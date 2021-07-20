Meteorologists: Hot, Dry Weather Not a Fluke

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Much of South Dakota will see a familiar weather pattern this week: very hot temperatures and little precipitation.
With more research connecting climate change to conditions like these, forecasters say extreme weather is becoming more customary.
The U.S. Drought Monitor labeled nearly 70% of South Dakota in severe to extreme drought this week.
Mike Gillespie, hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, expects little change over the next month. He said while the region is not always grappling with extreme heat or bitterly cold temperatures in the winter, recent history is telling.
"Much of the state has had two or three of their wettest years, as well as a couple of their driest years, in the last ten," Gillespie reported.
Not only do the current conditions pose direct health risks to vulnerable populations, Gillespie noted they impact water quality and water supplies, which affects farmers through irrigation and their livestock by potentially increasing the chemical levels in their water supply.
A 2020 study from Clemson University found climate change will result not only in more floods, but more dry seasons and water evaporation.
Separately, a 2019 study from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned climate change will make extreme heat patterns hotter and longer in the future.
Gillespie suggested in the meantime, people should do all they can to minimize the impact.
"Don't water your yard three or four times a week, limit your car washing, limit your water use as much as you can," Gillespie outlined. "And conserve that water so that it's there for whatever's needed in these drier periods."
At the same time, he advised residents living in flood-prone areas to find ways to better protect their homes from rising water during wetter seasons.
As for dry weather, the "States At Risk" project predicted by 2050, South Dakota could see as many as 35 dangerous heat days each year. It currently averages 10 per season.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The state's Environmental Management Commission this week green-lighted a plan to cut carbon emissions from power plants. The proposal sets the stage for North Carolina to join the eleven-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
But reducing air pollution is just one component of restoring healthy environments and communities, said June Blotnick - executive director of Clean Action and Innovation to Restore the Environment or CleanAIRE NC, formerly known as Clean Air Carolina.
She said her organization has shifted its focus, and its name, to include a broader scope of work that focuses on key determinants of public health.
"Over the years," said Blotnick, "it's become so much more clear to us that climate-change equity and public health are all interconnected issues, along with air pollution."
Last month the Environmental Protection Agency announced it's allotting $50 million dollars in funding to help low-income and communities of color most impacted by pollution and the climate crisis, including more than $5 million to increase monitoring near low-income communities' drinking water sources for toxics and hazardous metals.
Blotnick pointed to CleanAIRE NC efforts to partner with communities such as those in Charlotte's Historic West End, to collect data on the health effects of air pollution. She said it's critical to mobilize North Carolinians to advance solutions through local action and policy.
"Working closely with the community on implementing strategies that will reduce the heat-island effect for example," said Blotnick, "filter air pollution through green infrastructure, and other measures to protect health."
Blotnick said the state's doctors, nurses and other health professionals also have stepped up to recognize climate change as a public health emergency, and have formed North Carolina Clinicians for Climate Action, a group aimed at helping patients identify and adapt to air pollution and climate impacts.
Disclosure: Clean Air Carolina contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
PITTSBURGH -- In southwestern Pennsylvania, the health effects of an industrial fire more than two years ago are just now coming to light.
A new study in the journal "Toxics" found asthma-related doctor and emergency-room visits doubled in Clairton, after a fire at the U.S. Steel coke plant there in December 2018.
The fire left the plant's air-pollution control equipment out of commission for three months.
Dr. Deborah Gentile, allergy and asthma specialist and medical director of Community Partners in Asthma Care and the study's senior author, said because U.S. Steel kept the plant running, emissions were 25 to 35 times higher than they were before the fire.
"And what we were able to show with the Clairton Coke Works fire was that, you know, on top of that chronic exposure to pollution, when you have an acute event that raises the air-pollution levels even more, you see these acute effects on asthma," Gentile explained.
The study showed the increase in asthma cases correlated with higher levels of sulfur dioxide surrounding the plant. U.S. Steel announced in April it plans to shut down three of its high-polluting coke batteries in Clairton by 2023.
Community members in the region have expressed frustration that they weren't notified about the fire in the immediate aftermath.
Howard Rieger, a Pittsburgh resident and founder of East End Neighbors Fight Pollution, said it's unacceptable there was no county alert system in place to warn people of environmental and public health hazards.
"How about a text message on our phones?" Rieger suggested. "You know, when we're told we are going to get five inches of snow tomorrow, we get an alert, why couldn't we get an alert about this? So, to a certain extent, I think the county was culpable. To a great extent, the company was culpable."
Rieger added just this year, in April, Allegheny County started sending public air-quality alerts.
Last week, environmental groups requested a federal court require U.S. Steel to confirm allegations that the company violated the Clean Air Act more than 12,000 times at its Mon Valley area plants in 2018 and 2019, in connection to a lawsuit.
BOISE, Idaho -- An unprecedented heat wave and fears of another severe wildfire season have put the warming climate at center stage in the Northwest.
Heat has broken records across the region and claimed hundreds of lives on the West Coast, and temperatures have remained high in Idaho since last week.
Alycia Bean, climate campaign coordinator for the Idaho Conservation League, said the recent conditions highlight the health aspects of the changing climate.
"How are these people going to adapt to this long-term, you know, more than one or two days, sustained heat, given the resources and the infrastructure that they have?" Bean asked. "We are not prepared to handle something like that."
Bean thinks the nation needs to take two approaches to climate change: It must do what it can to mitigate the effects by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and also learn to adapt to the new, warmer climate.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 60% of Idaho faces severe drought this year, and nearly all the state faces moderate drought.
Bean pointed out the long-term trends of drier fuels, higher air temperatures and lower snowpacks are increasing the length and intensity of wildfire seasons.
"All of those different, observed impacts from climate change coupled together enable future wildfires that are going to be larger, more intense," Bean projected.
She noted not all fire is bad, and it can be used, in controlled ways, to help the forest. But nearly all the current fires burning in Idaho were started by people.
Jonathan Oppenheimer, external relations director for the League, sees current conditions as a preview of what's to come.
"It really emphasizes the need for us as Idahoans and Westerners across this portion of the country to really work to reduce climate impact," Oppenheimer contended. "Do what we can to transition to renewables, to use public transportation, and to take the personal steps that we can all take to reduce some of our climate impact."

Disclosure: Idaho Conservation League contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Disclosure: Idaho Conservation League contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.