senior policy analyst with the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, explained that because the tax credit is not counted as income, folks will continue to be eligible for public-assistance benefits.
He said that to receive the credit, families will need to file a 2020 tax return, even if they don't usually pay federal taxes.
"If you didn't get a stimulus check recently or if you didn't file a tax return anytime recently," said Pugel, "the IRS has created an online portal where folks can go in and put their information and sign up for the tax credit."
Improvements to the tax credit this year could reduce child poverty by 40% nationwide, according to an analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. For more information on the Child Tax Credit, Kentuckians can visit childtaxcredit.gov.
Pugel said the credit will make it easier for families in the Commonwealth to afford housing, food and clothing, as well as health care and child care, which research shows makes a huge difference in the well-being of children.
"I think this is a really big deal for Kentucky," said Pugel. "It'll be around - a little over - 90% of Kentucky children that receive this benefit, and it's going to make a huge difference for them and their families."
He added that around 65 million American children will benefit from the new child tax credit including roughly half of all Black and Hispanic children, whose families, along with other families of color, are disproportionately employed in low-income jobs.
Disclosure: Kentucky Center for Economic Policy contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Criminal Justice, Education, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
