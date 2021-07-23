Friday, July 23, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 23, 2021
Play

More than 10,000 NY and NJ airport workers will get health insurance as part of new contract negotiations; and Dr. Jill Biden is in Tokyo for the Olympic Games.

2021Talks - July 23, 2021
Play

Drama builds over who will serve on the House January 6th panel; Senate tries to hold tech accountable for COVID misinformation; and VP Harris promotes a path to citizenship for Dreamers.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

If You Can't Stand the Heat, Step Down from the Bulldozer

Play

Friday, July 23, 2021   

DES MOINES, Iowa -- People across the Midwest, including Iowans, have dealt with a series of heat waves this summer.

Health experts say hotter weather is harder on the heart, and outdoor construction workers need to be extra mindful.

Cities like Des Moines, Waterloo and Sioux City are expected to see temperatures well above 90 degrees in the next several days, prompting reminders for vulnerable populations to protect themselves from the hot and humid conditions.

Lisa Leighton, senior project controls manager for the construction firm Ryan Companies, said workers on building sites should know the dangers, too.

"Construction workers are more susceptible to heat strokes and heat exhaustion, due to the fact that they're working outside," Leighton explained. "And workers in the construction industry have a higher prevalence of cardiovascular disease than employees in other fields."

She cited findings from the American Heart Association (AHA), which works with companies like Ryan on the "Hard Hats with Heart" campaign, an outreach to construction workers about their elevated health risks.

During heat waves, Leighton suggested starting the day earlier to avoid the hot afternoon sun, as well as taking regular breaks, staying hydrated and wearing lighter clothing.

The AHA said construction workers with heart disease are already 60% more likely to retire on disability and to retire early because of poor health.

Leighton asserted it is especially important to protect themselves in hot weather, and hopes site managers take extra notice as well.

"Making sure they're watching for some of those signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, and possibly even tell the workers that they need to take that break," Leighton urged.

She added even though staying on schedule is important for construction projects, safety is the biggest priority.

Some symptoms to look out for include headaches, dizziness, muscle cramps, and fast and shallow breathing. If a worker displays these signs, they are advised to find a shady spot, douse themselves with cold water, get rehydrated and possibly seek medical attention.Disclosure: American Heart Association of Iowa contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Smoking Prevention, and Women's Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Disclosure: American Heart Association of Iowa contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Smoking Prevention, and Women's Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
While most electricity in Utah is generated by gas or coal-powered plants, one regional utility is considering the nuclear option. (brianguest/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Utah Watchdogs Voice Concerns Over 'High-Tech' Nukes

SALT LAKE CITY -- In the push toward carbon-free energy production, some cities in Utah and nearby states are considering a new type of nuclear …

Health and Wellness

Beyond Olympics, USA Wheelchair Football Inspires Adaptive Athletes

TAMPA, Fla. -- Move United's USA Wheelchair Football League is expanding from four cities to nine, including Tampa, to give athletes with …

Environment

Report: More Solar Investment Could Transform CO Economy

CRAIG, Colo. -- What would it look like if one in four households in the country was solar-powered? A new report from the "30 Million Solar Homes" …

As part of a new contract 3 months in the making, healthcare coverage has already kicked in for over two thousand contract airport workers dating back to July 1. (32BJ SEIU)

Social Issues

New Contract for Thousands of NY Airport Workers Includes Healthcare

NEW YORK -- Over 10,000 New York and New Jersey front-line airport workers will get health insurance as part of new contract negotiations that come at…

Social Issues

Groups Urge Lawmakers to Protect, Not Restrict, Voting Rights

INDIANAPOLIS -- Voting-rights advocates applaud this week's federal appeals-court decision to prevent Indiana from purging some voters from the rolls …

The right whale population has decreased by more than 100 animals since 2010. (Stephen Meese/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Survey: Widespread Public Support for Protecting Right Whales

BOSTON -- A new survey finds widespread public support up and down the East Coast for protecting right whales from getting tangled up in fishing gear…

Environment

New Bill Would Help Save Bighorn Sheep, Golden Eagles

CARSON CITY, Nev. - A bill just introduced in the U.S, Senate would help thousands of species stay off the Endangered Species List - including …

Social Issues

Scammers Targeting Nebraska Student-Loan Holders

LINCOLN, Neb. - Student-loan forgiveness has become an increasingly popular scam targeting young adults, and as an October deadline looms, consumer …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021