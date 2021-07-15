Thursday, July 15, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 15, 2021
Play

Germany's leader faces public pressure to stop blocking global development of COVID-19 vaccines, and working families begin to see monthly payments from the expanded Child Tax Credit.

2021Talks - July 15, 2021
Play

President Biden touts a $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits D.C., Sen. Schumer wants to decriminalize marijuana, and the DOJ says the FBI failed in investigating Larry Nassar.

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Groups Urge Wolf Administration to Strengthen Methane Emissions Rule

Play

Thursday, July 15, 2021   

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Advocates for clean air are calling on the Wolf administration to strengthen a proposed regulation on methane emissions.

They say the Department of Environmental Protection has the opportunity to close the loophole for low-producing wells, which Patrice Tomcik - national field manager with Moms Clean Air Force and a resident of Gibsonia - noted are responsible for more than half a million tons of methane emitted by the oil and gas industry in Pennsylvania.

She also said she supports eliminating a provision in the proposed rule that would allow oil and gas operators to reduce the frequency of inspections if previous inspections hadn't found any leaks - she noted large uncontrolled leaks can happen at any time.

"When there's a methane rule that is very protective, very comprehensive," said Tomcik, "it will cut the methane pollution and it will also help to rein in those very toxic other pollutants that can impact health."

Tomcik sends her children to school in Mars, Pennsylvania, which is near multiple gas wells and pipelines. She pointed to studies that show the people who are located closest to oil and gas operations are at highest risk of health impacts, from respiratory issues to certain cancers.

Robert Routh, public policy and regulatory counsel with the Clean Air Council and based in Philadelphia, pointed out that methane is an extremely potent climate pollutant.

He added that in the first 20 years after it's released into the atmosphere, it's more than 80 times as strong as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere.

"Methane worldwide is responsible for about a quarter of the manmade global warming that we're experiencing today," said Routh. "So, cutting methane emissions is the quickest and the most cost-effective way that we can reduce climate pollution now."

Tomcik added that the Biden administration also has been working on reining in methane emissions at the federal level. The president reinstated federal methane rules that had been rolled back by the Trump administration.

"This has really created an unparalleled moment when Pennsylvania has the opportunity to be a leader in methane-pollution protections for the rest of the nation," said Tomcik.



get more stories like this via email

Environment

Fears Raised Over Merger Between Avangrid, NM Utility Provider

Environment

Energy Chief's Visit Spotlights Colorado Clean-Energy Advances

Environment

Totem Pole Journey to Support Bears Ears Restoration This Weekend

MONTICELLO, Utah -- The movement to restore the Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah gets a major boost this weekend when a hand-carved …

Social Issues

Better Health, Education Outcomes Linked to Child Tax Credit Payments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Supporters of the expanded Child Tax Credit are highlighting the arrival of monthly payments for eligible families. In South …

Social Issues

Report: Lobbyist Spending in Nebraska Thrived During Pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new Common Cause Nebraska report showed last year, more than $18 million was invested in lobbying efforts in Nebraska. By …

Social Issues

Study: Taking Care of Family Costly for Caregivers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Family caregiving is rewarding and challenging, and it can also put a big strain on people's wallets. A new study from AARP found …

Social Issues

Gov. Baker Urged to Commit to Anti-Poverty Efforts in State Budget

WORCESTER, Mass. -- Community Action Agencies applauded the Massachusetts General Court for its commitments to anti-poverty efforts in the 2022 state …

Social Issues

Budget Stabilizer: Child Tax Credit Payments Arrive for WI Families

MADISON, Wis. -- The federal government today begins issuing monthly payments under the expanded Child Tax Credit. Advocates for working families in …

Social Issues

Students Who Left College During COVID Can Still Earn Associate’s Degree

DENVER - A new Colorado law will offer a pathway for thousands of students who have completed significant course work at public colleges and universit…

Social Issues

Public News Service Joins the Trust Project to Support Transparency, Accuracy in Journalism

BOULDER, Colo. - As people struggle to find trusted news and information, Colorado News Connection and its network Public News Service are …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021