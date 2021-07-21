Tips for Colorado Companies to Reduce Air Pollution Post-COVID

DENVER -- As offices and businesses begin to open their doors after COVID-19 shutdowns, a new guidebook offers ways for CEOs and other commuters to lower their carbon footprints.
Transportation recently eclipsed power generation as the single largest contributor of greenhouse-gas pollution in Colorado.
Carlos Fernandez, state director for The Nature Conservancy in Colorado, said as companies consider making telework permanent and other policy changes, the guide provides detailed best practices for reducing the number of cars on the road.
"This handbook will provide a wide range of transportation options on how to be really thoughtful about establishing the 'new normal,'" Fernandez explained.
For work that can't be done from home, the handbook addresses practical challenges for incorporating public transportation, bicycles, electric vehicles and carpooling into organizational culture. Companies can offer workers free or discounted public transportation passes, and monthly cash payments if they opt out of a parking permit. Firms also can help bridge critical last-mile gaps by shuttling workers to and from transit stops in a company van.
Reducing climate pollution from the transportation sector is widely seen as essential to meeting goals set at the Paris climate accord, and scientists warn that less than a decade remains to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.
Fernandez agreed major structural changes will be needed to meet climate deadlines, but he noted the guide offers ways for individuals and businesses to make significant contributions.
"A lot of that can be done through legislation, but what are the best practices?" Fernandez asked. "I would tell you Driving Change is one of those examples that actually each of us individually can contribute."
The guidebook, "Driving Change, The Colorado Employer's Guide to Green Mobility," is the first of a series aiming to address greenhouse-gas emissions in various sectors. It was produced by The Nature Conservancy in Colorado in partnership with the Colorado Forum.Disclosure: The Nature Conservancy in Colorado contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Much of South Dakota will see a familiar weather pattern this week: very hot temperatures and little precipitation.
With more research connecting climate change to conditions like these, forecasters say extreme weather is becoming more customary.
The U.S. Drought Monitor labeled nearly 70% of South Dakota in severe to extreme drought this week.
Mike Gillespie, hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, expects little change over the next month. He said while the region is not always grappling with extreme heat or bitterly cold temperatures in the winter, recent history is telling.
"Much of the state has had two or three of their wettest years, as well as a couple of their driest years, in the last ten," Gillespie reported.
Not only do the current conditions pose direct health risks to vulnerable populations, Gillespie noted they impact water quality and water supplies, which affects farmers through irrigation and their livestock by potentially increasing the chemical levels in their water supply.
A 2020 study from Clemson University found climate change will result not only in more floods, but more dry seasons and water evaporation.
Separately, a 2019 study from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned climate change will make extreme heat patterns hotter and longer in the future.
Gillespie suggested in the meantime, people should do all they can to minimize the impact.
"Don't water your yard three or four times a week, limit your car washing, limit your water use as much as you can," Gillespie outlined. "And conserve that water so that it's there for whatever's needed in these drier periods."
At the same time, he advised residents living in flood-prone areas to find ways to better protect their homes from rising water during wetter seasons.
As for dry weather, the "States At Risk" project predicted by 2050, South Dakota could see as many as 35 dangerous heat days each year. It currently averages 10 per season.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The state's Environmental Management Commission this week green-lighted a plan to cut carbon emissions from power plants. The proposal sets the stage for North Carolina to join the eleven-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
But reducing air pollution is just one component of restoring healthy environments and communities, said June Blotnick - executive director of Clean Action and Innovation to Restore the Environment or CleanAIRE NC, formerly known as Clean Air Carolina.
She said her organization has shifted its focus, and its name, to include a broader scope of work that focuses on key determinants of public health.
"Over the years," said Blotnick, "it's become so much more clear to us that climate-change equity and public health are all interconnected issues, along with air pollution."
Last month the Environmental Protection Agency announced it's allotting $50 million dollars in funding to help low-income and communities of color most impacted by pollution and the climate crisis, including more than $5 million to increase monitoring near low-income communities' drinking water sources for toxics and hazardous metals.
Blotnick pointed to CleanAIRE NC efforts to partner with communities such as those in Charlotte's Historic West End, to collect data on the health effects of air pollution. She said it's critical to mobilize North Carolinians to advance solutions through local action and policy.
"Working closely with the community on implementing strategies that will reduce the heat-island effect for example," said Blotnick, "filter air pollution through green infrastructure, and other measures to protect health."
Blotnick said the state's doctors, nurses and other health professionals also have stepped up to recognize climate change as a public health emergency, and have formed North Carolina Clinicians for Climate Action, a group aimed at helping patients identify and adapt to air pollution and climate impacts.
Disclosure: Clean Air Carolina contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
PITTSBURGH -- In southwestern Pennsylvania, the health effects of an industrial fire more than two years ago are just now coming to light.
A new study in the journal "Toxics" found asthma-related doctor and emergency-room visits doubled in Clairton, after a fire at the U.S. Steel coke plant there in December 2018.
The fire left the plant's air-pollution control equipment out of commission for three months.
Dr. Deborah Gentile, allergy and asthma specialist and medical director of Community Partners in Asthma Care and the study's senior author, said because U.S. Steel kept the plant running, emissions were 25 to 35 times higher than they were before the fire.
"And what we were able to show with the Clairton Coke Works fire was that, you know, on top of that chronic exposure to pollution, when you have an acute event that raises the air-pollution levels even more, you see these acute effects on asthma," Gentile explained.
The study showed the increase in asthma cases correlated with higher levels of sulfur dioxide surrounding the plant. U.S. Steel announced in April it plans to shut down three of its high-polluting coke batteries in Clairton by 2023.
Community members in the region have expressed frustration that they weren't notified about the fire in the immediate aftermath.
Howard Rieger, a Pittsburgh resident and founder of East End Neighbors Fight Pollution, said it's unacceptable there was no county alert system in place to warn people of environmental and public health hazards.
"How about a text message on our phones?" Rieger suggested. "You know, when we're told we are going to get five inches of snow tomorrow, we get an alert, why couldn't we get an alert about this? So, to a certain extent, I think the county was culpable. To a great extent, the company was culpable."
Rieger added just this year, in April, Allegheny County started sending public air-quality alerts.
Last week, environmental groups requested a federal court require U.S. Steel to confirm allegations that the company violated the Clean Air Act more than 12,000 times at its Mon Valley area plants in 2018 and 2019, in connection to a lawsuit.