Groups Urge Wolf Administration to Strengthen Methane Emissions Rule

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Advocates for clean air are calling on the Wolf administration to strengthen a proposed regulation on methane emissions.



They say the Department of Environmental Protection has the opportunity to close the loophole for low-producing wells, which Patrice Tomcik - national field manager with Moms Clean Air Force and a resident of Gibsonia - noted are responsible for more than half a million tons of methane emitted by the oil and gas industry in Pennsylvania.



She also said she supports eliminating a provision in the proposed rule that would allow oil and gas operators to reduce the frequency of inspections if previous inspections hadn't found any leaks - she noted large uncontrolled leaks can happen at any time.



"When there's a methane rule that is very protective, very comprehensive," said Tomcik, "it will cut the methane pollution and it will also help to rein in those very toxic other pollutants that can impact health."



Tomcik sends her children to school in Mars, Pennsylvania, which is near multiple gas wells and pipelines. She pointed to studies that show the people who are located closest to oil and gas operations are at highest risk of health impacts, from respiratory issues to certain cancers.



Robert Routh, public policy and regulatory counsel with the Clean Air Council and based in Philadelphia, pointed out that methane is an extremely potent climate pollutant.



He added that in the first 20 years after it's released into the atmosphere, it's more than 80 times as strong as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere.



"Methane worldwide is responsible for about a quarter of the manmade global warming that we're experiencing today," said Routh. "So, cutting methane emissions is the quickest and the most cost-effective way that we can reduce climate pollution now."



Tomcik added that the Biden administration also has been working on reining in methane emissions at the federal level. The president reinstated federal methane rules that had been rolled back by the Trump administration.



"This has really created an unparalleled moment when Pennsylvania has the opportunity to be a leader in methane-pollution protections for the rest of the nation," said Tomcik.





References: Control of VOC Emissions from Oil and Natural Gas Sources Environmental Quality Board 5/23/2020



get more stories like this via email



SANTA FE, N.M. -- New Mexico's Public Service Company (PNM) said it can provide the state with more renewable energy by merging with Avangrid, a Connecticut-based subsidiary of an international energy conglomerate in Spain, but some are not convinced.



Residents of Maine, who have been through a merger takeover by Avangrid, are warning about the power outages and rising costs they experienced.



The public is set to weigh in during hearings next month on the proposed merger between PNM and Avangrid.



William Dunn, a utility consultant in Maine, said outages force him to rely on a generator at least four times a year.



"As we've seen here in Maine, since our local utilities have been taken over by others, service has gone down, both in terms of reliability and customer satisfaction, and costs have gone up," Dunn explained.



Public comment on the merger is scheduled via Zoom on August 9 before New Mexico's Public Regulation Commission, and the hearing involving expert testimony will continue August 11-20.



PNM said the merger could maximize use of the state's renewable-energy sources, such as solar and wind.



A recent survey by the group Electrical Construction & Maintenance showed Maine has the most frequent power outages in the U.S.



Sophie Gaulkin, an energy activist in Maine, was only seven years old when Avangrid's power supply failed one winter, causing her home's sump pump to fail. Now 25, Gaulkin said she has never forgotten watching her widowed mother haul buckets of water from the basement for eight hours to protect her home and children.



"Quite frankly, I think they really don't care about what anyone wants or what happens to them," Gaulkin contended. "I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemies, and especially the good people of New Mexico."



Dunn noted it is concerning to think New Mexico residents could experience what he and his neighbors in Maine have endured if Avangrid gains a foothold in the state.



"If what happened here happens there, with the goal to funnel as much money to Avangrid, that they will make investments where they earn the most money, not necessarily where it provides the best customer service," Dunn asserted.



Despite touting renewable energy, data show Avangrid and its parent company, Spain's Iberdrola, generate significantly more gas and nuclear power than renewables.



References: PNM Resources

Avangrid

Hearing announcement PNM Resources 06/01/2021

Power outage report Electrical Construction & Maintenance 03/09/2021



get more stories like this via email



CHEYENNE, Wyo. - After Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon's legal strategy to export Powder River Basin coal to Asian markets was shot down by the U.S. Supreme Court, conservationists say it's time to face the reality of coal's continued decline and help impacted workers and communities.



Rob Joyce, conservation organizer with the Sierra Club in Wyoming, said the high court's decision underscores that Washington and any other state is well within their rights to take steps to protect residents' access to clean air and water.



"Wyoming can't afford to be spending taxpayer money on these really long-shot legal battles," said Joyce. "That money would be much better spent finding ways to diversify our economy and our tax base, and really helping our communities prepare for this transition."



In 2020 the Wyoming Legislature established a Wyoming coal marketing program, including $1 million to promote exports to Asia. Earlier this year, lawmakers allocated $1.2 million for a legal fund to sue states that block coal exports or retire coal-fired power plants.



Proponents say investing in coal exports will benefit taxpayers since the state budget depends on coal revenues.



Joyce argued that taxpayer investments should be directed toward job training, attracting new businesses to the state, and programs that can help communities that rely on coal remain viable.



He said the days of filling state coffers with coal revenues are waning, and lawmakers need to face the realities of a changing energy marketplace. Joyce noted what's actually driving the downturn in coal is lack of demand.



"Wyoming has been an exporter of this resource for decades, and it's going to communities that no longer want it," said Joyce, "communities that are making decisions to stop burning fossil fuels really because the climate realities that are happening across the globe are that severe."



Washington state denied permits for a proposed Millennium Bulk Terminal project on the Columbia River in 2017, citing the Clean Water Act. Wyoming and Montana sued Washington state, arguing that the decision amounted to a barrier for lawful interstate commerce.



Last week the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case.



Disclosure: Sierra Club, Wyoming Chapter contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





Disclosure: Sierra Club, Wyoming Chapter contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.



get more stories like this via email

