Budget Stabilizer: Child Tax Credit Payments Arrive for WI Families

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- Utah officials are cutting back on jobless benefits, claiming without evidence federal "bonus" payments are keeping thousands of Utahns from returning to work.



Critics of the move announced last week by Gov. Spencer Cox, said an early end to the $300 weekly pandemic stimulus and other related benefits will hurt thousands of recipients by slashing their income before they are ready or able to re-enter the workforce.



Chase Thomas, executive director of the Alliance for a Better Utah, said the move will force many workers to re-enter an economy which has not fully recovered from the COVID-19 crisis.



"With the pandemic, we've learned that there are a lot of deficiencies with our existing economic system," Thomas contended. "Whether it's the low level of unemployment benefits, we're also just going back to a severely deficient minimum wage."



Cox called the move a "natural step" toward returning the state to normal and claimed there are more than 50,000 jobs available in Utah.



But Thomas accused him of simply copying a dozen other red-state governors in ending the payments without proof that there is a labor shortage. Thomas also believes many Utahns are hesitant to return to the job market out of concern the pandemic is not over yet.



"It remains to be seen," Thomas argued. "We know that the pandemic is ongoing and that there are people that are still feeling unsafe going back to work. We also know that there are still industries that haven't fully recovered yet."



George Hammond, director of the Economic and Business Research Center and chief economist in the Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona, said it is likely the pandemic is causing long-term, permanent changes to the American work force.



"This is an issue that has been building, as we see continued large-scale retirements of older people as they reach that age," Hammond explained. "The Baby Boom Generation that's been retiring in large numbers for years now, and it's going to continue to affect labor supply."



Currently, about 28,000 Utahns are receiving the additional $300-a-week federal benefit. Under Cox's plan, the unemployment stimulus and other federal payments, originally scheduled to end in early September, will now end in late June.



MINNEAPOLIS - Community groups are expressing hope about President Joe Biden's proposed long-term fixes for fighting poverty. One Minnesota agency says it could help parents ensure their kids and grandkids avoid economic struggles as they grow.



In the weeks after Congress approved the American Rescue Plan, Biden now proposes the American Families Plan. It would make permanent some of the expanded tax credits seen in the COVID-relief package.



Annie Shapiro, advocacy director at the Minnesota Community Action Partnership, said because of how they're written, these tax credits have long prevented low-income families from using them to the fullest extent and escaping poverty for good.



"Those are connected links between childhood to adulthood in terms of poverty and then, to the next generation's children," said Shapiro. "And so, we are really optimistic that this could sever those lines of generational poverty."



She added many people her group serves, who don't have children, have struggled to fully benefit from the Earned Income Tax Credit. Plan supporters say a permanent expansion would have a big impact.



In Congress, Republicans have labeled the administration's social spending plans as too expensive, and there's concern moderate Democrats might not get behind all the ideas at once.



The American Families Plan would also provide funding for universal pre-school and affordable child care. Shaprio described it as a holistic way of helping struggling families land long-term job security.



"In order to get those types of jobs, you need job training," said Shapiro. "And in order to get job training if you have children, you need child care. So, all of these different pieces have to come together in ways to be able to move out of poverty."



According to state data, poverty affects about one in ten Minnesotans and one in nine children.



According to state data, poverty affects about one in ten Minnesotans and one in nine children.

And there are major racial gaps. For example, more than 28% of Black and American Indian residents struggle with poverty, compared to 7% of white Minnesotans.





