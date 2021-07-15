Indiana Parents Urge More Transparent, Consistent Standardized Testing

INDIANAPOLIS -- Results from Indiana's standardized test, ILEARN, were released this week, and just 28% of students passed the math and reading portions.



The state went on with standardized testing in the spring, even with many students learning in hybrid classrooms or all-remote. The results won't be used against schools in state or federal funding formulas this year, but they may be used to target education recovery resources.



Rachel Burke, president of the Indiana Parent Teacher Association (PTA), noted with fewer hours in the classroom for most students, there were pushes to teach content rather than specific standardized test-taking skills.



"To be quite frank, a lot of schools spend a good week or two, the month before the test, really hitting hard," Burke acknowledged. "That did not happen this year, particularly with so many schools being shut down."



Burke is the parent of an eighth grader, and she said to get more information about the test, she had to meet with a school administrator in person. She added the PTA supports summative assessments, but she thinks they need to be more transparent and consistent.



Burke pointed out ILEARN has only been around for a short time. Previously, the state test was called ISTEP.



"Indiana has played standard and assessment roulette for many, many years now, right?" Burke recounted. "We've had several sets of standards, we've had several different assessments. Every time you change one of those two things, you throw the other one off."



Burke added it's an issue of equity. In past years, Indiana's test results have shown racial disparities. White students passed the ILEARN test at higher rates than Black, brown and Indigenous students, according to the most recent data.



She stated without more transparent information about the tests, it's harder to reduce educational disparities.



DENVER - A new Colorado law will offer a pathway for thousands of students who have completed significant course work at public colleges and universities to receive an associate's degree.



Chris Rasmussen, senior director of academic pathways and innovation at the Colorado Department of Higher Education, said many students have spent a lot of time and, in many cases thousands of dollars in pursuit of a four-year degree.



But due to a host of factors - changes in family circumstances, relocation or medical reasons - they had to withdraw from school.



"And it's a way to at least provide some recognition of the time that they've spent, the learning that they've accumulated," said Rasmussen, "and to provide a recognition of that that has some value in the marketplace."



Roughly 1,300 students who left college in the past three years are projected to be eligible to get an associate's degree under House Bill 1330, recently signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis.



Critics of the measure say employers won't be interested in hiring people who stopped after their sophomore year, and argue students who complete degrees through community college transfer programs are better prepared to enter the workforce.



Rasmussen acknowledged that an associate's degree would have more value if a student returns to complete a bachelor's degree. But he said students who get degrees through the new law will be better prepared than people without an associate's degree.



"They've completed a general education core, they've developed writing skills, oral communication skills, all the various things that are associated with general education," said Rasmussen. "And they've also done some beginning study in the major."



More than 700,000 people in Colorado have some college education, but do not have a degree to show for their work. Rasmussen said good-paying jobs in growing industries with staying power increasingly require a degree, a trend he expects to continue in the future.



"Data from our own talent pipeline report in Colorado demonstrates that over 90% of what we consider the top jobs, those that pay above a living wage, will require some form of post-secondary credential."



CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. - President Joe Biden visited McHenry County Community College in Crystal Lake yesterday to promote his economic proposals - for infrastructure such as buildings, roads and bridges, as well as human infrastructure such as child care and paid family and medical leave.



For community colleges, the plans provide funds for technology and infrastructure updates, expanded opportunities for workforce development and even two years of free community-college tuition for anyone.



Jim Reed, executive director of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association, said these investments are key as the nation recovers from the COVID-19 economic crisis, and as jobs change with automation.



"If we can provide high-quality training and education at our community colleges and then make that accessible to those people that live in more rural environments and people of color," said Reed, "I think that this is going to be a real advantage for us."



Biden won the 14th Congressional District - which includes Crystal Lake - by just 2% in 2020. And the Democratic representative there, Rep. Lauren Underwood - D-Naperville - also narrowly won re-election.



Biden's visit follows similar appeals to residents of swing districts in Wisconsin and Michigan last week.



Reed added that in addition to the federal proposals, he'd like to see Illinois allow community colleges to offer baccalaureate-level early-childhood education programs.



The state is facing a teacher shortage, and Reed said having that option at local community colleges would make a big difference for local workforces - especially in rural areas.



"For students that live in some of our remote areas," said Reed, "the idea of going to Western Illinois, or to the University of Illinois, is just not something that they can do when they're trying to balance their family needs, when they're trying to balance their local work needs. "



Negotiations are ongoing in Congress.



Reed added that expanding access to affordable child care is another crucial piece of the Biden proposals - he said one reason many people are struggling to return to work is that their child-care needs aren't being met.





