German Leader Faces Public Pressure Over Global Vaccine Development

NEW YORK -- Buffalo and New York City are among the U.S. sites where demonstrators are gathering this week to convince Germany's leader to reconsider her position on COVID-19 vaccine patents.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets with President Joe Biden today. Trade groups want to capture her attention by calling for a waiver of trade-related intellectual property rights (TRIPS) for the vaccines, to allow greater access for developing countries.



The U.S. supports it, but Germany remains opposed.



George Kimball, New York state director of the Citizens Trade Campaign, said it is a big opportunity to pressure a world leader to do the right thing.



"Based on the CDC and the World Health Organization (WTO), there needs to be 15 to 20 billion vaccines produced to vaccinate the world," Kimball noted. "And Pfizer, Moderna, J & J (Johnson & Johnson) don't have that capacity. So, we have to, you know, share the technology."



For its part, Germany cited factors such as quality control and manufacturing supply in not advancing the waiver. The demonstrations come the same week the global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed four million. New York City's demonstration was held yesterday; Buffalo's is today.



In the U.S., some racial groups have faced barriers in accessing COVID vaccinations, but public health officials say it's now widely available across the country. That isn't the case in low- and middle-income nations.



Dr. Pauline Muchina, representative for Africa at the American Friends Service Committee, hopes Merkel is convinced to drop Germany's opposition.



"The fact that many countries, like my home country of Kenya, will not receive full vaccines until 2024 is very, very unjust, and all of us are not safe until we are all safe," Muchina argued.



TRIPS was waived by the WTO in 2003 to allow the import of cheaper, generic drugs into developing

countries that lack manufacturing capacity, a change made permanent in 2017.



Chancellor Merkel's visit comes days ahead of a W-T-O meeting to decide the issue.



MINNEAPOLIS -- An international relief group based in Minnesota is used to responding to conflicts all over the globe, but the pandemic has left it with a situation it's never dealt with before.



The group Alight provides humanitarian and disaster relief to refugees in countries such as Rwanda and Somalia. CEO Daniel Wordsworth said because of travel restrictions, they can't fly doctors and nurses into Minneapolis for training and then dispatch them to areas in need.



"We're just like we've become islands all over the world, that are all inaccessible," Wordsworth said.



Wordsworth said restrictions also make it hard to locate and distribute supplies, such as personal protective equipment. He said the good news is, they have a strong group of teams already established in these countries. They're taking measures such as setting up hand-washing stations with whatever supplies are still trickling through, and educating the people they serve about preventive measures.



Wordsworth said, for example, the teams in Eastern Congo are getting creative by teaching school children about prevention and sanitation measures, in hopes the message will spread to a wider audience.



"And then, we send these 1,700 children back to their homes, back to their villages and communities, as kind-of trained ambassadors to protect their families, their parents and the wider community," he said.



The United Nations estimates 70 million people uprooted by war and persecution are in danger of contracting the new coronavirus. Its refugee agency is trying to raise more than $250 million to lessen the impact in vulnerable areas. As part of that outreach effort, Alight hopes to gather $1 million in donations to help its teams on the ground.





ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota was at the forefront of bringing a slice of American culture to Cuba in 2015, but any continuation of that effort was sharply curtailed last week when the Trump administration announced new travel restrictions to the country.



Four years ago, the Minnesota Orchestra took the first direct flight ever from Minneapolis to Havana and became the first American symphony orchestra to perform there in 15 years.



Arturo Lopez-Levy, a visiting professor at Gustavus Adolphus College, says in overturning President Barack Obama's more lenient travel policy, President Donald Trump is trying to appeal to Florida voters with the 2020 election in mind.



"Remember that there is only 90 miles between Key West and Havana, so why Trump is doing this? I think for clearly electoral reasons," Lopez-Levy states.



In reversing the Obama-era travel opportunities to Cuba, the Treasury Department argued that the country continues to play a destabilizing role in the Western Hemisphere in places such as Venezuela.



Critics say the Trump administration supports a change in government in Venezuela and blames Cuba for interfering.



More than 250,000 American tourists cruised or flew to Cuba in just the first four months of this year, many for people-to-people visits, which included educational and cultural trips.



Kaifa Roland, an associate professor of anthropology at the University of Colorado, has studied Cuba's tourism economy and maintains the administration's actions will rally Cubans to their government rather than turn them against it.



"We had a new class of Cubans that were coming into their own, they were gaining capital, they were becoming capitalists,” she points out. “But when the United States is outside trying to squeeze the Cuban government, all they are winding up really squeezing are the Cuban people."



The U.S. imposed an economic embargo against Cuba in 1960, assuming deteriorating living conditions would make the Cuban people overthrow the Castro government. That didn't happen, but the long-standing economic blockade continued until 2014 when Obama began an effort to normalize relations.





