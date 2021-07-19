Amarillo By Morning: Cyclist Raises Awareness, Money for Seniors

SAN ANTONIO -- The 65-and-older population has grown by over one-third in the past decade, which prompted a Texas man to take a cross-country bike trip to highlight the growing need for senior care.



Jeff Salter, CEO of Caring Senior Services, arrives in Amarillo today, 10 days before he completes his 9,000-mile trip. Salter's company provides caregivers for seniors, to help with tasks that allow them to stay in their homes, rather than move to care facilities.



Salter has visited 30 states on his electric bike since April, and said seniors who can continue living in their homes need more help to do so safely.



"We need more caregivers," Salter asserted. "And there continues to be a shortage of caregivers, and that's part of what I'm trying to do on this ride, is bring that awareness to people. I'm hoping to inspire people that want to become caregivers."



As part of the bike trip, Salter has already raised money to help at least 100 older people install "grab bars" in their bathrooms, where more than 80% of falls happen among seniors. He noted past age 65, falls are the leading cause of injury-related death.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said every 11 seconds, an older person is treated in an emergency room for an often-preventable fall, with treatment cost averaging $30,000.



Salter emphasized the pandemic highlighted the benefits of helping people age in place.



"COVID has shown that individuals that were in community housing were more susceptible to the disease," Salter observed. "Those that were able to stay at home were able to protect themselves better."



Salter's company used the cycling trip to officially launch his initiative, "Close the Gap in Senior Care." He noted at stops along the way, people shared their concerns about aging.



"As we age, things get just a little more difficult, keeping your house neat and tidy, but then also, things like standing in a kitchen and cooking a meal can be taxing as you age," Salter outlined.



After starting his trip in McAllen, Texas last April, Salter headed south to Mississippi and neighboring states before biking to the Northeast. He then headed through the Midwest and Rocky Mountains to California before returning through Arizona and Texas. He's set to arrive home in San Antonio on August 1.



PORTLAND, Ore. -- Family caregiving is rewarding and challenging, and it can also put a big strain on people's wallets. A new study from AARP found unpaid caregivers looking after loved ones spend, on average, more than $7,200 out of their own pockets each year.



Bandana Shrestha, state director of AARP Oregon, said there are about 500,000 family caregivers in the state, and she describes them as the backbone of the long-term care system.



"They are providing care that is really essential for people to have quality of life and to be able to live, often, independently in their own homes," Shrestha explained. "And the person who is providing the care routinely spend their own money on caregiving."



Shrestha pointed out caregiving comes in many forms, from helping around the house to performing complex medical tasks, and that there are caregivers from every generation.



About half of the caregivers surveyed said they spent their own money on household expenses, and 30% spent money on rent or mortgage payments for the person they're assisting.



About one-third of the survey respondents also said they've had to change their own work schedules, or take time off, which can add to the financial stress of caregiving.



Shrestha said there is help in the works, in Washington, D.C.



"Congress is considering a bipartisan bill called the Credit for Caring Act, which would create a tax credit for working family caregivers, and that would be up to $5,000," Shrestha stated. "That would really offset major expenses that we know caregivers are facing."



AARP and more than 80 other organizations have endorsed the Credit for Caring Act.Disclosure: AARP Oregon contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





