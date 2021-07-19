New IL Law Affects People in "Restorative-Justice" Programs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A bill signed into law in Springfield protects the participants in restorative-justice practices from having what they do or say used against them in court.
Restorative justice is a voluntary alternative to the criminal legal system. It brings together offenders and victims to find ways to repair the harm done, and the methods vary from group meetings or peacemaking circles, to mediation-style communications.
Madeleine Behr, policy manager for the Chicago Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation, said legal privilege will make these practices more viable options for survivors.
"Now, without this privilege, that really deters people who have caused harm from being open and honest in the process about what actually happened," Behr explained. "And for a survivor, so many people are looking for an apology, a reckoning, an admission of guilt."
Behr added the criminal legal system can be traumatizing for survivors, who may have to convince prosecutors of what happened to them or testify in court. Public opinion polls show more than 60% of Americans support restorative-justice policies.
Behr pointed out there is a common misperception criminal-justice reform and victim advocacy are oppositional. But she argued restorative justice is an example of the crucial collaboration between reformers and advocates for victims' rights.
"It not only offers perpetrators to take accountability and recognize the harm that they've caused in a different way, but it also really expands options for survivors, who are looking for some form of accountability and probably don't want to get it from the criminal legal system, for a whole host of reasons," Behr stated.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker also signed laws to end deception in interrogations of juveniles, to allow state's attorneys to petition for re-sentencing of offenders, and create a task force to study ways to reduce the prison population.
Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, who sponsored the restorative-justice bill, said the laws are important steps, and even more can be done to ensure public safety.
"Where everyone has a roof over their head, a good school, a good job, a sense of neighborly love and community, that is real public safety for all," Peters stressed.
PACIFIC COUNTY, Wash. -- As parts of the country rethink criminal justice, a small county in Washington state is providing a model on how to better serve communities.
Pacific County, on Washington's southwest coast, is one of the Stepping Up Initiative's first "innovator counties." The aim of the initiative is to reduce the number of people with mental illnesses in jail.
Rosanne McPhail, grant coordinator for the Pacific County justice mental health collaboration program, said the county has ensured people are linked up with behavioral health specialists once they leave jail.
"Pretty primary to us at the beginning was the need for someone to be in the jail that would act as that connector," McPhail explained. "And we did implement a jail liaison position when we went into implementation phase."
McPhail recounted Pacific County joined the initiative in 2015 because they were seeing a high number of people with mental illnesses in their jail and a high rate of recidivism. She noted collecting and sharing data is a key ingredient to the success of their program.
Pat Matlock, chief criminal deputy for the Pacific County Sheriff's Office, said he has seen a big change since the Stepping Up Initiative was implemented.
Pacific County is small, with a population of about 20,000 and a jail that holds 50, and Matlock pointed out they use every resource they have to get by. He added there are procedures in place to mark people's progress once they come in contact with the criminal-justice system.
"We've seen a sharp decrease in the recidivism of people who are high utilizers in our jail facility because we have those warm handoffs when they leave," Matlock stated. "While they're in our facility, they meet with the liaison, they get hooked up with the services they need to help them succeed outside of our facility."
McPhail believes counties of all sizes can benefit from the Stepping Up Initiative, which has facilitated conversations across the country.
"We've benefited from connecting with other counties and learned what other counties are doing in certain areas and then be able to adapt it to what will work in our area because of our size," McPhail remarked.
There are seven counties in the original cohort of the initiative, including counties in California, Kansas and Florida.
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new report from the Office of Inspector General of Corrections is raising concerns about ongoing and expanding staffing emergencies at Nebraska's state prisons.
Danielle Conrad, executive director of the ACLU of Nebraska, said the report underscores legislators were right to hit the pause button on a proposal to build a new $230 million prison.
She argued Nebraska leaders have no plan for staffing the existing state prison system, let alone a new facility that would amount to one of the largest state earmarks in taxpayer history.
"That staffing crisis has been expanded to other facilities," Conrad explained. "Gov. (Pete) Ricketts and (Department of Correctional Services) director (Scott) Frakes have never answered the questions about how to staff this massive new prison, which wouldn't even solve our overcrowding problems."
Proponents of building a new facility say it will create jobs and begin to relieve overcrowding.
But Conrad pointed to effective alternatives she contended are far less expensive and address root causes, including mental-health and addiction issues. She asserted drug, veterans and other diversion courts, alongside treatment and investments in job training and education, are a far more effective way to shrink prison populations and keep communities safe.
Nebraska's state prison system is the second most overcrowded in the nation, and lawmakers have called for studies into potential solutions.
Conrad suggested the state has an opportunity to turn away from both the "tough on crime" and "war on drugs" mentality, and adopt smart justice approaches. She pointed to recent polling, which showed across party lines, Nebraska voters do not want a massive new prison.
"They want smart reforms, they want smart investments," Conrad observed. "They want us to build up access to treatment and mental health and problem-solving and diversion courts. They don't want us to double down on mass incarceration and racial injustice."
Conrad added she encouraged Nebraskans to weigh in with their state senators. In their last session, lawmakers approved a prison funding compromise, appropriating money for the design of a potential new prison, but not allowing construction to move forward without further legislative action.Disclosure: ACLU of Nebraska contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Criminal Justice, Immigrant Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
BOSTON -- Advocates for voting rights are calling on Massachusetts lawmakers to increase access to the ballot box in jails and prisons before this fall's elections.
People serving felony convictions in the Commonwealth are not eligible to vote, but those convicted of misdemeanors or awaiting trial in jails are.
Al-Ameen Patterson, vice-chair of the African American Coalition Committee, who has been incarcerated in Norfolk for 12 years, said at a town hall with the Democracy Behind Bars Coalition the biggest barriers he sees to voting while incarcerated are lack of awareness about voting eligibility, and sheriffs' failure to provide the necessary information.
"I think the sheriffs are guilty of deliberate indifference because they just show no interest in publishing the rights, the policies and procedures of voting while incarcerated," Patterson contended.
A bill before the General Court would require sheriffs to do more voting outreach, from providing absentee-ballot applications and information about candidates, to requiring counties with more than 800,000 people to have a polling location in the county jail itself.
Groups are also pushing to restore voting rights to those serving felony convictions, as well as to end prison gerrymandering.
Rep. Liz Miranda, D-Boston, added it's a major problem the census counts incarcerated people where prisons are located rather than in their home communities. She noted many prisons are in white suburbs, while most incarcerated people in Massachusetts are from over-policed low-income communities and communities of color.
Miranda said what's known as prison gerrymandering takes political power and resources away from people, many already stripped of their right to vote.
"They're coming from Roxbury and Dorchester, Lawrence and Lowell, and they're living in communities which count them in the census and get resources for their towns, yet they belong to us," Miranda outlined. "It has led to our communities not getting what they deserve."
Miranda added the Commonwealth jails eight times more Black people than white people, and far more Black people are kept from voting because of a felony conviction.
Massachusetts is the most recent state to ban voting while incarcerated for a felony, via a ballot initiative passed in 2000, in response to political organizing within prisons.