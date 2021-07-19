Tuesday, July 20, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 20, 2021
Play

Employers in Tennessee ramp up efforts to convince workers to get vaccinated; and the American Academy of Pediatrics says all children over age 2 should wear masks heading back to school.

2021Talks - July 21, 2021
Play

Marjorie Taylor Greene is temporarily suspended from Twitter, senators struggle to seal an infrastructure deal, and experts advise all students and teachers to wear masks in class this fall, vaccinated or not.

Health and Wellness  |  Disabilities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Push for More People with Disabilities on IA Boards, Commissions

Play

Monday, July 19, 2021   

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's government has 180 boards and commissions, with many consisting of appointed members, but advocates fear most don't include people with disabilities.

An emerging effort aims to get more of these voices to serve on public panels.

The Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council recently adopted its latest five-year plan, which outlines the organization's top goals. A new focus is increasing participation in local and state boards and commissions.

Brooke Lovelace, executive director of the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council, said there has not been much tracking of the issue. While there are some disability-specific panels, she contended the community should push to be part of decision-making in all areas.

"Boards and commissions that folks with disability should be applying for and serving on and something that's of interest to them," Lovelace outlined. "Whether that be economic development, the art council."

Lovelace argued not having influence can derail progress for the disability community, such as the recent election law adopted by Iowa. Among other things, it places restrictions on ballot drop boxes.

The council is having conversations with the governor's office, which appoints members, about increasing inclusion. There's also an online talent bank launched by the Human Rights Department in 2019, designed to encourage underserved Iowans to consider openings.

Monica Stone, deputy director of the Department, said the talent bank started shortly before the pandemic, so they have not been able to get a clear sense yet of how effective it is. But she added they are trying to increase awareness, noting a challenge is convincing those with disabilities they don't have to have a lengthy background in a specific area to be considered.

"I think sometimes people think you have to be something more special in order to put your name in the hat," Stone observed. "And the truth is, the people who serve on appointed boards and commissions are special because they choose to spend their time with public service, but they are everyday Iowans."

Similar efforts have occurred in states like Pennsylvania, which launched the Inclusive Leadership in Action project.

The Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council believes it is still an overlooked issue, and said the Hawkeye State could serve as a leader in gathering firm data while boosting recruitment.Disclosure: Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Disabilities, Health Issues, and Mental Health. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Disclosure: Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Disabilities, Health Issues, and Mental Health. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email

Health and Wellness

Colorado’s Homebound Population Receiving COVID Vaccines

Health and Wellness

IA Strengthens Financial Tool for People with Disabilities

Health and Wellness

People with Disabilities to Candidates: Make Your Campaigns Accessible

Environment

NM Coalition Makes Speedier Push for Electric Vehicles

SANTA FE, N.M. -- New Mexicans who want to impact climate change by driving an electric vehicle have several roadblocks, and they won't end soon if …

Environment

Latino Conservation Week Draws Families Across State

LOS ANGELES -- This week is the eighth annual Latino Conservation Week, sponsored by the Hispanic Access Foundation, with more than 150 events taking …

Health and Wellness

TN Employers Step Up Push for Vaccinations as Delta Variant Spreads

SPRING HILL, Tenn. -- Tennessee employers are ramping up efforts to convince their employees to get vaccinated, as the Delta variant, a more …

Environment

Bill Could Restrict WI Cities From Suing Over 'Forever Chemicals'

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin policymakers are looking to provide more aid to towns and cities faced with contamination cleanup of so-called "forever …

Environment

Meteorologists: Hot, Dry Weather Not a Fluke

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Much of South Dakota will see a familiar weather pattern this week: very hot temperatures and little precipitation. With more …

Social Issues

Report: Denver’s Bet on Housing-First Program Pays Off

DENVER -- When people experiencing chronic homelessness in Denver received free housing along with mental and behavioral health services, they were …

Social Issues

DACA Legal Limbo 'Exhausting' for Ohio Dreamers

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- In light of a new federal court ruling on DACA, immigration advocates in Ohio say Congress must take action to create a roadmap to …

Social Issues

Expert: New CA Budget, Tax Credit are Windfalls for Families with Children

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Huge new aid programs are beating back poverty in the Golden State, especially among families with children. Gov. Gavin Newsom …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021