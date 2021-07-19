Push for More People with Disabilities on IA Boards, Commissions

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's government has 180 boards and commissions, with many consisting of appointed members, but advocates fear most don't include people with disabilities.
An emerging effort aims to get more of these voices to serve on public panels.
The Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council recently adopted its latest five-year plan, which outlines the organization's top goals. A new focus is increasing participation in local and state boards and commissions.
Brooke Lovelace, executive director of the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council, said there has not been much tracking of the issue. While there are some disability-specific panels, she contended the community should push to be part of decision-making in all areas.
"Boards and commissions that folks with disability should be applying for and serving on and something that's of interest to them," Lovelace outlined. "Whether that be economic development, the art council."
Lovelace argued not having influence can derail progress for the disability community, such as the recent election law adopted by Iowa. Among other things, it places restrictions on ballot drop boxes.
The council is having conversations with the governor's office, which appoints members, about increasing inclusion. There's also an online talent bank launched by the Human Rights Department in 2019, designed to encourage underserved Iowans to consider openings.
Monica Stone, deputy director of the Department, said the talent bank started shortly before the pandemic, so they have not been able to get a clear sense yet of how effective it is. But she added they are trying to increase awareness, noting a challenge is convincing those with disabilities they don't have to have a lengthy background in a specific area to be considered.
"I think sometimes people think you have to be something more special in order to put your name in the hat," Stone observed. "And the truth is, the people who serve on appointed boards and commissions are special because they choose to spend their time with public service, but they are everyday Iowans."
Similar efforts have occurred in states like Pennsylvania, which launched the Inclusive Leadership in Action project.
The Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council believes it is still an overlooked issue, and said the Hawkeye State could serve as a leader in gathering firm data while boosting recruitment.Disclosure: Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Disabilities, Health Issues, and Mental Health. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
DENVER - State health agencies are continuing to help people with disabilities who are physically unable to leave their homes to get COVID-19 vaccines, but work still is needed to reach some of the state's most vulnerable residents not already in Medicaid and other databases.
Bonnie Silva - director of the community living office with the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing - said so far, local vaccine providers have been tapped to serve almost 95% of the state's identified homebound population.
"Our goal was, 'How do we leverage local solutions where those are in place?' And so literally going county by county, region by region in Colorado so that we could understand what local solutions they had in place, and how as a state entity we could support them," said Silva.
Silva's team surveyed city and county health agencies, and identified fire departments, ambulance services and other providers who were able to bring vaccines directly to homes.
Vaccines are administered to homebound residents and anyone else nearby who wants one.
To reach people of color and traditionally harder-to-reach communities, Silva said regional agencies worked with trusted voices including church leaders and nonprofits including ARC of Colorado and the Colorado Cross Disability Coalition.
Silva said the biggest blind spot continues to be people who are homebound or experiencing homelessness and unable to travel, but are not connected to services. She encouraged all Coloradans to help her team reach those who want vaccines by calling their toll-free hotline, 1-877-COVAXCO, or 877-268-2926.
"Call on behalf of maybe a neighbor or friend," said Silva. "Just really make sure that every Coloradan who wants the vaccine is able to get one, and to hear that we have the infrastructure in place to make sure that they are, in fact, able to get it."
The Colorado Department of Health has issued a request for proposals, to find a single vendor to manage the work of getting health services to the state's homebound residents over the longer term. The contract is expected to be awarded by mid-July.
MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowa has updated a law that backers say gives more financial flexibility to people living with disabilities. The changes center around a type of savings account.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a measure that modifies language tied to IAble accounts. Family, friends and account holders can contribute to money to the state-run fund without jeopardizing the account holder's eligibility for social-aid programs. The bill removes barriers for transferring money from other special-needs trust funds and protects accounts from being garnished by the state to cover Medicaid expenses.
Lisa Yunek, an advocate from Mason City, said the old rules were adding to some people's hardships.
"We don't do that to people who have college funds, a 529 savings account," she said, "and so, we're giving a more onerous burden on someone with a disability who already has so many barriers in life."
Yunek has an adult daughter with Down syndrome, who is a member of the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council. She said the changes also could benefit a nephew with autism, noting difficulties in accessing benefits after his father's death. The bill won unanimous approval in both the House and Senate, with no stated opposition during the hearing phase.
State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald said adding protections is vital because they allow the IAble accounts to grow without tax burdens. He said that's important for people who often are reliant on Medicaid or Supplemental Security Income, and cut off from other assets.
"These accounts are set up to help them achieve a better life," he said. "Let's say they want to buy equipment so they can drive their car with just hands steering and shifting. That's why they were set up."
The Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council has noted that misinformation is another barrier; many people aren't aware of these accounts, or assume they'd lose eligibility for social services if they enroll. Currently, more than 1,000 Iowans have an IAble account. The average balance is $8,500.Disclosure: Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Disabilities, Health Issues, Mental Health. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
NEW YORK - Political campaigns must provide reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. That's the message to candidates for elected office in New York City.
More than a dozen organizations have signed a letter to candidates for city offices, calling on them to provide sign-language interpreters when they speak, to hold campaign events in accessible spaces, and provide other accommodations that allow everyone to fully participate in every aspect of elections.
Susan Dooha, executive director of the Center for Independence of the Disabled New York, pointed out that's what is required by the Americans with Disabilities Act and city human-rights law, but those laws are often ignored.
"People need to be able to join in, no matter what their disability is," said Dooha. "And that's democracy in action."
She said candidates must commit to making their campaign events, literature and websites accessible, both now and after they take office.
According to the National Council on Independent Living, one in six American voters has a disability.
Dooha reminded candidates that ensuring access to electoral politics is basic to securing equal rights for people with disabilities - and these are people who vote.
"We will be looking at which candidates embrace making sure everyone, including people with disabilities, can be part of the electoral process," said Dooha.
The letter also calls on candidates to endorse initiatives that will widen access for people with disabilities to city services and civic life.
Dooha said lack of accessibility isn't confined to New York City. She said reasonable accommodations are essential at campaign offices and events across the state.
"Every town election, every city election, every county election should be following guidance that will help them make their events available to all," said Dooha.
The National Council on Independent Living has compiled a Guide for Campaign Staff to help explain barriers to accessibility and how to overcome them.Disclosure: Center for Independence of the Disabled New York contributes to our fund for reporting on Disabilities. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
