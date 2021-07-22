Thursday, July 22, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 22, 2021
Play

A proposal to connect 30 million homes in U.S. to solar energy could have a big impact on climate change; and Speaker Pelosi nixes Reps. Banks and Jordan from insurrection investigation.

2021Talks - July 22, 2021
Play

Republicans tank an infrastructure vote; Speaker Pelosi blocks Rep. McCarthy's Jan. 6th committee picks; and fireworks fly at Senate hearing on immigrant farmers.

Portland Health-Care Workers Celebrate “Groundbreaking” New Contract

Play

Thursday, July 22, 2021   

PORTLAND, Ore. - Health care workers at four Portland hospitals are celebrating a hard-won new five-year union contract with Legacy Healthcare.

About 1,100 housekeepers, dietary workers, certified nursing assistants, and patient admission representatives now will return to an 8-hour work day - after being reduced to 7.5 hours at the beginning of the pandemic.

Sunita Patel has been a housekeeper at Legacy Emanuel for the past 18 years and helped negotiate the contract as part of the union negotiating team for Service Employees International Union, Local 49.

She said workers now will have more time to do a thorough job of infection control - where lives are at stake.

"Whether it's a COVID room or not," said Patel, "we have to make sure that it's disinfected with proper chemicals. If you don't, then the next patient is going to be picking that up."

With the new contract, workers now will pay less for medical benefits, get access continuing education through the SEIU & Joint Employer Education Fund, and will be able to take advantage of an expanded list of religious holidays.

Patel noted that a majority of the workers are Black, Latino or Asian, and have been struggling to make ends meet. She said all hospital workers deserve a fair contract - especially after 18 months of working on the front lines of the pandemic.

"Every employee that works in that hospital," said Patel. "When we leave our house, we are in that fear. What if we pick it up. What if we bring it back to our families."

The contract benefits members of SEIU 49 who work at Legacy Emanuel, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Unity Center for Behavioral Health, and Randall Children's Hospital.

Disclosure: SEIU Local 49 contributes to our fund for reporting on Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


