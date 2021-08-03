Tuesday, August 3, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 3, 2021
Public health experts are concerned many kids have missed important checkups and vaccinations, and a third DC Police officer who responded to the January 6 insurrection takes his own life.

2021Talks - August 3, 2021
The White House calls for states to rescue renters, Senators dissect a massive infrastructure plan, and both the White House and Congress are losing approval in the eyes of voters.

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
Utility Watchdog: Tips to Keep Electric Bills Down

Tuesday, August 3, 2021   

CHICAGO -- As Illinois residents get ready for more high temperatures this August, utility watchdogs are urging people to practice energy efficiency to keep their electric bills down, but also make sure they stay safe.

Extreme heat, on average, kills more Americans every year than any other kind of weather event.

Jim Chilsen, communications director for the Citizens Utility Board, said it is important people have access to air conditioning, but he recommended not running it too hard. The U.S. Department of Energy recommends keeping the thermostat at 78 degrees if people are at home in the summer.

"You don't want to plunge your thermostat to frigid temperatures, because that will drive up your electric bill," Chilsen explained. "But you also don't want to set it at a hot, unsafe temperature. Energy efficiency is about saving money and staying safe."

When no one's home, Chilsen pointed out bumping up the thermostat seven to 10 degrees can save roughly 10% on cooling costs. Other tips include cleaning or changing the air-conditioner filters regularly, and sealing gaps around windows and doors.

Chilsen also recommended closing the shades, grilling outdoors instead of cooking inside and waiting until nighttime or even waking up early to use the oven, run the dishwasher or do laundry.

He added those very hot days, when electric companies see what they call 'peak demand,' can cause chaos with power bills for the rest of the year.

"The more energy that we need during these high-demand times, the more plants that we have to keep online, the more plants that we have to build," Chilsen emphasized. "And so, it's very important during these hot summer afternoons that we practice energy efficiency, because that will have an overall impact on electricity prices."

He noted keeping appliances and chargers plugged in can subtly increase the amount of heat in a home, so he suggested unplug them when they're not in use. He also advised checking with your utility to see if there are options to incentivize efficiency, for instance, the state's two major utilities offer some customers $100 off the cost of a "smart" thermostat.


The commission charged with drawing Ohio's 99 House and 33 Senate districts meets this week. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

State, Congressional District Designing Set to Begin in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- New congressional and legislative maps will soon start to take shape in Ohio. The Ohio Redistricting Commission convenes for the …

Social Issues

Black Women’s Equal Pay Day Spotlights Need for Wage Transparency

DENVER -- Today marks the day Black women in the U.S. will finally earn as much as a white, non-Hispanic man was paid in 2020. Ashley Panelli…

Environment

Wildlife Feeding Ban Proposed in Allegheny National Forest

WARREN, Pa. -- A temporary animal-feeding ban is being proposed for the Allegheny National Forest after a captive deer tested positive for chronic …

Farmers' markets are starting to reopen, after some had to shut down when their venues were closed during the COVID lockdowns. (SEE LA)

Social Issues

Celebrating Progress in the Fight Against Hunger in CA

LOS ANGELES -- Hunger-fighting advocacy groups are speaking out in California, drawing attention to the continuing problem of food insecurity…

Social Issues

Report Spotlights Low Child Vaccination Rates Ahead of New School Year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Parents are gearing up for their children to return to the classroom for the first time in over a year, and public health …

Normanton Farms is joining one of the Agrarian Trust's 13 Commons across 12 different states. (Normanton Farms)

Environment

NH Agrarian Commons Adds More Land Along Merrimack

LITCHFIELD, N.H. -- A 63-acre parcel of land along the Merrimack River is becoming part of the New Hampshire Agrarian Commons. The property, known as …

Social Issues

Virginia Lawmakers Urged to Direct COVID Funds to Working Families

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia's General Assembly Special Session begins today to budget more than $4 billion in federal COVID relief funds, and advocates …

Social Issues

Report: People Face Barriers to Repairing Their Own Electronic Devices

ROSLINDALE, Mass. - A new report finds Massachusetts residents would rather repair electronic devices than send them to landfills, but manufacturers …

 

