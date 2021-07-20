Tuesday, July 20, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 20, 2021
Play

Employers in Tennessee ramp up efforts to convince workers to get vaccinated; and the American Academy of Pediatrics says all children over age 2 should wear masks heading back to school.

2021Talks - July 21, 2021
Play

Marjorie Taylor Greene is temporarily suspended from Twitter, senators struggle to seal an infrastructure deal, and experts advise all students and teachers to wear masks in class this fall, vaccinated or not.

Environment  |  Toxics    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Bill Could Restrict WI Cities From Suing Over 'Forever Chemicals'

Play

Tuesday, July 20, 2021   

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin policymakers are looking to provide more aid to towns and cities faced with contamination cleanup of so-called "forever chemicals," but opponents say it comes with a stipulation which could hurt municipalities struggling with toxins.

Assembly Bill 392 would create a grant program for local governments to address Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), found in a range of consumer products, as well as firefighting foam.

However, if a city were to accept a grant, it would be blocked from taking legal action against those responsible for the contamination.

Rep. Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point, said another potential fallout concerned her.

"It may also prevent our Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources from taking enforcement action against those polluters under the state's environmental remediation law," Shankland explained.

Both scenarios were detailed in a memo issued by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Legislative Council at Shankland's request.

Those in support of the GOP-led bill, including the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) group, claimed it would protect businesses from frivolous lawsuits. Research has shown exposure to PFAS chemicals can result in a range of health issues, including cancer.

Shankland raised concerns the bill comes at the same time the WMC is suing the state over its remediation law. She argued now is not the time to be stripping away tools as more cities discover possible contamination sites.

"Without resources from the state to help them test, to help people know what's in their water, and then to remediate any contamination and prevent future contamination, our state would be in the dark," Shankland contended.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, there are nearly 50 known PFAS sites spread around the state. Meanwhile, the bill recently won Assembly approval, and could be considered by the state Senate this fall.


get more stories like this via email

Environment

ND Law Change Prompts Urgency in Asbestos Screenings

Environment

Gardeners, Nurseries Urged to Protect Bees

Environment

Nurseries, Spring Gardeners Invited to Help Save Bees, Butterflies

Environment

NM Coalition Makes Speedier Push for Electric Vehicles

SANTA FE, N.M. -- New Mexicans who want to impact climate change by driving an electric vehicle have several roadblocks, and they won't end soon if …

Environment

Latino Conservation Week Draws Families Across State

LOS ANGELES -- This week is the eighth annual Latino Conservation Week, sponsored by the Hispanic Access Foundation, with more than 150 events taking …

Health and Wellness

TN Employers Step Up Push for Vaccinations as Delta Variant Spreads

SPRING HILL, Tenn. -- Tennessee employers are ramping up efforts to convince their employees to get vaccinated, as the Delta variant, a more …

Environment

Meteorologists: Hot, Dry Weather Not a Fluke

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Much of South Dakota will see a familiar weather pattern this week: very hot temperatures and little precipitation. With more …

Social Issues

Report: Denver’s Bet on Housing-First Program Pays Off

DENVER -- When people experiencing chronic homelessness in Denver received free housing along with mental and behavioral health services, they were …

Social Issues

DACA Legal Limbo 'Exhausting' for Ohio Dreamers

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- In light of a new federal court ruling on DACA, immigration advocates in Ohio say Congress must take action to create a roadmap to …

Social Issues

Expert: New CA Budget, Tax Credit are Windfalls for Families with Children

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Huge new aid programs are beating back poverty in the Golden State, especially among families with children. Gov. Gavin Newsom …

Social Issues

West Virginians Hold Candlelight Vigil to Remember John Lewis

CHARLESTON, W.V. -- Advocacy groups held a candlelight vigil in Charleston over the weekend, marking the one-year anniversary of the passing of …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021