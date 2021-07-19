Amarillo By Morning: Cyclist Raises Awareness, Money for Seniors

SAN ANTONIO -- The 65-and-older population has grown by over one-third in the past decade, which prompted a Texas man to take a cross-country bike trip to highlight the growing need for senior care.
get more stories like this via email
Jeff Salter, CEO of Caring Senior Services, arrives in Amarillo today, 10 days before he completes his 9,000-mile trip. Salter's company provides caregivers for seniors, to help with tasks that allow them to stay in their homes, rather than move to care facilities.
Salter has visited 30 states on his electric bike since April, and said seniors who can continue living in their homes need more help to do so safely.
"We need more caregivers," Salter asserted. "And there continues to be a shortage of caregivers, and that's part of what I'm trying to do on this ride, is bring that awareness to people. I'm hoping to inspire people that want to become caregivers."
As part of the bike trip, Salter has already raised money to help at least 100 older people install "grab bars" in their bathrooms, where more than 80% of falls happen among seniors. He noted past age 65, falls are the leading cause of injury-related death.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said every 11 seconds, an older person is treated in an emergency room for an often-preventable fall, with treatment cost averaging $30,000.
Salter emphasized the pandemic highlighted the benefits of helping people age in place.
"COVID has shown that individuals that were in community housing were more susceptible to the disease," Salter observed. "Those that were able to stay at home were able to protect themselves better."
Salter's company used the cycling trip to officially launch his initiative, "Close the Gap in Senior Care." He noted at stops along the way, people shared their concerns about aging.
"As we age, things get just a little more difficult, keeping your house neat and tidy, but then also, things like standing in a kitchen and cooking a meal can be taxing as you age," Salter outlined.
After starting his trip in McAllen, Texas last April, Salter headed south to Mississippi and neighboring states before biking to the Northeast. He then headed through the Midwest and Rocky Mountains to California before returning through Arizona and Texas. He's set to arrive home in San Antonio on August 1.
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Family caregiving is rewarding and challenging, and it can also put a big strain on people's wallets. A new study from AARP found unpaid caregivers looking after loved ones spend, on average, more than $7,200 out of their own pockets each year.
Bandana Shrestha, state director of AARP Oregon, said there are about 500,000 family caregivers in the state, and she describes them as the backbone of the long-term care system.
"They are providing care that is really essential for people to have quality of life and to be able to live, often, independently in their own homes," Shrestha explained. "And the person who is providing the care routinely spend their own money on caregiving."
Shrestha pointed out caregiving comes in many forms, from helping around the house to performing complex medical tasks, and that there are caregivers from every generation.
About half of the caregivers surveyed said they spent their own money on household expenses, and 30% spent money on rent or mortgage payments for the person they're assisting.
About one-third of the survey respondents also said they've had to change their own work schedules, or take time off, which can add to the financial stress of caregiving.
Shrestha said there is help in the works, in Washington, D.C.
"Congress is considering a bipartisan bill called the Credit for Caring Act, which would create a tax credit for working family caregivers, and that would be up to $5,000," Shrestha stated. "That would really offset major expenses that we know caregivers are facing."
AARP and more than 80 other organizations have endorsed the Credit for Caring Act.Disclosure: AARP Oregon contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: AARP Oregon contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- As the legislative session in Sacramento comes to a close, lawmakers will consider a bill to require nursing homes to better account for the billions of taxpayer dollars they take in each year.
The State Assembly Committee on Health will hear Senate Bill 650, to require nursing homes to provide detailed financial reports that include transactions with any vendors in which they own more than a 5% interest.
Sen. Henry Stern, D-Los Angeles, sponsored the bill.
"Unless we actually know the nature of these related-party transactions, there's an ability to erect a very insidious shell game," Stern asserted. "Moving money around, and not knowing where it is; that we could be seeing billions of dollars in waste and abuse."
Opponents of the bill said it puts too big a regulatory burden on an industry that's reeling from COVID-19. Rallies in support of the bill, and the care economy in general, take place today in Los Angeles and Oakland.
Blanca Castro, senior manager of advocacy for AARP California, said COVID exposed longstanding problems with short staffing. She noted state data showed more than 110,000 nursing home residents and staff had become infected as of May.
"The time is now to hold to nursing home operators accountable," Castro argued. "Over 9,000 lives were lost; that includes residents and staff."
Arnulfo De La Cruz, executive vice president of Service Employees International Union Local 2015, which represents nursing home staff, said some nursing-home corporations use what he called "accounting tricks" with affiliated companies to extract profits from rent, supplies and more.
"Shining a light on the lack of transparency by some of California's largest nursing-home employers is a fundamental step towards our vision for a long term care system that puts care first, not profit," De La Cruz emphasized.
Tony Chicotel, staff attorney for the nonprofit California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, said the concerns predate the pandemic.
"Nursing homes know their costs. They know their profits, and the state simply doesn't," Chicotel contended. "This lack of transparency results in the state getting ripped off, paying for the private jets and vacation homes of nursing-home owners, instead of the staff and resources critical for resident well-being."
A recent state auditor's report found from 2006 to 2015, three of the state's biggest nursing-home corporations grew substantially, and their related-party transactions soared, even as deficiencies that caused serious harm or death to residents increased by 35%.Disclosure: AARP California contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: AARP California contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Caring for an older loved one can be emotionally draining, and a new report shows 78% of family caregivers also face significant financial stress as well.
The new AARP study reveals the highest cost burdens fall on younger caregivers and Latino and African Americans, according to Tammy Bresnahan - director of advocacy for AARP Maryland.
She said Congress' Credit for Caring Act could help by providing a $5000 tax credit for eligible caregivers, who the report says regularly spend more than $7,000 a year.
"They are often forgotten," said Bresnahan. "They are often excluded. And these people that are providing this care are often at the lower end of the financial spectrum. So we believe that Congress needs to pay attention to this group of people because they're the ones more sacrificing than most."
The Senate bill has bipartisan support and is currently in committee.
Latino caregivers have the highest financial strain, according to the study, spending an average of 47% of their income on caregiving expenses. For more information, go to aarp.org/caregiving.
Maryland has 790,000 caregivers, making up about $8 billion of uncompensated care, AARP data shows. To help, Bresnahan said her group has worked on legislation to give Maryland caregivers rights when their loved ones go into the hospital and laws to provide paid sick leave.
"Most recently we are working on paid family leave to take care of an elderly parent and or a child that would work like an insurance policy," said Bresnahan. "And that bill has been in Maryland for the last four years, but we are still working hard to make sure that happens."
She said these policies could especially help communities of color.
African American caregivers also spend a large amount on caregiving, the report finds, an average of 34% of their income.
Disclosure: AARP Maryland contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Energy Policy, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: AARP Maryland contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Energy Policy, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.