Beyond Olympics, USA Wheelchair Football Inspires Adaptive Athletes

TAMPA, Fla. -- Move United's USA Wheelchair Football League is expanding from four cities to nine, including Tampa, to give athletes with disabilities a chance to compete against the best adaptive football players in the country.



Ryan Lindstrom, a Navy veteran and quadriplegic athlete, was attending technical school when he was partially paralyzed in a car crash. His recovery sparked a love for nearly every kind of wheelchair athletics, including wheelchair rugby.



He's competed at the highest levels, just shy of making the USA Rugby Olympic team, so Lindstrom said he could not miss a chance to try out for the new wheelchair football league.



"It's one of those new sports that's just coming out for us, so it's exciting to be in on the ground floor and get out there and try something different," Lindstrom explained. "And then, you know, the tryouts, I felt they went pretty good, we had a good time, we had a pretty decent turnout."



The expansion is funded in part by the National Football League and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. An additional tryout session will be held July 31 in Tampa. Then, all nine teams will compete this fall in the league's inaugural season.



Lindstrom encouraged everyone, especially people in wheelchairs, to be more active, compete and see what the body is capable of. Among other things, he's played rugby, basketball, softball, tried hand-cycling and archery, and now, football.



"It's a new sport for everybody, so we're all still learning the rules, still learning how it's all working out," Lindstrom noted. "Like, I've been going over the rulebook myself, just sitting here at the house and stuff, because you've got to figure out what rules change, what rules stay the same, for football."



The USA Wheelchair Football League was founded in 2019 with four teams; Chicago, Kansas City, Los Angeles and Phoenix. The expansion added Tampa, Birmingham, Buffalo, Cleveland and New Orleans.



According to Move United, the grant that made the expansion possible will also help grow the sport through coaching education and learn-to-play clinics.



MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowa has updated a law that backers say gives more financial flexibility to people living with disabilities. The changes center around a type of savings account.



Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a measure that modifies language tied to IAble accounts. Family, friends and account holders can contribute to money to the state-run fund without jeopardizing the account holder's eligibility for social-aid programs. The bill removes barriers for transferring money from other special-needs trust funds and protects accounts from being garnished by the state to cover Medicaid expenses.



Lisa Yunek, an advocate from Mason City, said the old rules were adding to some people's hardships.



"We don't do that to people who have college funds, a 529 savings account," she said, "and so, we're giving a more onerous burden on someone with a disability who already has so many barriers in life."



Yunek has an adult daughter with Down syndrome, who is a member of the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council. She said the changes also could benefit a nephew with autism, noting difficulties in accessing benefits after his father's death. The bill won unanimous approval in both the House and Senate, with no stated opposition during the hearing phase.



State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald said adding protections is vital because they allow the IAble accounts to grow without tax burdens. He said that's important for people who often are reliant on Medicaid or Supplemental Security Income, and cut off from other assets.



"These accounts are set up to help them achieve a better life," he said. "Let's say they want to buy equipment so they can drive their car with just hands steering and shifting. That's why they were set up."



The Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council has noted that misinformation is another barrier; many people aren't aware of these accounts, or assume they'd lose eligibility for social services if they enroll. Currently, more than 1,000 Iowans have an IAble account. The average balance is $8,500.



