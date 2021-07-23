If You Can't Stand the Heat, Step Down from the Bulldozer

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Amid mixed national messaging on COVID-19 and masks, the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends students wear masks to school during the upcoming school year.



While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance recommends masks for the unvaccinated, the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests universal mask wearing, regardless of vaccination status.



Melissa Wervey Arnold, CEO for the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said getting kids back in class is crucial for their mental, physical, emotional and academic health. She contended masks are the safest route, since kids younger than 12 cannot get a COVID vaccine.



"Kids themselves might not spread the virus as readily as we've seen adults do it, or might not have the same negative health consequences," Wervey Arnold explained. "We still know that they can spread it, and they can spread it to people who are more vulnerable, especially the older population."



Meanwhile, Senate Bill 209 was introduced last week to prohibit schools and businesses in Ohio from mandating masks. An exception would be made for those with certain health conditions.



Wervey Arnold said regrettably, mask wearing during the pandemic has become politicized.



"It became an argument around freedom versus public health," Wervey Arnold observed. "And people have the right to their own personal choices, but sometimes those personal choices harm others. In that case, it's our opinion, you really have to focus on public health then."



Ohio's public health order requiring a facial covering in public settings expired in June. Wervey Arnold pointed out some kids did not mind wearing them, and for many others it simply became routine. She noted pediatricians noticed a difference masks made in preventing COVID and other illnesses.



"We saw a really low rate of flu infection this past year, and other things like RSV and other respiratory infections," Wervey Arnold recounted. "As the mask mandates have lifted, we're seeing a lot of ill visits from families. "



Gov. Mike DeWine indicated he does not plan to implement another mask mandate. He recently signed a bill banning public schools from requiring vaccines that have not received full FDA approval, which the COVID-19 vaccines have not.



FLINT, Mich. - Michigan health officials are prioritizing equity as they continue to urge more residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.



The Delta variant now accounts for the majority of infections across the country, and it's making its way through Michigan.



Dr. Joneigh Khaldun - Michigan's chief medical executive and the chief deputy director for health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services - pointed out that while more than 40% of white Michiganders have been fully vaccinated, meaning it's been two weeks since their last dose, that number is much lower among the state's Black population.



Just around 30% of Black residents are protected.



"We're working with churches, neighborhood-based organizations, and social service-oriented organizations to make sure we are bringing vaccines into neighborhoods," said Khaldun. "These vaccines are available and accessible, and that's something that we have prioritized across the state."



Khaldun added that for some Black communities and communities of color, there's distrust of the health-care and medical-research systems because of historical discrimination and abuse. She said she wants people to know that these vaccines are effective and proven to be safe.



Aurora Sauceda is public health navigator program manager for Michigan United in Flint.



She said some people don't have access or don't know how to use the internet to make a vaccine appointment, especially older residents, and others don't speak English as their primary language and have trouble accessing information about the vaccines.



She added that lack of transportation and ability to take time off work have been additional barriers for some people.



"All the people that wanted to come and get it and were anxious to get it have gotten it," said Sauceda. "Now it's reaching out to those that are still waiting for somebody to tell them something about the vaccine or still aren't fully convinced that the vaccine is a protection for them."



Health officials in Michigan also are urging parents of 12- to 15-year-olds to prioritize getting them their vaccines. So far, about a quarter of Michigan teens younger than 16 have been fully vaccinated.







