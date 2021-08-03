Report Spotlights Low Child Vaccination Rates Ahead of New School Year

APPLETON, Wis. - The pandemic paused many facets of life, and a new report says wellness checkups for children were among them. With school resuming this fall, Wisconsin families are urged to get caught up on preventive care.



According to the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, new findings suggest there was a 27% decline in the United States in pediatric office visits in 2020. Dr. Sharon Rink, an Appleton-based pediatrician at ThedaCare Physicians-Darboy, said now's the time for kids to reconnect with their family physician to ensure their growth and development wasn't hindered.



"With younger children, it's just to make sure that their speech is progressing, that their gross motor is progressing," she said. "With older teens, it's just a good time to regroup: 'How is your family doing?'"



She said those conversations can help kids rid themselves of unhealthy habits they may have developed, such as too much screen time. While health experts say there are rare cases in which standard immunizations aren't called for, they urge following up on missed shots that are required for most children as they grow.



The report said 11 million routine vaccinations were missed during the pandemic. Dr. Lee Beers, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, noted the importance of staying on track.



"If too few people in a community are vaccinated against a particular disease, it means that we might see an outbreak of that disease; we've seen this before, with measles and with pertussis," she said. "And so it's so important to make sure that your child is vaccinated, not just to protect themselves, but also to protect everyone around them."



Rink said keeping kids healthy allows them to stay in the classroom, adding that they don't want to miss any more in-person learning, as so many did during COVID lockdowns.



"The devastation from the last year-and-a-half has been terrible in terms of mental health, physical health, academic progress," she said.



For families who avoided doctor visits out of safety concerns, Rink said offices still are carrying out protocols to prevent the spread of COVID. For those who have suffered financially because of the crisis, she recommended reaching out to county human service departments to learn more about resources for wellness visits.



References: Report: &quot;Urgent Action Needed to Catch Up on Routine Childhood Vaccinations&quot; Georgetown University Health Policy Institute and American Academy of Pediatrics 7/2021



HELENA, Mont. - A Montana campaign is renewing its efforts to help identify developmental delays in young children.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "Learn the Signs. Act Early" program is aimed at parents and people who work with children from birth to age 5. As part of that effort, Act Early Montana has launched a website to provide free resources to help folks recognize developmental disabilities.



Marcy Hanson, a registered nurse and the Montana Act Early ambassador, said most developmental delays or disorders aren't identified until kids reach school.



"What we know is early identification and intervention is really the best for overall health outcomes," she said. "So, the goal is to get these resources in parents' hands before they hit those early school-age years, so that we can get them the resources and the tools they need."



Because of COVID-19, she said, Montana Act Early has seen a dip in referral to services and wellness visits for children. With restrictions easing, the group hopes to ramp up services and outreach again. Hanson noted that one in four kids from birth to age 5 is at moderate or high risk for developmental, behavioral or social delays.



One in six children between ages 3 and 17 has a developmental disability that can affect how they play, learn, speak, act or move, according to the CDC. Hanson shared some of the milestones they look for in young children.



"Is your child meeting eye contact when you talk with them, when you interact with them? We also look for things like hearing, and feeding themselves, and walking and babbling and rolling over," she said, "all of those fun little milestones that kiddos progress through."



Hanson said the CDC provides a milestone tracker app that can be useful for parents and folks who work with young children, such as child care, education and health-care providers.



References: Risk for developmental delays U.S. Department of Health and Human Services 3/2014

Prevalence of developmental disorders Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 9/26/2019



