TN Employers Step Up Push for Vaccinations as Delta Variant Spreads

SPRING HILL, Tenn. -- Tennessee employers are ramping up efforts to convince their employees to get vaccinated, as the Delta variant, a more contagious version of COVID-19, rapidly spreads in regions of the country with low vaccination rates.
As of early July, it had accounted for more than 50% of new cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And in Tennessee, the state's Department of Health reported 125 cases of the Delta variant as of July 8.
Jeff Lamarche, executive director for the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, said his facility has offered onsite vaccinations for employees.
"Two onsite clinics with Murray County Health Department, bringing nurses onsite, provided vaccinations to several hundred employees onsite, in two different clinics, so that means two times of providing both doses," Lamarche outlined.
Other employers have offered bonuses, paid time off and other incentives to get the shots, but vaccination rates continue to stall. According to an analysis by the New York Times, it would take six months for Tennessee to reach 70% of adults with one dose at the current pace of vaccinations.
Lamarche added despite loosened COVID protocols nationwide, his plant has been cautious to let go of masks and social distancing.
"Even though the CDC has changed their guidelines, the auto industry, basically the Detroit three and the UAW, have, I'd say, stepped back and taken a more cautious approach before we really start to dial back down our protocols," Lamarche explained.
He acknowledged companies are absorbing the costs of keeping infections at bay, but emphasized higher vaccination rates could reduce expenses to get operations back on track.
"Throughout COVID, we had to deal with higher absenteeism levels, higher costs of the extra protocols we put in place," Lamarche recounted. "There was a lot just to continue to keep the operation running."
He reported thousands of Spring Hill plant employees have been vaccinated so far.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Health officials in Arkansas are urging residents who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine yet to change that as soon as possible, as the Delta variant makes its way through the state.
Slightly more than 35% of Arkansas residents are fully vaccinated, meaning it's been two weeks since their last dose, compared with nearly half of Americans nationwide.
Dr. Michelle Smith, director of the Office of Health Equity and HIV Elimination at the Arkansas Department of Health, said at the beginning of the vaccine rollout, it was easy to get people into line to get a vaccine, but now it has stalled.
"It's more of coaxing and talking to people one on one about addressing their fears, the hesitancy, the misinformation that they've been receiving," Smith explained.
Fewer Black, brown and Indigenous residents have received the vaccine than white residents, but Smith noted major progress has been made since the start. She emphasized key steps have been making sure people have transportation and holding clinics on the weekend or later in the evening for people who can't miss work.
Smith added it is critical to meet communities where they are.
"We don't just go into a community expecting them to come to us," Smith noted. "The community is involved in our planning, from beginning to end, and that's the most important component of making sure that it is equitable."
Smith encouraged unvaccinated residents to have one-on-one conversations with their health-care providers, who can clear up any misinformation or misconceptions people may have about the vaccine. She stressed the approved vaccines are safe, and protect communities, especially the elderly and the immunocompromised.
LANSING, Mich. -- A bipartisan bill before the Legislature would allow Michigan residents to purchase pharmaceuticals from Canada, where prices are far lower.
If passed, patients could save anywhere from 50% to 80% on treatments ranging from diabetes to blood clots or allergies.
Melissa Seifert, associate state director for government affairs at AARP Michigan, said before the U.S.-Canada border closure due to COVID-19, many individuals in the Great Lakes State would travel to Canada to buy prescription drugs out-of-pocket rather than going through their insurance at home.
"These prices are crippling older adults who are living on a fixed income," Seifert asserted. "These prescriptions don't work if you can't afford to take them. And we're seeing that more and more amongst older adults."
Seifert pointed to data that showed EpiPens, for example, cost more than $600 in the U.S. but are less than half that price in Canada. Xarelto, a drug for treating blood clots, and Januvia, for Type 2 diabetes, both cost more than $1,300 in the U.S., but both less than $500 in Canada.
Seifert contended one of the driving factors is drug companies in the U.S. set their own prices.
"Drug companies hold the patent, right?" Seifert explained. "So they're able to extend their patents for 20 years at a time by making very small changes to the prescription drug."
She emphasized most countries don't allow pharmaceutical companies to advertise. In the U.S. they spend about $6 billion a year.
Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly, the bill's sponsor, noted it follows federal FDA regulations. A rule finalized by the agency last year paves the way for programs to import certain drugs, as long as there is no risk to anyone's health or safety.
"We already have the federal piece in place," Johnson stressed. "We need to push this really hard, and we need to all do it together. It's nonpartisan; it just helps people."
Johnson added despite support from Republican and Democratic members of the Legislature, the pharmaceutical industry is lobbying hard against it. But she argued the benefits to consumers are worth it, and she urged residents to contact their legislators to express support.Disclosure: AARP Michigan contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
SEATTLE -- An unprecedented heat wave in Washington state has underscored the importance of staying safe when it's hot.
Places such as Seattle reached record highs in late June, with two months of summer still to go.
Dr. Scott Itano, a family medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente in Seattle, offered tips for beating the heat.
"First off, I think prevention is probably the best thing," Itano recommended. "If you don't have to go outside in the heat, then try to stay indoors in a cool environment. Also, drink extra water. You're going to be losing more water, getting more dehydrated."
Itano suggested when outside, limit exposure to the sun and wear light clothing, and limit the intensity of exercise. He emphasized people should be mindful of the signs of heat exhaustion; nausea, dizziness, cramps or a headache.
Itano added lightheadedness, an abnormal or fast heartbeat or feelings of confusion could be signs of a heat stroke, which can be life-threatening. He advised people with severe symptoms to go to an urgent care facility.
Rising temperatures also raise the threat of wildfires. Itano noted Washingtonians should be careful when there is smoke in the air, and watch out for eye, nose or throat irritation.
"If you're having lung symptoms, so problems breathing, wheezing, coughing, or heart issues," Itano outlined. "You may get chest pain or elevated heart rate, or just not feel like yourself. Those are the most important things to look out for."
He stressed children have less resilience to heat and smoke, and so parents and guardians should minimize their exposure to such threats as much as possible. Itano cautioned his advice could continue to stay relevant in future summers as the effects of climate change intensify.Disclosure: Kaiser Health Plan of Washington Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
