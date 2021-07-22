Report: 30M Solar Homes Could Boost Jobs, Benefit Environment

HARRISBURG, Pa. - With federal investment, a proposal to connect 30 million homes in the United States to solar energy could have a big impact in addressing climate change, reducing inequity and rebuilding the economy hit by the pandemic.



That's according to a new report from researchers behind the "30 Million Solar Homes Initiative."



The report found with the right policies in place, a solar program of this size would be comparable to closing 48 coal-fired power plants for a year, and lead to $69 billion in energy savings over the next five years.



Report coauthor Katie Kienbaum - senior researcher at the Energy Democracy Initiative at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance - said it also would create 1.7 million jobs across the country.



"The jobs potential is really just huge from rooftop and community solar systems," said Kienbaum. "It takes a lot more people to scramble on rooftops, put those solar panels up, versus building them in a huge field. And that would also, you know, happen in communities across the country."



Pennsylvania could grow its solar-powered housing stock by one million with federal support and see 6,000 megawatts in new solar capacity, according to the report.



Joan and George Rittenberger live in western Pennsylvania, a region historically known as coal country. The retirees, who come from a family of miners, joined their local solar co-op and had panels installed last year.



Joan Rittenberger said for them, it's about making sure they leave a good place to live for their grandchildren.



"You know, we really need to get on the ball and start doing things," said Rittenberger. "Because there's going to be a lot of places that, I think, are going to be not good places to live. It's going to be too hot, too wet; the water's rising, forest fires. So, we're hoping to leave it a little better when we're gone."



The campaign is calling for $500 billion in federal investment for local solar and clean energy projects. Its policy package includes a goal to use 75% of those funds for clean energy that benefits marginalized communities.







HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A new report demonstrates why the last decade's natural-gas boom in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia fell below expectations and did not generate a large growth in jobs or incomes throughout the region.



A companion report examines a model in Washington state from which local leaders in the region can learn to help transition their economies.



Sean O'Leary, senior researcher at the Ohio River Valley Institute, which produced both reports, said as the mining sector increased and local GDP skyrocketed, jobs in the so-called "Frackalachia" area increased by just 1.6%, combined with a population loss of 37,000.



"It means that not only has the natural gas industry not produced jobs and prosperity to a significant degree so far, but that it is structurally incapable of doing so in the future as well," O'Leary asserted.



According to the report, the gas industry lacked impact on these communities because not much of the money invested and earned ever entered local economies, because of the natural-gas sector's lack of labor-intensive jobs, and royalties from leased properties which were less than expected.



The second report focused on Centralia, Washington. After the town's coal-fired power plant announced a 2025 retirement, its owner pledged to fund a plan to support economic and clean-energy transition. Since then, the town's economy has grown at twice the rate of the country and has added more than 2,000 jobs.



O'Leary argued as federal proposals focused on clean energy and energy transition are on the horizon, it's a moment for states such as Pennsylvania to learn from Centralia.



"Will we use it to pursue a Centralia-like strategy, or will we use it to continue chasing the past of fossil-fuel and related industries?" O'Leary questioned.



One county which could potentially benefit from this model is Greene County in southwestern Pennsylvania. The county was part of the natural-gas boom, but still has seen a steady population decrease and lack of job growth.



Mike Belding, chairman of the board of commissioners for Greene County, said he thinks the Centralia model would have a positive impact on Greene County. He pointed out the region is a great place to live, but there's a need to adapt to the changing economy.



"We're currently working on broadband, we're working on recreation, we're working on those," Belding outlined. "But there's really been a 25-year or longer lapse of substantial initiatives to change those attributes in Greene County."



Belding added the county is opening a startup incubator to provide academic coaching and financial backing to non-fossil-related companies.Disclosure: Ohio River Valley Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, and Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Advocates for clean air are calling on the Wolf administration to strengthen a proposed regulation on methane emissions.



They say the Department of Environmental Protection has the opportunity to close the loophole for low-producing wells, which Patrice Tomcik - national field manager with Moms Clean Air Force and a resident of Gibsonia - noted are responsible for more than half a million tons of methane emitted by the oil and gas industry in Pennsylvania.



She also said she supports eliminating a provision in the proposed rule that would allow oil and gas operators to reduce the frequency of inspections if previous inspections hadn't found any leaks - she noted large uncontrolled leaks can happen at any time.



"When there's a methane rule that is very protective, very comprehensive," said Tomcik, "it will cut the methane pollution and it will also help to rein in those very toxic other pollutants that can impact health."



Tomcik sends her children to school in Mars, Pennsylvania, which is near multiple gas wells and pipelines. She pointed to studies that show the people who are located closest to oil and gas operations are at highest risk of health impacts, from respiratory issues to certain cancers.



Robert Routh, public policy and regulatory counsel with the Clean Air Council and based in Philadelphia, pointed out that methane is an extremely potent climate pollutant.



He added that in the first 20 years after it's released into the atmosphere, it's more than 80 times as strong as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere.



"Methane worldwide is responsible for about a quarter of the manmade global warming that we're experiencing today," said Routh. "So, cutting methane emissions is the quickest and the most cost-effective way that we can reduce climate pollution now."



Tomcik added that the Biden administration also has been working on reining in methane emissions at the federal level. The president reinstated federal methane rules that had been rolled back by the Trump administration.



"This has really created an unparalleled moment when Pennsylvania has the opportunity to be a leader in methane-pollution protections for the rest of the nation," said Tomcik.





