Thursday, July 22, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 22, 2021
Play

A proposal to connect 30 million homes in U.S. to solar energy could have a big impact on climate change; and Speaker Pelosi nixes Reps. Banks and Jordan from insurrection investigation.

2021Talks - July 22, 2021
Play

Republicans tank an infrastructure vote; Speaker Pelosi blocks Rep. McCarthy's Jan. 6th committee picks; and fireworks fly at Senate hearing on immigrant farmers.

Environment  |  Endangered Species & Wildlife    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Blunt Sponsors Bipartisan Senate Effort to Protect Wildlife

Play

Wednesday, July 21, 2021   

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Senators reintroduced the Recovering America's Wildlife Act Tuesday, led by Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., along with Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.

They noted state, territorial and tribal wildlife agencies have identified more than 12,000 species nationwide in need of conservation assistance, including 680 species in Missouri.

Sara Parker Pauley, director of the Missouri Department of Conservation and president of the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, said bold action is needed. For instance, there have been 60 to 90% declines in grassland birds across the country.

"I really believe that we are standing at a fork in the road in this country, and in front of us really are two paths that lead to very different futures for the natural world around us," Parker Pauley stated. "Nature really is in crisis all around us."

Missouri could receive up to $20 million of the more than $1.3 billion the bill would dedicate to states and tribal nations. Parker Pauley added it would help address declining grassland birds on both private and public land, restore native prairie and build partnerships with landowners to prevent more species from joining the at-risk list.

Tyler Schwartze, executive director of the Conservation Federation of Missouri, said funds toward Missouri's conservation efforts will be used wisely to conserve species of concern in the state, from the hellbender salamander and the monarch butterfly to the pallid sturgeon and the northern bobwhite quail, among others.

"It takes generations to preserve the important things that we all love and cherish and do outdoors," Schwartze remarked. "Missouri's rivers, forests, prairies, our caves support a diversity of wildlife. So it's important that we protect these things that we all know and love."

Blunt noted the legislation is bipartisan to the core. It has nearly 100 bipartisan co-sponsors in the House. He added it would boost the outdoor recreation economy.

"The pandemic really encouraged a return to nature," Blunt observed. "All you had to do was look at fishing equipment sales, boat sales, hunting and fishing license sales."

He explained people found that fish and wildlife habitats needed more attention than previously thought, and he thinks the bill addresses it.


get more stories like this via email
Current research suggests kids age 10 and younger are less likely to become infected with COVID-19 and spread the infection to others. (AdobeStock)

Health and Wellness

Ohio AAP: Kids Need Class, and That Means Masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Amid mixed national messaging on COVID-19 and masks, the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends students …

Social Issues

Scammers Targeting Nebraska Student-Loan Holders

LINCOLN, Neb. - Student-loan forgiveness has become an increasingly popular scam targeting young adults, and as an October deadline looms, consumer …

Environment

Report: 30M Solar Homes Could Boost Jobs, Benefit Environment

HARRISBURG, Pa. - With federal investment, a proposal to connect 30 million homes in the United States to solar energy could have a big impact in …

A union representing Minnesota state workers recently noted that as contract talks inched forward, it took issue with proposed language it said could drive up employee health-care costs. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Telework, Equity Among Priorities for MN State Workers in Contract Talks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota government has a new budget in place, but it's still trying to wrap up the latest two-year contracts for state employees…

Environment

Through USDA Efforts, Ranchers Flex Some Selling Muscle

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- The beef or chicken you buy from the grocery store is often processed by the same small number of companies. Advocates for …

Nearly 75% of Michiganders age 75 and up already have been fully vaccinated. (Jacob Lund/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

MI Health Officials Prioritize Equity in Calls for Residents to Get Vaccinated

FLINT, Mich. - Michigan health officials are prioritizing equity as they continue to urge more residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The …

Social Issues

Organized Labor Urges Congress to Pass PRO Act

BOSTON - The AFL-CIO is holding a week of action to urge Congress to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize - or PRO - Act, what some labor …

Social Issues

Tax Reform Seen as Key for Equitable COVID Recovery

DENVER - As Congress struggles to pass legislation to boost recovery from the pandemic's economic fallout, tax experts are urging lawmakers to invest …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021