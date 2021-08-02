Tuesday, August 3, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 3, 2021
Public health experts are concerned many kids have missed important checkups and vaccinations, and a third DC Police officer who responded to the January 6 insurrection takes his own life.

2021Talks - August 3, 2021
The White House calls for states to rescue renters, Senators dissect a massive infrastructure plan, and both the White House and Congress are losing approval in the eyes of voters.

Poll: Granite Staters Support Taxing Wealthy, Corporations

Monday, August 2, 2021   

CONCORD, N.H. - New polling finds many New Hampshire voters think it's important that wealthy individuals and corporations pay what's described as their "fair share" of taxes.

President Joe Biden's economic proposals include several tax code changes for only the highest-income Americans, many of whom now pay little or no tax.

The proposals would raise corporate taxes, raise income taxes on people making more than $400,000 a year, and tax capital gains at the same rate as income for high earners.

Maggie Fogarty, program director with American Friends Service Committee in New Hampshire, said investments are needed in affordable childcare, renewable energy, access to healthcare, housing and more.

"It's long past time for us to end these corporate tax giveaways and the loopholes for the wealthy," said Fogarty, "so that we can shift our focus to investing in community well-being."

More than 60% of New Hampshire voters polled by Granite State Progress and Americans for Tax Fairness support the changes to help fund Biden's "Build Back Better" economic plans, and more than 70% support proposals to establish a wealth tax, or tax on assets.

State Sen. Becky Whitley - D-Concord - said many of her constituents are benefiting from funds distributed as part of the American Rescue Plan, including the Child Tax Credit advance payments.

Whitley said she thinks it's clear that economic relief is working, but says more is needed - and the current tax code isn't sustainable for working people.

"We also have an opportunity to make health care, long-term care for older folks, child care, college, housing and many other services more affordable for working people," said Whitley, "and expand Child Tax Credits for most families."

The poll also found unaffiliated voters, meaning those not associated with either the Republican or Democratic parties, were more likely than voters overall to support these progressive tax measures.




