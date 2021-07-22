Thursday, July 22, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 22, 2021
Play

A proposal to connect 30 million homes in U.S. to solar energy could have a big impact on climate change; and Speaker Pelosi nixes Reps. Banks and Jordan from insurrection investigation.

2021Talks - July 22, 2021
Play

Republicans tank an infrastructure vote; Speaker Pelosi blocks Rep. McCarthy's Jan. 6th committee picks; and fireworks fly at Senate hearing on immigrant farmers.

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: 30M Solar Homes Could Boost Jobs, Benefit Environment

Play

Thursday, July 22, 2021   

HARRISBURG, Pa. - With federal investment, a proposal to connect 30 million homes in the United States to solar energy could have a big impact in addressing climate change, reducing inequity and rebuilding the economy hit by the pandemic.

That's according to a new report from researchers behind the "30 Million Solar Homes Initiative."

The report found with the right policies in place, a solar program of this size would be comparable to closing 48 coal-fired power plants for a year, and lead to $69 billion in energy savings over the next five years.

Report coauthor Katie Kienbaum - senior researcher at the Energy Democracy Initiative at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance - said it also would create 1.7 million jobs across the country.

"The jobs potential is really just huge from rooftop and community solar systems," said Kienbaum. "It takes a lot more people to scramble on rooftops, put those solar panels up, versus building them in a huge field. And that would also, you know, happen in communities across the country."

Pennsylvania could grow its solar-powered housing stock by one million with federal support and see 6,000 megawatts in new solar capacity, according to the report.

Joan and George Rittenberger live in western Pennsylvania, a region historically known as coal country. The retirees, who come from a family of miners, joined their local solar co-op and had panels installed last year.

Joan Rittenberger said for them, it's about making sure they leave a good place to live for their grandchildren.

"You know, we really need to get on the ball and start doing things," said Rittenberger. "Because there's going to be a lot of places that, I think, are going to be not good places to live. It's going to be too hot, too wet; the water's rising, forest fires. So, we're hoping to leave it a little better when we're gone."

The campaign is calling for $500 billion in federal investment for local solar and clean energy projects. Its policy package includes a goal to use 75% of those funds for clean energy that benefits marginalized communities.




get more stories like this via email
The Gila monster is listed as a protected species in Nevada. Wildlife officials would like to boost its population by importing lizards from Utah.(Josh Olander/Wikimedia Commons)

Environment

New Bill Would Help Save Bighorn Sheep, Golden Eagles

CARSON CITY, Nev. - A bill just introduced in the U.S, Senate would help thousands of species stay off the Endangered Species List - including …

Health and Wellness

Ohio AAP: Kids Need Class, and That Means Masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Amid mixed national messaging on COVID-19 and masks, the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends students …

Social Issues

Scammers Targeting Nebraska Student-Loan Holders

LINCOLN, Neb. - Student-loan forgiveness has become an increasingly popular scam targeting young adults, and as an October deadline looms, consumer …

A union representing Minnesota state workers recently noted that as contract talks inched forward, it took issue with proposed language it said could drive up employee health-care costs. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Telework, Equity Among Priorities for MN State Workers in Contract Talks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota government has a new budget in place, but it's still trying to wrap up the latest two-year contracts for state employees…

Environment

Through USDA Efforts, Ranchers Flex Some Selling Muscle

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- The beef or chicken you buy from the grocery store is often processed by the same small number of companies. Advocates for …

Nearly 75% of Michiganders age 75 and up already have been fully vaccinated. (Jacob Lund/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

MI Health Officials Prioritize Equity in Calls for Residents to Get Vaccinated

FLINT, Mich. - Michigan health officials are prioritizing equity as they continue to urge more residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The …

Social Issues

Organized Labor Urges Congress to Pass PRO Act

BOSTON - The AFL-CIO is holding a week of action to urge Congress to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize - or PRO - Act, what some labor …

Social Issues

Tax Reform Seen as Key for Equitable COVID Recovery

DENVER - As Congress struggles to pass legislation to boost recovery from the pandemic's economic fallout, tax experts are urging lawmakers to invest …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021