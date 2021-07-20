TN Employers Step Up Push for Vaccinations as Delta Variant Spreads

SPRING HILL, Tenn. -- Tennessee employers are ramping up efforts to convince their employees to get vaccinated, as the Delta variant, a more contagious version of COVID-19, rapidly spreads in regions of the country with low vaccination rates.



As of early July, it had accounted for more than 50% of new cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And in Tennessee, the state's Department of Health reported 125 cases of the Delta variant as of July 8.



Jeff Lamarche, executive director for the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, said his facility has offered onsite vaccinations for employees.



"Two onsite clinics with Murray County Health Department, bringing nurses onsite, provided vaccinations to several hundred employees onsite, in two different clinics, so that means two times of providing both doses," Lamarche outlined.



Other employers have offered bonuses, paid time off and other incentives to get the shots, but vaccination rates continue to stall. According to an analysis by the New York Times, it would take six months for Tennessee to reach 70% of adults with one dose at the current pace of vaccinations.



Lamarche added despite loosened COVID protocols nationwide, his plant has been cautious to let go of masks and social distancing.



"Even though the CDC has changed their guidelines, the auto industry, basically the Detroit three and the UAW, have, I'd say, stepped back and taken a more cautious approach before we really start to dial back down our protocols," Lamarche explained.



He acknowledged companies are absorbing the costs of keeping infections at bay, but emphasized higher vaccination rates could reduce expenses to get operations back on track.



"Throughout COVID, we had to deal with higher absenteeism levels, higher costs of the extra protocols we put in place," Lamarche recounted. "There was a lot just to continue to keep the operation running."



He reported thousands of Spring Hill plant employees have been vaccinated so far.



LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Health officials in Arkansas are urging residents who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine yet to change that as soon as possible, as the Delta variant makes its way through the state.



Slightly more than 35% of Arkansas residents are fully vaccinated, meaning it's been two weeks since their last dose, compared with nearly half of Americans nationwide.



Dr. Michelle Smith, director of the Office of Health Equity and HIV Elimination at the Arkansas Department of Health, said at the beginning of the vaccine rollout, it was easy to get people into line to get a vaccine, but now it has stalled.



"It's more of coaxing and talking to people one on one about addressing their fears, the hesitancy, the misinformation that they've been receiving," Smith explained.



Fewer Black, brown and Indigenous residents have received the vaccine than white residents, but Smith noted major progress has been made since the start. She emphasized key steps have been making sure people have transportation and holding clinics on the weekend or later in the evening for people who can't miss work.



Smith added it is critical to meet communities where they are.



"We don't just go into a community expecting them to come to us," Smith noted. "The community is involved in our planning, from beginning to end, and that's the most important component of making sure that it is equitable."



Smith encouraged unvaccinated residents to have one-on-one conversations with their health-care providers, who can clear up any misinformation or misconceptions people may have about the vaccine. She stressed the approved vaccines are safe, and protect communities, especially the elderly and the immunocompromised.



