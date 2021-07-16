Lawsuit: MN Needs to Integrate BIPOC Voices in Redistricting

WORTHINGTON, Minn. -- Several lawsuits have been filed seeking fairness in Minnesota's redistricting process, and new legal action focuses on lifting the voices of disenfranchised voters as the state prepares to redraw its political boundaries.



A coalition wants the Minnesota Supreme Court to compel the state to include input from BIPOC leaders and their communities.



Redistricting is done every ten years after each formal census count.



Annastacia Belladonna-Carrera, executive director of Common Cause Minnesota, said for far too long, communities have had their political power diluted in the process.



"As a result, many do not benefit from equitable electoral power, or a fair opportunity to elect candidates with shared interests who are gonna take up those issues that are maybe unique to these communities and push them through the Legislature or in local government," Belladonna-Carrera explained.



A handful of other lawsuits were filed this year from a range of groups asking for intervention in map-making. In previous redistricting years,



Minnesota courts typically have been called in because of stalemates in the Legislature. The state's chief justice recently appointed members to a special panel to handle redistricting this time around. Coalition members say they want the panel to give them a seat at the table.



Aida Simon, a plaintiff and community organizer from Worthington, said concerns exist with local political maps, too.



Simon noted it became evident when she and other women of color ran for office in the Worthington area, but lost, even with the local population seeing major demographic shifts in terms of race.



"I'm more determined now than ever to work for new maps that would make it possible to see a person of color elected in our district," Simon stated.



Complicating matters is the delay in incorporating new census numbers. Because of the pandemic and other issues, the data won't be released until later this summer.



Minnesota faces a deadline of February next year to produce the new maps.



SIOUX CITY, Iowa - A new Ballotpedia report shows a nationwide spike in efforts, largely led by right-wing groups, to recall school board members over such issues as COVID protocols and Critical Race Theory teachings.



The false claims of election fraud after last year's presidential race may have started it, but with local elections on the horizon, some of the same talking points are surfacing in other arenas. There are no active recalls in Iowa, but retired educator Bruce Lear said organizations such as No Left Turn have been active in a couple of counties. That has him worried.



"We haven't really had that in Iowa," he said. "School board elections have been nonpartisan; we'd like to keep them that way."



Lear, who was a regional director for the Iowa State Education Association, predicted that groups critical of more robust teaching about racism will result in candidates who might undermine the democratic process. Lear said that could deter others from running, leaving voters and students at a disadvantage. Iowa already has banned curricula that include Critical Race Theory.



Whether it's a school board or local government, Joe Ready, program director of the Public Interest Research Group, said conservative activists might not gain as much traction on these issues. He said voters are more trusting of local officials, but added that broader public discourse isn't helping in crafting meaningful election policy.



"What we're seeing," he said, "is 'this is necessary' to prevent a problem that doesn't exist - voter fraud."



He pointed to the recent election law adopted by the state of Iowa, which, among other things, restricted early voting. Ready said there might be room to have healthy discussion on what's best for the system. But he noted that the new law, and similar ones approved by GOP-led legislatures, are driven by party motivation.



---



Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.



AUSTIN, Texas -- A majority of Democrats in the Texas House exited the state Monday in an attempt to block Republicans from passing new laws to restrict voting.



The special session that began last Thursday was called after Democrats walked out of the regular legislative session to prevent Senate Bill 7 from passing.



At least 51 of the 67 Democratic representatives flew to Washington, D.C., requesting meetings with U.S. Senate Democrats and attempting to prevent a quorum needed to pass bills in Texas.



Tommy Buser-Clancy, senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Texas, said laws to keep people from voting should alarm all Texans.



"Those bills made it harder to vote, they made it scarier to vote," Buser-Clancy asserted. "For all Texas voters, but particularly communities of color and individuals with disabilities."



Senate Bill 7 would have outlawed voting mechanisms used in 2020 in Harris County, the Houston area, including a ban on drive-through voting centers and 24-hour voting, and effectively eliminating the popular Black churches' "Souls to the Polls" get-out-the-vote efforts.



Meanwhile, Buser-Clancy noted the ACLU is preparing its case to defend Hervis Rogers, a Black Texan released from custody Saturday night after his arrest last week on allegations of illegal voting. Buser-Clancy said the ACLU sees the Rogers case as a textbook example of how systems intersect to undermine fundamental rights and target minorities.



"Mr. Rogers made headlines in 2020 after he waited for over six hours to vote," Buser-Clancy explained. "He was simply trying to do what he thought was his civic duty, and he was proud to wait in line and thought he was doing the right thing."



According to the Texas Attorney General's office, the 62-year-old Rogers was ineligible to vote because he was on felony parole for a 25-year sentence for burglary.



The ACLU calls the officials' actions "political theater," meant to send a message of fear.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



