Groups: Put MO Voters Over Partisan Interests in Redistricting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Redistricting reformers urged the people charged with drawing new voting-district maps in Missouri to commit to putting the voters over partisan interests.



Gov. Mike Parson has appointed a bipartisan group of commissioners to draw state legislative maps. The Legislature draws congressional maps.



Caroline Fan, founder and president of the Missouri Asian American Youth Foundation, said in the past, map-making has been done out of the public eye. She wants to see more transparency this year, and stressed one crucial piece is listening to local residents about what matters to them. It could be a common place of worship, a school district, a race or ethnicity.



"This is our opportunity as Missourians to kind of hit 'refresh,'" Fan contended. "And if certain areas have grown, other areas have shrunk, to make sure that everyone is well represented, and that we have fair maps."



Fan added map-drawing tools are far more accessible now than 10 years ago, the last time new districts were created, which means it is much easier for residents to have a say in the process, by laying out their recommendations and submitting them to the commission at public hearings.



Missouri House and Senate commissioners have six months to agree on a set of new voting district maps before a judicial panel takes over. Fan emphasized the importance of community input.



"Even these communities that might only make up 2% of the state's population, it's still really important that all of these communities are heard," Fan asserted. "And particularly because some of these communities are really growing."



Block-by-block census data crucial for redistricting is normally available by April 1 the year following the census. But this year, it was delayed due to the pandemic and efforts by the Trump administration; first to add a citizenship question to the census and then, to exclude undocumented people in determining the number of representatives each state gets.



Parson is among a group of Republican governors calling on the Census Bureau to release the data as soon as possible.



Citizen commission appointments Office of the Governor 07/09/2021



TILLAMOOK, Ore. -- Like other infrastructure needs, the widening gap in internet access is affecting people across the country.



In the spirit of New Deal initiatives during the Great Depression, the nonprofit Lead for America has started the American Connection Corps. In 2021, the program is training fellows in 12 states, including Oregon.



Benya Kraus, co-founder of Lead for America and director of the American Connection Corps, said in both Tillamook and Morrow counties, where the Oregon fellows will serve, there is a need for infrastructure in hard-to-reach places, and also reaching out to people.



"We're, from the get-go, thinking about digital inclusion and literacy and making sure that it's not just about the build-out," Kraus explained. "It's actually about making sure that people know how to use it and have access to the devices and the costs that would allow them to be able to participate in the digital economy."



To date, the American Connection Corps has placed more than 100 fellows in 26 states. Oregon ranks 34th in the nation in access to broadband, according to the website BroadbandNow.



Kraus noted one important component of the fellowship is choosing people in their hometowns or who are moving back to their hometowns. She added the program's training focuses on solving challenges and building relationships.



"There's a lot of purpose and personal meaning that is fulfilled when you live your life in deep relationship to your place, to people, to the commitments to those people and places," Kraus contended.



With people stuck at home during the pandemic, the digital divide was in stark relief. However, Kraus emphasized underserved families across the country have known and lived with the issue for a long time.



"But I do think COVID has brought on this greater urgency now to get creative between public and private partnerships and nonprofit partners like us, too," Kraus remarked. "How can we team up together to solve one of the most pressing challenges our country is facing?"



American Connection Corps 2021

Ore. broadband data Broadband Now 06/07/2021



WORTHINGTON, Minn. -- Several lawsuits have been filed seeking fairness in Minnesota's redistricting process, and new legal action focuses on lifting the voices of disenfranchised voters as the state prepares to redraw its political boundaries.



A coalition wants the Minnesota Supreme Court to compel the state to include input from BIPOC leaders and their communities.



Redistricting is done every ten years after each formal census count.



Annastacia Belladonna-Carrera, executive director of Common Cause Minnesota, said for far too long, communities have had their political power diluted in the process.



"As a result, many do not benefit from equitable electoral power, or a fair opportunity to elect candidates with shared interests who are gonna take up those issues that are maybe unique to these communities and push them through the Legislature or in local government," Belladonna-Carrera explained.



A handful of other lawsuits were filed this year from a range of groups asking for intervention in map-making. In previous redistricting years,



Minnesota courts typically have been called in because of stalemates in the Legislature. The state's chief justice recently appointed members to a special panel to handle redistricting this time around. Coalition members say they want the panel to give them a seat at the table.



Aida Simon, a plaintiff and community organizer from Worthington, said concerns exist with local political maps, too.



Simon noted it became evident when she and other women of color ran for office in the Worthington area, but lost, even with the local population seeing major demographic shifts in terms of race.



"I'm more determined now than ever to work for new maps that would make it possible to see a person of color elected in our district," Simon stated.



Complicating matters is the delay in incorporating new census numbers. Because of the pandemic and other issues, the data won't be released until later this summer.



Minnesota faces a deadline of February next year to produce the new maps.



Lawsuit Common Cause Minnesota 07/15/2021

Apportionment announcement Census Bureau 04/26/2021



