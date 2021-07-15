Thursday, July 15, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 15, 2021
Play

Germany's leader faces public pressure to stop blocking global development of COVID-19 vaccines, and working families begin to see monthly payments from the expanded Child Tax Credit.

2021Talks - July 15, 2021
Play

President Biden touts a $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits D.C., Sen. Schumer wants to decriminalize marijuana, and the DOJ says the FBI failed in investigating Larry Nassar.

Social Issues  |  Poverty    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Budget Stabilizer: Child Tax Credit Payments Arrive for WI Families

Play

Thursday, July 15, 2021   

MADISON, Wis. -- The federal government today begins issuing monthly payments under the expanded Child Tax Credit.

Advocates for working families in Wisconsin say it goes beyond cutting poverty rates. They say it will remove a lot of monthly budget pressure for scores of households.

The tax credit, expanded under the American Rescue Plan, includes monthly payments of $250 to $300 for each child through the end of the year.

Meghan Roh, program director for Opportunity Wisconsin, said aside from the credit amount going up, age limits have been expanded, making more families eligible.

"Speaking as a parent myself, you know, raising a family is tough," Roh remarked. "And even with careful budgeting, folks can fall behind on keeping up with their expenses."

She noted those recurring budget challenges existed before COVID set many families back.

As for other provisions, parents who earn too little to pay taxes are also eligible.

The Coalition on Human Needs said nearly 1.2 million Wisconsin children will benefit from the overall expansion, and 46,000 kids will be lifted out of poverty. But advocates warn it's just a temporary increase, and there are repeated calls to make it permanent.

The federal government has taken a variety of steps to help people negatively impacted by the crisis recover from their hardships.

Roh acknowledged while the federal boost added to what has been done, she hopes the significance of the expansion is not lost on the general public.

"This new monthly funding will help families across the state put food on the table, pay the bills, save for college," Roh outlined.

As was the case with enhanced jobless benefits during the crisis, skeptics say the expanded credit could discourage people from working. But backers point to a 2019 National Academy of Sciences expert panel report, which found almost all low- to moderate-income families would keep working if an expansion were approved.Disclosure: Coalition on Human Needs contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Census, Children's Issues, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Disclosure: Coalition on Human Needs contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Census, Children's Issues, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email

Social Issues

Expanded Child Tax Credit: A Game-Changer for Ohio Families

Social Issues

MN Group: Biden Plan Addresses Generational Poverty

Environment

Totem Pole Journey to Support Bears Ears Restoration This Weekend

MONTICELLO, Utah -- The movement to restore the Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah gets a major boost this weekend when a hand-carved …

Social Issues

Better Health, Education Outcomes Linked to Child Tax Credit Payments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Supporters of the expanded Child Tax Credit are highlighting the arrival of monthly payments for eligible families. In South …

Social Issues

Report: Lobbyist Spending in Nebraska Thrived During Pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new Common Cause Nebraska report showed last year, more than $18 million was invested in lobbying efforts in Nebraska. By …

Social Issues

Study: Taking Care of Family Costly for Caregivers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Family caregiving is rewarding and challenging, and it can also put a big strain on people's wallets. A new study from AARP found …

Social Issues

Gov. Baker Urged to Commit to Anti-Poverty Efforts in State Budget

WORCESTER, Mass. -- Community Action Agencies applauded the Massachusetts General Court for its commitments to anti-poverty efforts in the 2022 state …

Social Issues

Students Who Left College During COVID Can Still Earn Associate’s Degree

DENVER - A new Colorado law will offer a pathway for thousands of students who have completed significant course work at public colleges and universit…

Social Issues

Public News Service Joins the Trust Project to Support Transparency, Accuracy in Journalism

BOULDER, Colo. - As people struggle to find trusted news and information, Colorado News Connection and its network Public News Service are …

Environment

Groups Urge Wolf Administration to Strengthen Methane Emissions Rule

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Advocates for clean air are calling on the Wolf administration to strengthen a proposed regulation on methane emissions. They say …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021