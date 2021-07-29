SD Suicide Numbers Concerning to Mental-Health Community

PIERRE, S.D. -- Suicide-prevention officials in South Dakota are reminding residents facing a mental-health crisis there are resources available, after the state reported some alarming statistics this month.



The Department of Health said that in the first quarter of this year, 59 South Dakotans died by suicide. That compares with 28 in the same period last year. It also puts the state on pace to exceed last year's total of 186.



Sheri Nelson, suicide prevention director for the state's 211 Helpline Center, said in 2020, many people were feeling a heightened sense of mental stress caused by the pandemic, prompting them to rally around each other.



She said for some, that feeling might be different this year.



"As things are opening up, they get that feeling back again of, 'I'm going through this alone,'" Nelson explained.



Nationally, health experts noted similar observations about people supporting each other last year, with preliminary Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showing a nearly 6% decline in suicides in the U.S.



In South Dakota, the Helpline Center provides crisis support 24 hours a day throughout the year. It also offers training in the area of prevention.



While going through a global crisis might create more awareness, Nelson noted lingering effects still can be felt. She pointed to past events, such as the SARS epidemic or the 2008 financial crisis, when there were increases in suicides among certain demographics.



"There was that increase in suicides," Nelson recounted. "But the main thing is to let people know that there is help available to them, and they do not need to go through this alone."



She added there must still be conversations to remove any remaining stigma about a person going through a mental-health crisis. Prior to the pandemic in 2019, South Dakota had the eighth-highest suicide rate in the United States.



CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Budget cuts to the Wyoming Department of Health are causing reductions in mental-health and substance-abuse services, with bigger impacts projected after July 1.



Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers, said centers are losing $7.5 million in state contracts to serve people who don't have insurance or can't afford to pay.



The cuts come as centers are receiving a significant increase in crisis calls.



"We're still at that level presently today, where crisis calls are much higher than they've ever been," said Summerville. "In terms of timing, this certainly compounds an already difficult pandemic."



Many of the calls are from people who have never received mental-health services in the past.



Centers are laying off providers and staff, reducing hours, discontinuing programs, and will soon be forced to reduce the number of available residential beds for mental health and substance abuse.



Summerville said she understands the current fiscal constraints facing lawmakers, but she said she believes the cuts will increase costs to taxpayers over the long term.



If centers aren't able to keep doors open, hospital emergency rooms and other agencies will absorb much higher costs when people are not able to access basic mental-health and substance-abuse care.



"Early services keep them in their family, can help keep them in their community," said Summerville. "When they can't access those services, and their condition continues to worsen, then police departments get more phone calls for emergencies that are driven by mental-health crises. They show up in ERs."



She said centers are obligated to see every patient that shows up, but worries that soon there may not be a provider left on staff to greet them.



Summerville and other advocates are urging lawmakers to add staff in order to tap federal grants the state is currently leaving on the table, expand Medicaid, and other stop-gap measures to help mitigate the impact on Wyoming residents in need of mental and substance-abuse care.









