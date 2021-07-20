Tuesday, July 20, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 20, 2021
Play

Employers in Tennessee ramp up efforts to convince workers to get vaccinated; and the American Academy of Pediatrics says all children over age 2 should wear masks heading back to school.

2021Talks - July 21, 2021
Play

Marjorie Taylor Greene is temporarily suspended from Twitter, senators struggle to seal an infrastructure deal, and experts advise all students and teachers to wear masks in class this fall, vaccinated or not.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Latino Conservation Week Draws Families Across State

Play

Tuesday, July 20, 2021   

LOS ANGELES -- This week is the eighth annual Latino Conservation Week, sponsored by the Hispanic Access Foundation, with more than 150 events taking place in California and across the country.

The program invites everyone to get out and enjoy the Golden State's local, county, state and national parks.

Keila Vizcarra, a Latino Conservation Week ambassador and a visitor services information assistant for the Angeles National Forest, said too many people live in urban areas with few local parks, so access needs to be improved.

"Access to local trails, access to information to getting outdoors, or even transportation access," Vizcarra outlined.

Events planned include low-cost or free camping trips and hikes, webinars and beach trips from San Diego to Los Angeles, from the central coast to the Bay Area and points north.

A 2020 report from the Outdoor Industry Association showed only 11.6% of Latinos take part in outdoor recreation activities.

Vizcarra contended the more kids who get out into the forests, mountains and beaches, the healthier our communities and environment will be.

"It's important for them to be exposed to their local trails, their local parks, something that involves them so that they can become stewards of the land," Vizcarra urged.

Census data show the U.S. Latino population has grown to more than 60.6 million people, more than 18% of the nation's total, and is projected to become nearly one-third of the population by 2050.


get more stories like this via email

Environment

NM Coalition Makes Speedier Push for Electric Vehicles

Environment

Border Wall Map Reveals Damage to Landscape, Migration Routes

Environment

Diverse Coalition Backs Legislation to Protect MT Rivers

Health and Wellness

TN Employers Step Up Push for Vaccinations as Delta Variant Spreads

SPRING HILL, Tenn. -- Tennessee employers are ramping up efforts to convince their employees to get vaccinated, as the Delta variant, a more …

Environment

Bill Could Restrict WI Cities From Suing Over 'Forever Chemicals'

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin policymakers are looking to provide more aid to towns and cities faced with contamination cleanup of so-called "forever …

Environment

Meteorologists: Hot, Dry Weather Not a Fluke

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Much of South Dakota will see a familiar weather pattern this week: very hot temperatures and little precipitation. With more …

Social Issues

Report: Denver’s Bet on Housing-First Program Pays Off

DENVER -- When people experiencing chronic homelessness in Denver received free housing along with mental and behavioral health services, they were …

Social Issues

DACA Legal Limbo 'Exhausting' for Ohio Dreamers

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- In light of a new federal court ruling on DACA, immigration advocates in Ohio say Congress must take action to create a roadmap to …

Social Issues

Expert: New CA Budget, Tax Credit are Windfalls for Families with Children

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Huge new aid programs are beating back poverty in the Golden State, especially among families with children. Gov. Gavin Newsom …

Social Issues

West Virginians Hold Candlelight Vigil to Remember John Lewis

CHARLESTON, W.V. -- Advocacy groups held a candlelight vigil in Charleston over the weekend, marking the one-year anniversary of the passing of …

Environment

River Managers Take Emergency Steps to Refill Lake Powell

PAGE, Ariz. -- The federal Bureau of Reclamation is taking emergency measures to shore up water levels in Lake Powell, to preserve the reservoir's …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021