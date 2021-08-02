Tuesday, August 3, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 3, 2021
Play

Public health experts are concerned many kids have missed important checkups and vaccinations, and a third DC Police officer who responded to the January 6 insurrection takes his own life.

2021Talks - August 3, 2021
Play

The White House calls for states to rescue renters, Senators dissect a massive infrastructure plan, and both the White House and Congress are losing approval in the eyes of voters.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

TX Farm Bureau Recruits College Students for Pilot Program

Play

Monday, August 2, 2021   

AMARILLO, Texas - The American Farm Bureau Federation hosts more than 100 college level chapters across 35 states, but this is the first time its program has been introduced in Texas - to attract a new generation to farming.

Junior Kaysi LaPoint knew her favorite childhood moments were spent on a farm, and she's leveraging that insight to lead one of the first chapters of the Collegiate Farm Bureau at West Texas A&M University.

A Colorado native, LaPoint visited a farm owned by her extended family as a child. She's now studying animal science and agriculture business and economics, and attending conferences to learn as much as possible.

"I got to talk to peanut farmers, rice farmers," said LaPoint. "You know, these commodities we don't grow in Colorado. So, hearing from those different producers and getting their perspective is really neat."

In addition to West Texas A&M in the panhandle, Sam Houston State University in Huntsville has launched a Collegiate Farm Bureau - with Midwestern State University, Tarleton State University and Vernon College also planning to launch chapters.

Whit Weems, director of organization with the Texas Farm Bureau, said the program is valuable because college students can network with others who like the idea of farming, or finding an ag-related job that fits their skills.

"You don't have to be an ag major to be in the Collegiate Farm Bureau program," said Weems. "There's opportunities in agriculture beyond just the farm. There's so many different sectors to agriculture and supporting roles."

LaPoint said it still surprises her when people her age don't know where their food comes from.

"I had a classmate in middle school who said, 'Wait! Raisins and grapes are the same thing? I thought raisins were their own plant,'" said LaPoint. "And people who think pickles and cucumbers are two different things."

As older producers on farms and ranches retire, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says only about 2% of Americans now work in the agriculture industry - and the average age of an American farmer is about 57.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.





get more stories like this via email
The commission charged with drawing Ohio's 99 House and 33 Senate districts meets this week. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

State, Congressional District Designing Set to Begin in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- New congressional and legislative maps will soon start to take shape in Ohio. The Ohio Redistricting Commission convenes for the …

Social Issues

Black Women’s Equal Pay Day Spotlights Need for Wage Transparency

DENVER -- Today marks the day Black women in the U.S. will finally earn as much as a white, non-Hispanic man was paid in 2020. Ashley Panelli…

Environment

Utility Watchdog: Tips to Keep Electric Bills Down

CHICAGO -- As Illinois residents get ready for more high temperatures this August, utility watchdogs are urging people to practice energy efficiency …

Chronic wasting disease can be transmitted between deer, along with food and soil contaminated by bodily fluids. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Wildlife Feeding Ban Proposed in Allegheny National Forest

WARREN, Pa. -- A temporary animal-feeding ban is being proposed for the Allegheny National Forest after a captive deer tested positive for chronic …

Social Issues

Celebrating Progress in the Fight Against Hunger in CA

LOS ANGELES -- Hunger-fighting advocacy groups are speaking out in California, drawing attention to the continuing problem of food insecurity…

A new report from Georgetown University and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends a coordinated and far-reaching public health campaign about childhood vaccinations. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report Spotlights Low Child Vaccination Rates Ahead of New School Year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Parents are gearing up for their children to return to the classroom for the first time in over a year, and public health …

Environment

NH Agrarian Commons Adds More Land Along Merrimack

LITCHFIELD, N.H. -- A 63-acre parcel of land along the Merrimack River is becoming part of the New Hampshire Agrarian Commons. The property, known as …

Social Issues

Virginia Lawmakers Urged to Direct COVID Funds to Working Families

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia's General Assembly Special Session begins today to budget more than $4 billion in federal COVID relief funds, and advocates …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021