Lawsuit Over Federal Aid Underscores Barriers for BIPOC Farmers

DENVER - As Congress struggles to pass legislation to boost recovery from the pandemic's economic fallout, tax experts are urging lawmakers to invest in policies that benefit working families by taxing the rich.



Chuck Marr - senior director of federal tax policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities - said expanding access to affordable housing, quality child care and other supports can help families re-enter and remain in the workforce, and begin to close a widening racial wealth gap.



He pointed to recent reports showing that the nation's wealthiest households and corporations pay little or no income tax, the nation's primary tax revenue stream.



"And the idea here is just (to) raise taxes on the wealthiest people in the country," said Marr, "and to use that revenue to improve the economic opportunities and stability of working middle-class families."



Coloradans now seeing hundreds of dollars each month deposited in their bank accounts through the temporary Child Tax Credit, a policy projected to dramatically reduce child poverty, would continue to receive those benefits under proposals making their way through Congress.



Democrats also are pushing to expand access to health care and giving all workers access to paid family leave.



Critics warn that expanding safety-net programs will usher in an age of big government, and some lawmakers say raising taxes would slow economic recovery.



Marr said people have become wise to claims that cutting taxes boosts economic growth, and points to polls showing Americans overwhelmingly support raising taxes on the people who can most afford to pay.



"There's just an absence of evidence that cutting taxes for rich people and large multinational corporations has economic benefits," said Marr. "It's sort of the 'trickle down economics' for the last 40 years, and it failed over and over again."



Marr said tax policy can be crafted to narrow the nation's racial wealth gap, or it can continue to allow wealthy families, which are overwhelmingly white, to pay little or no taxes.



Marr said making investments in programs that help the bottom 60 to 80% of households, where people of color are disproportionately represented, would be a step in the right direction.







References: Poll: Most Americans support raising taxes on those making at least $400,000 The Hill 12/2/20

The Secret IRS Files: Trove of Never-Before-Seen Records Reveal How the Wealthiest Avoid Income Tax ProPublica 6/8/21



get more stories like this via email



RALEIGH, N.C. -- Protestors are raising concerns about how they're being treated by Wake County magistrates after a member of the North Carolina People's Budget Coalition was arrested for attempting to make a public comment on the state budget at a House Appropriations Committee meeting last month.



Kathy Greggs, president and co-founder of the Fayetteville Police Accountability Community Task Force and a member of the Coalition, was arrested June 29 on second-degree trespassing charges, and said she was detained for three hours and denied access to her attorney, who had arrived to help.



"I got arrested while I was outside the door, and they cut off the livestream in the committee, so people couldn't see what was really going on," Greggs recounted. "After I got arrested, they took me down to the Wake County jail, but there was still people with us that stood up and made comments and chanted on their way out the door."



Dawn Blagrove, executive director of Emancipate North Carolina and Greggs' attorney, said interfering with a defendant's right to their attorney at the setting of bond is a violation of North Carolina law and sent a letter to Wake County Chief Magistrate Christopher Graves and Chief District Judge Debra Sasser, calling for reforms and the issuance of a public statement affirming the right of defendants to be represented at bond setting. Graves and Sasser did not respond to an email request for comment for this story.



Blagrove explained people who have been detained and charged with a crime during a bond hearing have a constitutional right to an attorney.



"Everyone involved kept saying to me that I could speak to her after she was finished being processed," Blagrove recalled. "And I kept saying to them, the process is the part that I need to be present for because she's entitled to representation. She has counsel available."



She added the treatment of Greggs during her arrest and detention is not an isolated event in Wake County.



"Since Emancipate NC published its story about the problems that we've had with magistrates, we've had several other attorneys who work with nonprofits and folks who are involved in protest defense, who have told us they've had similar experiences at the Wake County Magistrates' Office," Blagrove remarked.Disclosure: Emancipate NC contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Criminal Justice, Human Rights/Racial Justice, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





Disclosure: Emancipate NC contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Criminal Justice, Human Rights/Racial Justice, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: People's Budget Coalition of North Carolina 2021

Arrest details Emancipate North Carolina 07/06/2021

Letter Emancipate North Carolina 07/06/2021



get more stories like this via email

