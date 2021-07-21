Thursday, July 22, 2021

A proposal to connect 30 million homes in U.S. to solar energy could have a big impact on climate change; and Speaker Pelosi nixes Reps. Banks and Jordan from insurrection investigation.

Republicans tank an infrastructure vote; Speaker Pelosi blocks Rep. McCarthy's Jan. 6th committee picks; and fireworks fly at Senate hearing on immigrant farmers.

Environment  |  Endangered Species & Wildlife    News
Commission Set to Change Rules on Shrimp Trawling

Play

Wednesday, July 21, 2021   

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission is expected to vote at its August meeting on a new amendment pertaining to shrimp trawling, but some critics say the commission's proposed changes do not do enough to prevent the bycatch of juvenile fish and might negatively affect small shrimp businesses.

Dr. Louis Daniel, senior marine scientist for the North Carolina Wildlife Federation, said there are options to reduce bycatch from the huge nets, some hundreds of feet in length, trawlers use to scoop up shrimp.

"Smaller trawls, fewer days to fish and shorter periods of time during the day when they can fish will help to prevent harvest of juvenile fish," Daniel outlined. "We're trying to look out for what's in the best interest of the fishery, and the resource. Those options are not included in the draft Amendment 2."

He noted the North Carolina Wildlife Federation submitted public comments to demonstrate how the amendment fails to protect the fishery and fails to follow the science on ecosystem protection, but added those suggestions have been ignored.

Daniel emphasized the damage from commercial nets is depleting the state's natural resources, and pointed out no other state allows industrial trawling in nursery areas.

"And in many instances and in most cases, for every pound of shrimp they catch, they discard four to five pounds of juvenile fin fish that will never spawn, never contribute to the population," Daniel asserted.

He cautioned one change the commission is considering would likely financially impact small shrimp businesses.

"The only substantive resource-based recommendation coming out of Amendment 2 is a total closure of in-shore shrimping," Daniel remarked. "Which would be devastating to the small-time shrimpers in North Carolina, the family-owned shrimp businesses."

North Carolina's wild-caught seafood industry contributes nearly $300 million and thousands of jobs to the state's economy, according to data from North Carolina State University.Disclosure: North Carolina Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Current research suggests kids age 10 and younger are less likely to become infected with COVID-19 and spread the infection to others. (AdobeStock)

Health and Wellness

Ohio AAP: Kids Need Class, and That Means Masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Amid mixed national messaging on COVID-19 and masks, the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends students …

Social Issues

Scammers Targeting Nebraska Student-Loan Holders

LINCOLN, Neb. - Student-loan forgiveness has become an increasingly popular scam targeting young adults, and as an October deadline looms, consumer …

Environment

Report: 30M Solar Homes Could Boost Jobs, Benefit Environment

HARRISBURG, Pa. - With federal investment, a proposal to connect 30 million homes in the United States to solar energy could have a big impact in …

A union representing Minnesota state workers recently noted that as contract talks inched forward, it took issue with proposed language it said could drive up employee health-care costs. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Telework, Equity Among Priorities for MN State Workers in Contract Talks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota government has a new budget in place, but it's still trying to wrap up the latest two-year contracts for state employees…

Environment

Through USDA Efforts, Ranchers Flex Some Selling Muscle

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- The beef or chicken you buy from the grocery store is often processed by the same small number of companies. Advocates for …

Nearly 75% of Michiganders age 75 and up already have been fully vaccinated. (Jacob Lund/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

MI Health Officials Prioritize Equity in Calls for Residents to Get Vaccinated

FLINT, Mich. - Michigan health officials are prioritizing equity as they continue to urge more residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The …

Social Issues

Organized Labor Urges Congress to Pass PRO Act

BOSTON - The AFL-CIO is holding a week of action to urge Congress to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize - or PRO - Act, what some labor …

Social Issues

Tax Reform Seen as Key for Equitable COVID Recovery

DENVER - As Congress struggles to pass legislation to boost recovery from the pandemic's economic fallout, tax experts are urging lawmakers to invest …

 

