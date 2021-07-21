"Your Shot Texas" Boosts Vaccinations with Nonprofit Grant Money

AUSTIN, Texas -- "Your Shot Texas" is set to give additional nonprofit, community-based organizations money for programs that increase access to COVID-19 vaccines.
The statewide philanthropic effort has already invested more than $400,000 in 12 organizations to battle hesitancy, and make sure communities hit hardest can get vaccinated.
Lisa Reeve, director of the area agency on aging for the Ark-Tex Council of Governments, said her group used grant money to create a brochure and hire an outreach worker to contact unvaccinated populations, especially seniors who are homebound.
"None of the seniors knew how to navigate a computer and set an appointment," Reeve recounted. "And we've got that on our brochure, letting them know that we'll be able to assist anybody that needs help."
Reeve pointed out her group is mostly helping seniors in their nine-county area, but can help anyone who still needs a shot. Local organizations that want to initiate their own program have until August 6 to apply for funds through "Your Shot Texas."
In recent days, the Delta variant has pushed the COVID-19 positivity rate to 10% in Texas, compared with less than 3% a month ago.
Brian Sasser, chief communications officer for the Episcopal Health Foundation, said in addition to seniors and those living in rural areas, grants prioritize the Black, Hispanic/Latino and other populations most affected during the pandemic.
He added groups receiving the money have a deep connection to their community.
"They know the people who they work with, they know their needs, what's holding people back from getting vaccines," Sasser explained. "Those are the best people to kind of convince those on the fence."
In addition to the Episcopal Health Foundation, San Antonio's Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc., and the Meadows Foundation in Dallas have pooled funds to fill the gap and support outreach efforts and activities that may not qualify for public resources.Disclosure: Episcopal Health Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Mental Health, Philanthropy, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Amid mixed national messaging on COVID-19 and masks, the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends students wear masks to school during the upcoming school year.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance recommends masks for the unvaccinated, the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests universal mask wearing, regardless of vaccination status.
Melissa Wervey Arnold, CEO for the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said getting kids back in class is crucial for their mental, physical, emotional and academic health. She contended masks are the safest route, since kids younger than 12 cannot get a COVID vaccine.
"Kids themselves might not spread the virus as readily as we've seen adults do it, or might not have the same negative health consequences," Wervey Arnold explained. "We still know that they can spread it, and they can spread it to people who are more vulnerable, especially the older population."
Meanwhile, Senate Bill 209 was introduced last week to prohibit schools and businesses in Ohio from mandating masks. An exception would be made for those with certain health conditions.
Wervey Arnold said regrettably, mask wearing during the pandemic has become politicized.
"It became an argument around freedom versus public health," Wervey Arnold observed. "And people have the right to their own personal choices, but sometimes those personal choices harm others. In that case, it's our opinion, you really have to focus on public health then."
Ohio's public health order requiring a facial covering in public settings expired in June. Wervey Arnold pointed out some kids did not mind wearing them, and for many others it simply became routine. She noted pediatricians noticed a difference masks made in preventing COVID and other illnesses.
"We saw a really low rate of flu infection this past year, and other things like RSV and other respiratory infections," Wervey Arnold recounted. "As the mask mandates have lifted, we're seeing a lot of ill visits from families. "
Gov. Mike DeWine indicated he does not plan to implement another mask mandate. He recently signed a bill banning public schools from requiring vaccines that have not received full FDA approval, which the COVID-19 vaccines have not.
FLINT, Mich. - Michigan health officials are prioritizing equity as they continue to urge more residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Delta variant now accounts for the majority of infections across the country, and it's making its way through Michigan.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun - Michigan's chief medical executive and the chief deputy director for health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services - pointed out that while more than 40% of white Michiganders have been fully vaccinated, meaning it's been two weeks since their last dose, that number is much lower among the state's Black population.
Just around 30% of Black residents are protected.
"We're working with churches, neighborhood-based organizations, and social service-oriented organizations to make sure we are bringing vaccines into neighborhoods," said Khaldun. "These vaccines are available and accessible, and that's something that we have prioritized across the state."
Khaldun added that for some Black communities and communities of color, there's distrust of the health-care and medical-research systems because of historical discrimination and abuse. She said she wants people to know that these vaccines are effective and proven to be safe.
Aurora Sauceda is public health navigator program manager for Michigan United in Flint.
She said some people don't have access or don't know how to use the internet to make a vaccine appointment, especially older residents, and others don't speak English as their primary language and have trouble accessing information about the vaccines.
She added that lack of transportation and ability to take time off work have been additional barriers for some people.
"All the people that wanted to come and get it and were anxious to get it have gotten it," said Sauceda. "Now it's reaching out to those that are still waiting for somebody to tell them something about the vaccine or still aren't fully convinced that the vaccine is a protection for them."
Health officials in Michigan also are urging parents of 12- to 15-year-olds to prioritize getting them their vaccines. So far, about a quarter of Michigan teens younger than 16 have been fully vaccinated.
SPRING HILL, Tenn. -- Tennessee employers are ramping up efforts to convince their employees to get vaccinated, as the Delta variant, a more contagious version of COVID-19, rapidly spreads in regions of the country with low vaccination rates.
As of early July, it had accounted for more than 50% of new cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And in Tennessee, the state's Department of Health reported 125 cases of the Delta variant as of July 8.
Jeff Lamarche, executive director for the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, said his facility has offered onsite vaccinations for employees.
"Two onsite clinics with Murray County Health Department, bringing nurses onsite, provided vaccinations to several hundred employees onsite, in two different clinics, so that means two times of providing both doses," Lamarche outlined.
Other employers have offered bonuses, paid time off and other incentives to get the shots, but vaccination rates continue to stall. According to an analysis by the New York Times, it would take six months for Tennessee to reach 70% of adults with one dose at the current pace of vaccinations.
Lamarche added despite loosened COVID protocols nationwide, his plant has been cautious to let go of masks and social distancing.
"Even though the CDC has changed their guidelines, the auto industry, basically the Detroit three and the UAW, have, I'd say, stepped back and taken a more cautious approach before we really start to dial back down our protocols," Lamarche explained.
He acknowledged companies are absorbing the costs of keeping infections at bay, but emphasized higher vaccination rates could reduce expenses to get operations back on track.
"Throughout COVID, we had to deal with higher absenteeism levels, higher costs of the extra protocols we put in place," Lamarche recounted. "There was a lot just to continue to keep the operation running."
He reported thousands of Spring Hill plant employees have been vaccinated so far.