Exhibit Aimed at Reducing Opioid-Use Disorder Stigma Heads to Muncie

INDIANAPOLIS -- An exhibit at the Indiana State Museum, "FIX: Heartbreak and Hope Inside Our Opioid Crisis," is leaving Indianapolis Sunday and heading to Muncie.
More than 2,200 Indiana residents died from opioid overdoses in 2020, up from just over 1,700 in 2019.
Brian Mancuso, chief officer of engagement for the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, said museum curators came together with community partners, from people in recovery to medical experts, to develop an exhibit that leaves people more informed on how to help their own community members who may be struggling with opioid addiction.
"This exhibit really seeks to reduce the stigma around opioid use disorder," Mancuso explained. "And we offer our visitors the opportunity to come in, explore this topic, get a little bit of understanding, get some empathy, and hopefully find out how they can help respond to the crisis."
The multimedia exhibit includes information on the science and biology behind opioid-use disorder and the many paths to recovery, as well as personal stories from impacted Hoosiers.
Mancuso noted it also has historical touchpoints, such as the opioid crisis after the Civil War, and other recent health crises. It opens August 27 at the Minnetrista in Muncie.
Mancuso added it is important the exhibit is interactive and comes at the issue from multiple angles, to give a clear picture of the multifaceted nature of the crisis.
"With every good museum exhibit, it's the start of your journey, not the end of your journey," Mancuso remarked. "You're not going to come out knowing everything. We want to create that sort of potential energy in our visitors so that they go out and want to do a thing."
Health officials say the pandemic exacerbated already high rates of opioid use in Indiana. Groups advocating for people affected by addiction in the state are helping to train first responders and laypeople on how to administer Naloxone, or its brand name, Narcan, a nasal spray that can help reverse the impacts of an overdose while a person waits for emergency medical services.
CHICAGO - Overdose deaths in Illinois rose by more than a quarter from 2019 to 2020, and medical experts are warning that pills not prescribed by a doctor may be counterfeit and could contain deadly levels of fentanyl.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a majority of overdose deaths are from opioids and synthetic opioids, and the increase largely is being driven by incidents involving fentanyl, which is 80 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
Dr. Michael Wahl, medical director of the Illinois Poison Center, said one in four of the fake prescription pills seized and tested by the Drug Enforcement Agency contains potentially fatal amounts of fentanyl.
"What you buy on the streets or online is highly likely not to be what you think you're buying," he said, "and these counterfeit pills, they're actually deadly."
Wahl added that with music festivals coming up in Illinois - Lollapalooza begins tomorrow and Riot Fest is in September - he's concerned about concertgoers buying illicit drugs and overdosing. He urged people to exercise caution.
Wahl said Narcan, or Naloxone, is an important tool; it's a nasal spray to be administered right away when someone overdosing is having breathing problems, unusual sleepiness or is unable to respond while they wait for emergency medical services. At some music events, he said, harm-reduction groups such as DanceSafe also will test pills for more dangerous substances such as fentanyl.
"From a harm-reduction standpoint, if you know people are going to be using prescription drugs, always have Narcan available - just in case, if someone does overdose, that you can potentially reverse the effects of the fentanyl," he said. "The other is to call 911."
Wahl said Illinois' Emergency Medical Services Access Law ensures that people can seek help for overdoses without risking criminal liability. DanceSafe, which has been testing pills since 1999, has seen no members or volunteers be arrested for testing pills, nor have users been arrested for having their pills tested, according to the group's website.
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Substance misuse prevention experts in Ohio are raising the alarm about the dangers associated with marijuana use among teens with mood disorder.
According to research from the Ohio State University College of Medicine, adolescents and young adults with mood disorder who use marijuana are at a significantly higher risk of self-harm, suicide and overall mortality.
Bobby Persinger, deputy executive director of the Prevention Action Alliance, contended much more awareness is needed about the effects of marijuana.
"A lot of people are under the impression that marijuana use or cannabis use is harmless," said Persinger. "It is not harmless. There are risks associated with cannabis use disorder, especially in young people and those who experience some sort of mental health diagnosis."
The study found the risk for self-harm was three times higher, all-cause mortality was 59% higher, unintentional overdose was more than two times higher, and homicide was more than three times higher.
According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychology, teenage marijuana use is at its highest level in three decades.
But pro-cannabis organization NORML argues that other research shows no measurable difference in adolescent marijuana use over the past two decades.
Persinger said marijuana slows down the brain's processing, impacting basic functioning.
"It slows your thinking capabilities, it slows your reaction time," said Persinger. "If you already have a chemical imbalance because you have a diagnosis of depression, cannabis is going to further deter healthy and happy and safe decision making processes. "
Persinger noted that cannabis use could worsen the symptoms of mood disorder among teens, or interfere with treatments.
"We always talk about those moody teenagers, but when we're talking about mood disorders those are clinically diagnosable conditions," said Persinger. "Most commonly you think about things like depression or anxiety."
Research on medical marijuana use in the field of psychiatry is evolving, and there are indications it is beneficial in treating anxiety, PTSD and insomnia.
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Some New Hampshire cities saw more drug overdoses in May than they have since before the pandemic, and advocates are urging policymakers to keep their eye on the ball in fighting the opioid crisis.
Chris Stawasz, Northeast director of government affairs for American Medical Response, which provides ambulance service for Manchester and Nashua, said the rise is concerning, and while the pandemic has rightfully taken a lot of the public health focus, it's critical to maintain support for addiction treatment programs, for example, "Safe Stations," which are firehouses where people seeking recovery can go, and a trained firefighter will connect them with services.
"Some of the other pieces that go along with that are recovery-friendly workplaces," Stawasz explained. "So that people can have a job as they enter recovery, and affordable, safe housing so that people are not going back to the same situations that they were in."
He pointed to data that showed May saw 72 suspected opioid overdoses in Manchester and Nashua alone, more than any other month since June 2019, as well as increased visits to Manchester Safe Stations.
He noted the pandemic has also posed challenges for getting timely treatment and finding a job, when someone dealing with addiction is ready.
Stawasz added more than 40% of overdose patients his company encountered in Manchester had already been given a dose of Narcan, a medicine to treat overdoses in emergency situations.
He contended that means efforts to increase access to Narcan have been working.
"That's a lifesaver, in no uncertain terms," Stawasz asserted. "That's saved, I'm sure, hundreds of lives because of what people have done with that. And we would encourage that to continue."
Stawasz added Narcan is an important resource for family members and loved ones of people dealing with addiction. And he pointed out it is available at local pharmacy chains without a prescription.