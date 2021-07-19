Tuesday, July 20, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 20, 2021
Play

Employers in Tennessee ramp up efforts to convince workers to get vaccinated; and the American Academy of Pediatrics says all children over age 2 should wear masks heading back to school.

2021Talks - July 21, 2021
Play

Marjorie Taylor Greene is temporarily suspended from Twitter, senators struggle to seal an infrastructure deal, and experts advise all students and teachers to wear masks in class this fall, vaccinated or not.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Expert: New CA Budget, Tax Credit are Windfalls for Families with Children

Play

Monday, July 19, 2021   

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Huge new aid programs are beating back poverty in the Golden State, especially among families with children.

Gov. Gavin Newsom just signed a raft of budget bills, that included another $640 by the end of the month for CalWORKS families, on top of the $600 payments already sent to those in the CalWORKS and Supplemental Security Income programs, and three rounds of federal stimulus payments.

Mike Herald, director of policy advocacy for the Western Center on Law and Poverty, said the supports are a boost to parents who lost jobs during the pandemic.

"We are really lifting up a lot of low-income families," Herald remarked. "They're getting real financial assistance in the $5,000-$7,000 range, and really, believe me, it's going to make a big difference in people's lives."

The California Comeback Plan, as Newsom calls it, also puts $5.2 billion toward rental assistance, so families can apply to get all their back rent paid, and even get a few months ahead.

Last week, parents started receiving payments of up to $300 a month per child, as part of the Biden administration's expanded federal Child Tax Credit.

Herald said because funds are going out monthly, instead of all coming at tax time, it is a game changer.

"This will help to really provide more financial stability," Herald asserted. "They're going to have more money every month in their accounts, to be able to pay bills and put food on the table. And this is something that advocates have wanted for a long time."

And the help for children doesn't stop there. California has also added 100,000 new slots to the state-funded childcare program and raised what it pays child-care operators, to encourage more of them to reopen as the pandemic subsides. The budget also includes a significant funding increase for K-through-12 schools.


get more stories like this via email

Social Issues

Gov. Baker Urged to Commit to Anti-Poverty Efforts in State Budget

Social Issues

ME Lawmakers Support Programs for Low-Income College Students

Social Issues

Chicago Home-Care Workers Rally for Better Pay, Benefits

Environment

NM Coalition Makes Speedier Push for Electric Vehicles

SANTA FE, N.M. -- New Mexicans who want to impact climate change by driving an electric vehicle have several roadblocks, and they won't end soon if …

Environment

Latino Conservation Week Draws Families Across State

LOS ANGELES -- This week is the eighth annual Latino Conservation Week, sponsored by the Hispanic Access Foundation, with more than 150 events taking …

Health and Wellness

TN Employers Step Up Push for Vaccinations as Delta Variant Spreads

SPRING HILL, Tenn. -- Tennessee employers are ramping up efforts to convince their employees to get vaccinated, as the Delta variant, a more …

Environment

Bill Could Restrict WI Cities From Suing Over 'Forever Chemicals'

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin policymakers are looking to provide more aid to towns and cities faced with contamination cleanup of so-called "forever …

Environment

Meteorologists: Hot, Dry Weather Not a Fluke

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Much of South Dakota will see a familiar weather pattern this week: very hot temperatures and little precipitation. With more …

Social Issues

Report: Denver’s Bet on Housing-First Program Pays Off

DENVER -- When people experiencing chronic homelessness in Denver received free housing along with mental and behavioral health services, they were …

Social Issues

DACA Legal Limbo 'Exhausting' for Ohio Dreamers

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- In light of a new federal court ruling on DACA, immigration advocates in Ohio say Congress must take action to create a roadmap to …

Social Issues

West Virginians Hold Candlelight Vigil to Remember John Lewis

CHARLESTON, W.V. -- Advocacy groups held a candlelight vigil in Charleston over the weekend, marking the one-year anniversary of the passing of …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021