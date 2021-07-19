Border Wall Map Reveals Damage to Landscape, Migration Routes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A newly-released map identifies portions of the U.S.-Mexico border wall built by the Trump administration, and for conservation groups and wildlife advocates, it is alarming.



The Biden administration halted construction, and said it will use federal funds to assess damage caused by the new, higher walls.



Myles Traphagen, borderlands program coordinator for the Wildlands Network who created the map, said in addition to environmental damage, the project identified several areas in border states where restoration to benefit wildlife is needed.



"There's very high biodiversity in southeastern Arizona, southwestern New Mexico," Traphagen explained. "It's a meeting ground of the neotropics and the temperate zones. It's the only place where the jaguar and the black bear share the same trail."



Upon halting border-wall construction, the Biden administration said it plans to perform environmental assessments, which had been waived by Trump to speed construction.



Michael Dax, western program director for the Wildlands Network, said the map may surprise some who do not realize the extent of wall built in three years, or how much of North America has been walled off from Mexico.



"The Trump administration was sadly very successful in building significant portions of wall," Dax confirmed. "It has been hugely impactful to wildlife. There are numerous pictures of wildlife that are dead along the wall, not able to reach historic water sources."



Traphagen emphasized some border landscapes in New Mexico have been permanently altered, including one area where a high-speed road was built and stadium lighting installed.



"And now, there's no ability for pronghorn antelope, and coyotes and all the other creatures, to move freely across the landscape that they've inhabited for tens of thousands of years," Traphagen contended.



Biden's executive order paused all new border wall construction, and Traphagen said contractors soon abandoned the sites.



"They just were throwing it up as fast as they possibly could," Traphagen observed. "And the construction companies basically got up and left. There's just debris littering the entire border."



References: Border wall map Wildlands Network 2021

Border wall fact sheet White House 06/11/2021

Border wall information Wildlands Network 07/07/2021



get more stories like this via email



SANTA FE, N.M. -- New Mexicans who want to impact climate change by driving an electric vehicle have several roadblocks, and they won't end soon if the state fails to take action before the end of this year.



Two years ago, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order committing New Mexico to essential climate-change goals.



The order included a requirement that auto manufacturers deliver more electric vehicles to the state, but the timeline for a necessary rule-making process to adopt Advanced Clean Cars Standards has come and gone twice, and been postponed a third time.



Tammy Fiebelkorn, New Mexico representative for the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project, said cleaner cars are crucial to address climate change.



"We have these goals of reducing our greenhouse gases and meeting our climate goals that are in the executive order that the governor signed, but until we can get some electric vehicles sold here, we're not going to meet the transportation one," Fiebelkorn cautioned.



Southwest Energy Efficiency is among a coalition of groups that filed a formal petition asking the state to adopt Advanced Clean Cars Standards by year's end, a deadline state officials have said can not be met.



New Mexico has installed more than 100 electric-vehicle charging stations in various locations, but only about 1,200 plug-in electric vehicles are currently on the roads.



Fiebelkorn pointed out the adoption of rules to govern Advanced Clean Car Standards is fairly straightforward because they must be identical to those of other states. She added New Mexico may be unable to implement standards until 2026 if it misses a December deadline.



"Because of the way the standards are written, you have to wait two model years," Fiebelkorn explained. "And so if we can get it in this year, then that lets us implement a whole year sooner."



When it comes to purchasing an electric vehicle, the Consumer Choice Center ranked New Mexico and 16 other states in the "barely accessible" category, a notch above nine other states where they are totally "inaccessible," either because direct-to-consumer sales are banned, or extra registration fees are exorbitant.



Nationwide, electric vehicles represent less than 1% of all vehicles on the road.Disclosure: Sierra Club, Rio Grande Chapter contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





Disclosure: Sierra Club, Rio Grande Chapter contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: N.M. clean car standards Office of the Governor 08/24/2019

Petition Southwest Energy Efficiency Project 07/01/2021

Electric vehicle accessibility index Consumer Choice Center June 2021



get more stories like this via email



LOS ANGELES -- This week is the eighth annual Latino Conservation Week, sponsored by the Hispanic Access Foundation, with more than 150 events taking place in California and across the country.



The program invites everyone to get out and enjoy the Golden State's local, county, state and national parks.



Keila Vizcarra, a Latino Conservation Week ambassador and a visitor services information assistant for the Angeles National Forest, said too many people live in urban areas with few local parks, so access needs to be improved.



"Access to local trails, access to information to getting outdoors, or even transportation access," Vizcarra outlined.



Events planned include low-cost or free camping trips and hikes, webinars and beach trips from San Diego to Los Angeles, from the central coast to the Bay Area and points north.



A 2020 report from the Outdoor Industry Association showed only 11.6% of Latinos take part in outdoor recreation activities.



Vizcarra contended the more kids who get out into the forests, mountains and beaches, the healthier our communities and environment will be.



"It's important for them to be exposed to their local trails, their local parks, something that involves them so that they can become stewards of the land," Vizcarra urged.



Census data show the U.S. Latino population has grown to more than 60.6 million people, more than 18% of the nation's total, and is projected to become nearly one-third of the population by 2050.



References: Latino Conservation Week Hispanic Access Foundation 2021

Outdoor activities participation report Outdoor Industry Assn. 12/31/2020

Demographic data Census Bureau 2019



get more stories like this via email

