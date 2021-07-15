Thursday, July 15, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 15, 2021
Play

Germany's leader faces public pressure to stop blocking global development of COVID-19 vaccines, and working families begin to see monthly payments from the expanded Child Tax Credit.

2021Talks - July 15, 2021
Play

President Biden touts a $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits D.C., Sen. Schumer wants to decriminalize marijuana, and the DOJ says the FBI failed in investigating Larry Nassar.

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Environmentalists Say State Must Focus on “Interconnected” Climate Solutions

Play

Thursday, July 15, 2021   

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The state's Environmental Management Commission this week green-lighted a plan to cut carbon emissions from power plants. The proposal sets the stage for North Carolina to join the eleven-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

But reducing air pollution is just one component of restoring healthy environments and communities, said June Blotnick - executive director of Clean Action and Innovation to Restore the Environment or CleanAIRE NC, formerly known as Clean Air Carolina.

She said her organization has shifted its focus, and its name, to include a broader scope of work that focuses on key determinants of public health.

"Over the years," said Blotnick, "it's become so much more clear to us that climate-change equity and public health are all interconnected issues, along with air pollution."

Last month the Environmental Protection Agency announced it's allotting $50 million dollars in funding to help low-income and communities of color most impacted by pollution and the climate crisis, including more than $5 million to increase monitoring near low-income communities' drinking water sources for toxics and hazardous metals.

Blotnick pointed to CleanAIRE NC efforts to partner with communities such as those in Charlotte's Historic West End, to collect data on the health effects of air pollution. She said it's critical to mobilize North Carolinians to advance solutions through local action and policy.

"Working closely with the community on implementing strategies that will reduce the heat-island effect for example," said Blotnick, "filter air pollution through green infrastructure, and other measures to protect health."

Blotnick said the state's doctors, nurses and other health professionals also have stepped up to recognize climate change as a public health emergency, and have formed North Carolina Clinicians for Climate Action, a group aimed at helping patients identify and adapt to air pollution and climate impacts.

Disclosure: Clean Air Carolina contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Disclosure: Clean Air Carolina contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email

Environment

Study Details Health Implications of PA Coke-Plant Fire

Environment

NW Heat Wave, Fires Could be 'Preview' of Hotter Future

Environment

Report: RGGI Could Provide Financial Boost to PA Coal Communities

Environment

Totem Pole Journey to Support Bears Ears Restoration This Weekend

MONTICELLO, Utah -- The movement to restore the Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah gets a major boost this weekend when a hand-carved …

Social Issues

Better Health, Education Outcomes Linked to Child Tax Credit Payments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Supporters of the expanded Child Tax Credit are highlighting the arrival of monthly payments for eligible families. In South …

Social Issues

Report: Lobbyist Spending in Nebraska Thrived During Pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new Common Cause Nebraska report showed last year, more than $18 million was invested in lobbying efforts in Nebraska. By …

Social Issues

Study: Taking Care of Family Costly for Caregivers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Family caregiving is rewarding and challenging, and it can also put a big strain on people's wallets. A new study from AARP found …

Social Issues

Gov. Baker Urged to Commit to Anti-Poverty Efforts in State Budget

WORCESTER, Mass. -- Community Action Agencies applauded the Massachusetts General Court for its commitments to anti-poverty efforts in the 2022 state …

Social Issues

Budget Stabilizer: Child Tax Credit Payments Arrive for WI Families

MADISON, Wis. -- The federal government today begins issuing monthly payments under the expanded Child Tax Credit. Advocates for working families in …

Social Issues

Students Who Left College During COVID Can Still Earn Associate’s Degree

DENVER - A new Colorado law will offer a pathway for thousands of students who have completed significant course work at public colleges and universit…

Social Issues

Public News Service Joins the Trust Project to Support Transparency, Accuracy in Journalism

BOULDER, Colo. - As people struggle to find trusted news and information, Colorado News Connection and its network Public News Service are …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021