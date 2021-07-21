Grants Help Medical Schools Attract Students of Color

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- Large grants are helping medical schools in Southern California improve diversity, because although Latinos are 39% of the state's population, they make up only 6% of physicians and 8% of medical-school graduates.



Jeff Kim, program director for the California Wellness Foundation, said his group recently gave $450,000 to support the University of California Riverside School of Medicine's efforts to enroll and graduate students from communities of color that are historically underrepresented.



"At the current rate of how we recruit and graduate medical students, it would take us five centuries to have enough Latino doctors to match the Latino share of the population," Kim reported.



The foundation also gave almost twice that amount to the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, to attract more students and retire some of their medical debt. Both schools are currently expanding their programs. Affirmative action in higher education is illegal in California, so schools recruit heavily in high schools and community colleges in low-income communities.



Kim explained doctors who come from the community, speak its languages and understand its culture are able to offer better care.



"Because of historically problematic interactions with health care, certain communities are going to be less trusting," Kim pointed out. "But if they see people from their own community, I think that drives up quality of care and access to care."



According to the California Health Care Foundation, the state faces a shortage of physicians overall, a problem that is particularly acute in the Inland Empire and San Joaquin Valley.



LINCOLN, Neb. - Student-loan forgiveness has become an increasingly popular scam targeting young adults, and as an October deadline looms, consumer advocates are warning people to watch their wallets.



Tami Barrett, Lincoln and greater Nebraska branch manager with the Better Business Bureau, said she expects to see an uptick in fraudulent activity this fall as the current COVID-19 pause in federal student-loan payments draws to a close on October 1.



"A lot of people think it's just older people," said Barrett. "But actually the (Federal Trade Commission) and the Better Business Bureau reveal that 44% of people who actually get scammed are between the ages of 20 and 29 years old."



By comparison, just 20% of people between 70 and 79 have lost money to fraud.



People with student loan debt present a giant target for scammers. According to the U.S. Department of Education, 43 million student-loan borrowers in the U.S. owe a total of $1.6 trillion in student loans.



The average U.S. household with student loans owes more than $57,000, with women and people of color holding the most debt.



Barrett said scammers are likely to offer loan holders free extended forbearance and fake "President Biden loan-forgiveness plans." She said the object of the scams is to steal young adults' money or their identities.



Still, Barrett said there are ways to avoid falling prey to scammers.



"Never agree to upfront fees," said Barrett. "It is in fact illegal to charge an upfront fee for the service of lowering federal student-loan payments or reducing student-loan debt."



President Joe Biden campaigned on canceling student debt, and earlier this month the U.S. Department of Education canceled nearly $56 million in student-loan debt, mostly connected to institutions engaging in misconduct, such as promising jobs or falsely claiming credits would transfer to universities.



If you think you've been targeted, the Better Business Bureau offers an interactive scammer tracking tool at 'BBB.org/ScamTracker.'









