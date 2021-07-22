Thursday, July 22, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 22, 2021
Play

A proposal to connect 30 million homes in U.S. to solar energy could have a big impact on climate change; and Speaker Pelosi nixes Reps. Banks and Jordan from insurrection investigation.

2021Talks - July 22, 2021
Play

Republicans tank an infrastructure vote; Speaker Pelosi blocks Rep. McCarthy's Jan. 6th committee picks; and fireworks fly at Senate hearing on immigrant farmers.

Social Issues  |  Social Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Tax Reform Seen as Key for Equitable COVID Recovery

Play

Thursday, July 22, 2021   

DENVER - As Congress struggles to pass legislation to boost recovery from the pandemic's economic fallout, tax experts are urging lawmakers to invest in policies that benefit working families by taxing the rich.

Chuck Marr - senior director of federal tax policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities - said expanding access to affordable housing, quality child care and other supports can help families re-enter and remain in the workforce, and begin to close a widening racial wealth gap.

He pointed to recent reports showing that the nation's wealthiest households and corporations pay little or no income tax, the nation's primary tax revenue stream.

"And the idea here is just (to) raise taxes on the wealthiest people in the country," said Marr, "and to use that revenue to improve the economic opportunities and stability of working middle-class families."

Coloradans now seeing hundreds of dollars each month deposited in their bank accounts through the temporary Child Tax Credit, a policy projected to dramatically reduce child poverty, would continue to receive those benefits under proposals making their way through Congress.

Democrats also are pushing to expand access to health care and giving all workers access to paid family leave.

Critics warn that expanding safety-net programs will usher in an age of big government, and some lawmakers say raising taxes would slow economic recovery.

Marr said people have become wise to claims that cutting taxes boosts economic growth, and points to polls showing Americans overwhelmingly support raising taxes on the people who can most afford to pay.

"There's just an absence of evidence that cutting taxes for rich people and large multinational corporations has economic benefits," said Marr. "It's sort of the 'trickle down economics' for the last 40 years, and it failed over and over again."

Marr said tax policy can be crafted to narrow the nation's racial wealth gap, or it can continue to allow wealthy families, which are overwhelmingly white, to pay little or no taxes.

Marr said making investments in programs that help the bottom 60 to 80% of households, where people of color are disproportionately represented, would be a step in the right direction.




get more stories like this via email
The Gila monster is listed as a protected species in Nevada. Wildlife officials would like to boost its population by importing lizards from Utah.(Josh Olander/Wikimedia Commons)

Environment

New Bill Would Help Save Bighorn Sheep, Golden Eagles

CARSON CITY, Nev. - A bill just introduced in the U.S, Senate would help thousands of species stay off the Endangered Species List - including …

Health and Wellness

Ohio AAP: Kids Need Class, and That Means Masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Amid mixed national messaging on COVID-19 and masks, the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends students …

Social Issues

Scammers Targeting Nebraska Student-Loan Holders

LINCOLN, Neb. - Student-loan forgiveness has become an increasingly popular scam targeting young adults, and as an October deadline looms, consumer …

A new report finds programs like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Weatherization Assistance Program could eventually transform energy-bill assistance into self-reliance through investments in local solar energy. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Report: 30M Solar Homes Could Boost Jobs, Benefit Environment

HARRISBURG, Pa. - With federal investment, a proposal to connect 30 million homes in the United States to solar energy could have a big impact in …

Social Issues

Telework, Equity Among Priorities for MN State Workers in Contract Talks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota government has a new budget in place, but it's still trying to wrap up the latest two-year contracts for state employees…

Industry observers say just four companies control nearly 80% of all the beef slaughtered in the United States. Advocates for livestock producers say it affects their bottom line. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Through USDA Efforts, Ranchers Flex Some Selling Muscle

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- The beef or chicken you buy from the grocery store is often processed by the same small number of companies. Advocates for …

Health and Wellness

MI Health Officials Prioritize Equity in Calls for Residents to Get Vaccinated

FLINT, Mich. - Michigan health officials are prioritizing equity as they continue to urge more residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The …

Social Issues

Organized Labor Urges Congress to Pass PRO Act

BOSTON - The AFL-CIO is holding a week of action to urge Congress to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize - or PRO - Act, what some labor …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021