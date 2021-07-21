Lawsuit Over Federal Aid Underscores Barriers for BIPOC Farmers

EAST TROY, Wis. -- Wisconsin is at the center of a lawsuit targeting federal debt relief for farmers of color.
The suit was filed this spring by a Wisconsin-based conservative law group. The plaintiffs argued specialized aid in the American Rescue Plan unfairly excludes white farmers.
Those assisting BIPOC farmers said they are finally getting attention after being left behind for far too long.
Donale Richards, food systems program manager at the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, contended it speaks to the lack of awareness of the scope of aid programs.
"Most of the time, when people are making these types of arguments, they don't necessarily have the facts," Richards asserted. "They just look at, 'Why am I being held back?'"
Richards pointed out aside from historical land access issues and loan discrimination, USDA programs are restrictive for BIPOC farmers. He argued the screening process is onerous, making it hard to qualify for aid.
The Environmental Working Group reported last year, white farmers received nearly 97% of the aid from the USDA's Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Meanwhile, the lawsuit has temporarily halted this year's loan forgiveness efforts approved under the Rescue Plan.
Richards noted aid from certain USDA programs, like ones that help farmers just starting out access equipment, tend to have a short window. That can limit the growth of BIPOC-operated farms once the equipment breaks down.
"The intent is to really make a huge impact in a year or two," Richards stated. "But there really isn't given much thought to five-year plans or ten-year plans."
The Institute is ramping up outreach through its own Food Systems program. It gives aspiring farmers, especially those from traditionally marginalized ethic groups, a broad layout of the U.S. food system and how to best navigate its layers.
Over the past century, the acreage owned by Black farmers in the U.S. has been cut in half. Less than 1% of Wisconsin producers are Black.Disclosure: Michael Fields Agricultural Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Rural/Farming Issues, and Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
DENVER - As Congress struggles to pass legislation to boost recovery from the pandemic's economic fallout, tax experts are urging lawmakers to invest in policies that benefit working families by taxing the rich.
Chuck Marr - senior director of federal tax policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities - said expanding access to affordable housing, quality child care and other supports can help families re-enter and remain in the workforce, and begin to close a widening racial wealth gap.
He pointed to recent reports showing that the nation's wealthiest households and corporations pay little or no income tax, the nation's primary tax revenue stream.
"And the idea here is just (to) raise taxes on the wealthiest people in the country," said Marr, "and to use that revenue to improve the economic opportunities and stability of working middle-class families."
Coloradans now seeing hundreds of dollars each month deposited in their bank accounts through the temporary Child Tax Credit, a policy projected to dramatically reduce child poverty, would continue to receive those benefits under proposals making their way through Congress.
Democrats also are pushing to expand access to health care and giving all workers access to paid family leave.
Critics warn that expanding safety-net programs will usher in an age of big government, and some lawmakers say raising taxes would slow economic recovery.
Marr said people have become wise to claims that cutting taxes boosts economic growth, and points to polls showing Americans overwhelmingly support raising taxes on the people who can most afford to pay.
"There's just an absence of evidence that cutting taxes for rich people and large multinational corporations has economic benefits," said Marr. "It's sort of the 'trickle down economics' for the last 40 years, and it failed over and over again."
Marr said tax policy can be crafted to narrow the nation's racial wealth gap, or it can continue to allow wealthy families, which are overwhelmingly white, to pay little or no taxes.
Marr said making investments in programs that help the bottom 60 to 80% of households, where people of color are disproportionately represented, would be a step in the right direction.
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Protestors are raising concerns about how they're being treated by Wake County magistrates after a member of the North Carolina People's Budget Coalition was arrested for attempting to make a public comment on the state budget at a House Appropriations Committee meeting last month.
Kathy Greggs, president and co-founder of the Fayetteville Police Accountability Community Task Force and a member of the Coalition, was arrested June 29 on second-degree trespassing charges, and said she was detained for three hours and denied access to her attorney, who had arrived to help.
"I got arrested while I was outside the door, and they cut off the livestream in the committee, so people couldn't see what was really going on," Greggs recounted. "After I got arrested, they took me down to the Wake County jail, but there was still people with us that stood up and made comments and chanted on their way out the door."
Dawn Blagrove, executive director of Emancipate North Carolina and Greggs' attorney, said interfering with a defendant's right to their attorney at the setting of bond is a violation of North Carolina law and sent a letter to Wake County Chief Magistrate Christopher Graves and Chief District Judge Debra Sasser, calling for reforms and the issuance of a public statement affirming the right of defendants to be represented at bond setting. Graves and Sasser did not respond to an email request for comment for this story.
Blagrove explained people who have been detained and charged with a crime during a bond hearing have a constitutional right to an attorney.
"Everyone involved kept saying to me that I could speak to her after she was finished being processed," Blagrove recalled. "And I kept saying to them, the process is the part that I need to be present for because she's entitled to representation. She has counsel available."
She added the treatment of Greggs during her arrest and detention is not an isolated event in Wake County.
"Since Emancipate NC published its story about the problems that we've had with magistrates, we've had several other attorneys who work with nonprofits and folks who are involved in protest defense, who have told us they've had similar experiences at the Wake County Magistrates' Office," Blagrove remarked.Disclosure: Emancipate NC contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Criminal Justice, Human Rights/Racial Justice, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
PHILADELPHIA - The Appalachian region has long dealt with environmental pollution and economic disinvestment, and a new coalition wants to ensure its Black residents have a seat at the table as these issues are addressed by the Biden administration.
The Black Appalachian Coalition, or BLAC, is a four-state collaboration of organizers who say they aim to disrupt the narrative that the region is only white and rural. Bishop Marcia Dinkins, executive director of Ohio Interfaith Power and Light, said it's time to reframe the story of Appalachia.
"And if we don't go back and take back that which is ours, meaning the land, meaning the story, meaning our Black identity," she said, "what we'll continue to find ourselves sitting in is a whitewashed narrative that has romanticized Appalachia to be rooted in whiteness, and continually building policies that only reach out to white people."
According to the Appalachian Regional Commission's mapping of the area based on 2010 Census data, there are 2.5 million Black residents of the Appalachian states. However, Frank X Walker, a Kentucky-native poet and educator who coined the term "Affrilachian" to describe African Americans in Appalachia, said even that is a limited view of the region.
"Even the cities where our relatives have moved outside of the ARC definition of Appalachia and settled in these contiguous cities around the official region - like Lexington, where I live, Charlotte, North Carolina; Philadelphia, Cincinnati," he said, "all those cities have large populations of African American students, and workers, and children and families, and doctors and lawyers."
One issue the group said should be addressed in Black Appalachian communities is health-care access. Mustafa Santiago Ali, vice president for environmental justice, climate and community revitalization at the National Wildlife Federation, said health-care access during COVID-19 has been troubling, as some clinics and hospitals closed in the region. Ali said people who worked in coal mines for decades already faced breathing difficulties before COVID, making them more vulnerable.
"So, when we think about both the past and the present, then it helps us to better understand why we have to make investments in health care," he said. "And if we truly understand the opportunities that exist around health care, then we also understand that there are economic opportunities of reopening clinics and making sure we are hiring Black folks to participate."
Dinkins said BLAC will collaborate with local NAACP chapters, and plans to release a report addressing economic disparities of the region's Black residents.Disclosure: National Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Salmon Recovery, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
