Blunt Sponsors Bipartisan Senate Effort to Protect Wildlife

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Senators reintroduced the Recovering America's Wildlife Act Tuesday, led by Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., along with Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.
get more stories like this via email
They noted state, territorial and tribal wildlife agencies have identified more than 12,000 species nationwide in need of conservation assistance, including 680 species in Missouri.
Sara Parker Pauley, director of the Missouri Department of Conservation and president of the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, said bold action is needed. For instance, there have been 60 to 90% declines in grassland birds across the country.
"I really believe that we are standing at a fork in the road in this country, and in front of us really are two paths that lead to very different futures for the natural world around us," Parker Pauley stated. "Nature really is in crisis all around us."
Missouri could receive up to $20 million of the more than $1.3 billion the bill would dedicate to states and tribal nations. Parker Pauley added it would help address declining grassland birds on both private and public land, restore native prairie and build partnerships with landowners to prevent more species from joining the at-risk list.
Tyler Schwartze, executive director of the Conservation Federation of Missouri, said funds toward Missouri's conservation efforts will be used wisely to conserve species of concern in the state, from the hellbender salamander and the monarch butterfly to the pallid sturgeon and the northern bobwhite quail, among others.
"It takes generations to preserve the important things that we all love and cherish and do outdoors," Schwartze remarked. "Missouri's rivers, forests, prairies, our caves support a diversity of wildlife. So it's important that we protect these things that we all know and love."
Blunt noted the legislation is bipartisan to the core. It has nearly 100 bipartisan co-sponsors in the House. He added it would boost the outdoor recreation economy.
"The pandemic really encouraged a return to nature," Blunt observed. "All you had to do was look at fishing equipment sales, boat sales, hunting and fishing license sales."
He explained people found that fish and wildlife habitats needed more attention than previously thought, and he thinks the bill addresses it.
CARSON CITY, Nev. - A bill just introduced in the U.S, Senate would help thousands of species stay off the Endangered Species List - including bighorn sheep, golden eagles and the Lahontan cutthroat trout in Nevada.
get more stories like this via email
The Recovering America's Wildlife Act would put $1.4 billion a year toward conservation efforts. Almost 25 million of that would go to Nevada.
Russell Kuhlman, executive director of the Nevada Wildlife Federation, said the funding would save us a bundle going forward.
"It's really that an ounce of prevention is equal to a pound of cure," said Kuhlman. "In the long run, it's going to save us from spending even more money to bring them back essentially from the edge of extinction."
The bill was introduced in the U.S, House of Representatives in April but has yet to receive a hearing or a vote.
Kulhman said the money would help state, tribal and federal agencies work together to take species from one state and replenish populations elsewhere.
"Nevada was the source population that helped reintroduce desert sheep throughout the West," said Kuhlman. "And we were able to take the healthy population of sheep that we had and share them with Arizona and Utah as well. "
Gila monsters, for example, are rarely seen in Nevada these days. But Kuhlman said he hopes this bill would allow wildlife managers in New Mexico to help re-establish the lizards in the Silver State.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Wildlife experts say about one third of all wildlife species in the U.S. are in decline or vulnerable - which makes revived legislation in Congress critical to promote intervention and prevent extinction.
The Recovering America's Wildlife Act was introduced in Congress this week by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Sen Martin Heinrich - D-N.M. - and Sen. Roy Blunt - R-Mo.
Heinrich spent part of his youth living in Missouri and said a permanent funding stream is what's needed to make a positive impact.
"Whether you grow up in New Mexico or you grow up in Missouri," said Heinrich, "you remember that first fish you ever catch, you remember the monarch butterflies in your backyard and all of these species that are just not as common as they used to be."
If passed, the conservation work could be paid for through royalties from resource extraction on public lands. Heinrich noted that during the pandemic, more Americans visited the outdoors than ever before.
Ken Lucero is tribal administrator for the Zia Pueblo in north-central New Mexico. He said both big game and small game have been essential to the tribe's survival, providing food, clothing and other needs.
"But, unfortunately, we have seen a significant decrease in both game species and biodiversity on our lands and the neighboring communities," said Lucero. "We understand that unless we address the dwindling populations, there will not be any wildlife for our future generations."
The legislation would give the state's Department of Game and Fish $28 million annually to help conserve 235 species in need. Jesse Duebel is the executive director of the New Mexico Wildlife Federation and said it also would benefit the state's outdoor recreation industry.
"The more wildlife, and the more species of wildlife that a visitor is likely to see," said Duebel, "the more likely that visitor is going to come to New Mexico and spend their money in our state."
National Wildlife Federation research shows more than 150 species already are extinct, and 500 more haven't been sighted in decades.
Disclosure: National Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Salmon Recovery, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: National Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Salmon Recovery, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission is expected to vote at its August meeting on a new amendment pertaining to shrimp trawling, but some critics say the commission's proposed changes do not do enough to prevent the bycatch of juvenile fish and might negatively affect small shrimp businesses.
Dr. Louis Daniel, senior marine scientist for the North Carolina Wildlife Federation, said there are options to reduce bycatch from the huge nets, some hundreds of feet in length, trawlers use to scoop up shrimp.
"Smaller trawls, fewer days to fish and shorter periods of time during the day when they can fish will help to prevent harvest of juvenile fish," Daniel outlined. "We're trying to look out for what's in the best interest of the fishery, and the resource. Those options are not included in the draft Amendment 2."
He noted the North Carolina Wildlife Federation submitted public comments to demonstrate how the amendment fails to protect the fishery and fails to follow the science on ecosystem protection, but added those suggestions have been ignored.
Daniel emphasized the damage from commercial nets is depleting the state's natural resources, and pointed out no other state allows industrial trawling in nursery areas.
"And in many instances and in most cases, for every pound of shrimp they catch, they discard four to five pounds of juvenile fin fish that will never spawn, never contribute to the population," Daniel asserted.
He cautioned one change the commission is considering would likely financially impact small shrimp businesses.
"The only substantive resource-based recommendation coming out of Amendment 2 is a total closure of in-shore shrimping," Daniel remarked. "Which would be devastating to the small-time shrimpers in North Carolina, the family-owned shrimp businesses."
North Carolina's wild-caught seafood industry contributes nearly $300 million and thousands of jobs to the state's economy, according to data from North Carolina State University.Disclosure: North Carolina Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: North Carolina Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.