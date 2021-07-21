Thursday, July 22, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 22, 2021
Play

A proposal to connect 30 million homes in U.S. to solar energy could have a big impact on climate change; and Speaker Pelosi nixes Reps. Banks and Jordan from insurrection investigation.

2021Talks - July 22, 2021
Play

Republicans tank an infrastructure vote; Speaker Pelosi blocks Rep. McCarthy's Jan. 6th committee picks; and fireworks fly at Senate hearing on immigrant farmers.

"Your Shot Texas" Boosts Vaccinations with Nonprofit Grant Money

Play

Wednesday, July 21, 2021   

AUSTIN, Texas -- "Your Shot Texas" is set to give additional nonprofit, community-based organizations money for programs that increase access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The statewide philanthropic effort has already invested more than $400,000 in 12 organizations to battle hesitancy, and make sure communities hit hardest can get vaccinated.

Lisa Reeve, director of the area agency on aging for the Ark-Tex Council of Governments, said her group used grant money to create a brochure and hire an outreach worker to contact unvaccinated populations, especially seniors who are homebound.

"None of the seniors knew how to navigate a computer and set an appointment," Reeve recounted. "And we've got that on our brochure, letting them know that we'll be able to assist anybody that needs help."

Reeve pointed out her group is mostly helping seniors in their nine-county area, but can help anyone who still needs a shot. Local organizations that want to initiate their own program have until August 6 to apply for funds through "Your Shot Texas."

In recent days, the Delta variant has pushed the COVID-19 positivity rate to 10% in Texas, compared with less than 3% a month ago.

Brian Sasser, chief communications officer for the Episcopal Health Foundation, said in addition to seniors and those living in rural areas, grants prioritize the Black, Hispanic/Latino and other populations most affected during the pandemic.

He added groups receiving the money have a deep connection to their community.

"They know the people who they work with, they know their needs, what's holding people back from getting vaccines," Sasser explained. "Those are the best people to kind of convince those on the fence."

In addition to the Episcopal Health Foundation, San Antonio's Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc., and the Meadows Foundation in Dallas have pooled funds to fill the gap and support outreach efforts and activities that may not qualify for public resources.Disclosure: Episcopal Health Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Mental Health, Philanthropy, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


The Gila monster is listed as a protected species in Nevada. Wildlife officials would like to boost its population by importing lizards from Utah.(Josh Olander/Wikimedia Commons)

Environment

New Bill Would Help Save Bighorn Sheep, Golden Eagles

CARSON CITY, Nev. - A bill just introduced in the U.S, Senate would help thousands of species stay off the Endangered Species List - including …

Social Issues

Scammers Targeting Nebraska Student-Loan Holders

LINCOLN, Neb. - Student-loan forgiveness has become an increasingly popular scam targeting young adults, and as an October deadline looms, consumer …

Environment

Report: 30M Solar Homes Could Boost Jobs, Benefit Environment

HARRISBURG, Pa. - With federal investment, a proposal to connect 30 million homes in the United States to solar energy could have a big impact in …

A union representing Minnesota state workers recently noted that as contract talks inched forward, it took issue with proposed language it said could drive up employee health-care costs. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Telework, Equity Among Priorities for MN State Workers in Contract Talks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota government has a new budget in place, but it's still trying to wrap up the latest two-year contracts for state employees…

Environment

Through USDA Efforts, Ranchers Flex Some Selling Muscle

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- The beef or chicken you buy from the grocery store is often processed by the same small number of companies. Advocates for …

Uber and Lyft are among the app-based companies that successfully campaigned for a ballot initiative to allow them to classify their workers as independent contractors. (Kaspars Grinvalds/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Organized Labor Urges Congress to Pass PRO Act

BOSTON - The AFL-CIO is holding a week of action to urge Congress to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize - or PRO - Act, what some labor …

Social Issues

Tax Reform Seen as Key for Equitable COVID Recovery

DENVER - As Congress struggles to pass legislation to boost recovery from the pandemic's economic fallout, tax experts are urging lawmakers to invest …

Social Issues

Portland Health-Care Workers Celebrate “Groundbreaking” New Contract

PORTLAND, Ore. - Health care workers at four Portland hospitals are celebrating a hard-won new five-year union contract with Legacy Healthcare…

 

