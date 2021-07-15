NM Food Bank Reports Pandemic-Induced Record for Food Distribution

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The COVID-19 pandemic is waning, but its devastating impact has changed just about every aspect of normal life, including levels of food insecurity.



New Mexico's largest food bank knows first hand, having distributed 20 million more pounds of food this fiscal year than the previous.



Sonya Warwick, communications officer with Albuquerque's Roadrunner Food Bank, said the state's high poverty rate makes people more susceptible to food insecurity, but many families needed help for the first time during the pandemic.



"We anticipate that that need will continue," said Warwick, "because when you're brand new in a food line - especially for people who'd never been using our services before - we expect that people are going to continue to struggle with basic needs."



Warwick said the food bank normally distributes about 40 million pounds of food annually, but the year-long pandemic pushed it to a record-breaking 60 million pounds.



Most food is unprepared and includes bakery goods, meat, dairy, produce, canned and dry goods. That allows staff and a fleet of semi trucks to collect it from grocery stores, food manufacturers, growers, farmers and wholesalers for redistribution.



Warwick added that people always can contribute by donating food, time and funds and volunteering to help people navigate the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to receive needed benefits.



"While we have seen decreases in the numbers of people visiting," said Warwick, "the need is still very much there and has not returned to what we would call pre-pandemic levels by any means."



Research by social scientists found that at the height of the pandemic, the average person tended to spend more per trip at grocery stores to stockpile food and prepare for food shortages.



But food-insecure individuals could not prepare in the same way because of constrained budgets likely due to job loss.



Disclosure: Roadrunner Food Bank contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Poverty Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





BOISE, Idaho -- Summer usually coincides with a troubling spike in childhood hunger while kids are out of school, but a program set up during the pandemic could show the path to feeding more children every summer.



Students who receive free or reduced-price lunches during the school year struggle to get meals over the summer. Federal nutrition programs only reach one in seven of these students, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.



Zoe Neuberger, senior policy analyst at the Center, said the gap exists for a number of reasons: Parents might not know the programs exist, don't have a site nearby, or don't have flexibility at work to bring their kids to the sites.



"That's why just a small share of the children who qualify and get meals during the school year get them during the summer," Neuberger explained. "As a result of that, we can see in the research that childhood hunger does increase during the summer for school-age children."



The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) started last summer and provides grocery benefits instead of school meals while kids were out of school.



More than 120,000 Idaho children are eligible for P-EBT this summer, according to the Center. Neuberger said Idaho's P-EBT plan has not yet been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.



She noted the USDA already had a model for providing food benefits while school is out. For the past decade, it has carried out summer EBT pilot programs. Neuberger said Congress should make the program permanent and available nationwide, and added there is a risk to not taking advantage of the opportunity.



"There are, nationwide, about 30 million children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals during the school year," Neuberger observed. "And if this program isn't extended once the temporary program expires after next summer, they would be at risk of going back to that pattern of child hunger increasing during the summer."



President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan included $25 billion over the next decade for the summer EBT program.



