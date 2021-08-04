Groups Ask AR Lawmakers to Lift Mask-Mandate Ban in Schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- COVID-19 has given a whole new meaning to the term "Extraordinary Session," as state lawmakers are in Little Rock again today to take up possible changes to laws they just passed a few months ago.
They'll consider whether to repeal or amend a bill that bans mask mandates by state or local officials. In its current form, Act 1002 prohibits school districts in Arkansas from making face masks mandatory for students and teachers.
Groups, including Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, said this puts young children not yet eligible for the vaccine at risk.
Gary Wheeler, a pediatrician and president of Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, said in the latest COVID surge, the state has seen an increase in children hospitalized due to the virus, which makes him fearful for this school year.
"The kids are sicker, and we have kids on dramatic interventions to save their lives," Wheeler recounted. "These are dramatic things that we did not see with the alpha strain last season. So, we are frankly terrified of what might happen."
Wheeler heads the board of directors of Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families. Arkansas had its highest jump in hospitalizations in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic on Monday. Just over 36% of Arkansans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson told reporters Tuesday he does not support another statewide mask mandate, but wants the Legislature to allow local school districts more flexibility to protect kids under 12. He noted much has changed in the state since he signed Act 1002 into law in April.
"I signed it at the time because our cases were at a very low point," Hutchinson explained. "I knew that it would be overridden by the Legislature if I didn't sign it. Everything has changed now, and yes, in hindsight, I wish that had not become law."
Parents in Little Rock also filed suit Monday against the state over the mask-mandate ban, calling the legislation unconstitutional.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Parents are gearing up for their children to return to the classroom for the first time in over a year, and public health experts are concerned many have missed important checkups and vaccinations due to the pandemic.
A report from Georgetown University's Health Policy Institute and the American Academy of Pediatrics details the drop in pediatrician visits in 2020. In California, the group Children Now estimated child vaccination rates were down by more than 10% from 2019 to 2020.
Mike Odeh, director of health policy for Children Now, said programs like Covered California are working to highlight the issue, but more could be done on a state and federal level.
"I think one of the common things we see a lot here in California, as well as I'm sure in other states, is access to culturally and linguistically appropriate care," Odeh contended. "So, that would be just one area that I think could use some work."
Odeh argued the 2014 and 2019 measles outbreaks in Southern California showed health professionals how important it is to take these numbers seriously.
In May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported orders for non-influenza childhood vaccines had decreased by a total of 11.7 million doses compared with 2019.
Dr. Lee Beers, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said fears are growing lower vaccination rates could result in fewer communities reaching "herd immunity."
"If too few people in a community are vaccinated against a particular disease, it means that we might see an outbreak of that disease," Beers explained. "We've seen this before with measles and pertussis, and so it's so important to make sure your child is vaccinated, not just to protect themselves, but also to protect everyone around them."
California law requires all children enrolled in school to have certain immunizations, including diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, and for measles, mumps and rubella. In some cases, valid medical exemptions from a physician are accepted.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Pandemic fallout still has U.S. states clawing their way back to normalcy, and New Mexico believes its decision to provide more child care assistance will help families and the economy recover faster.
An expansion that basically doubles eligibility for child care financial assistance was announced by the governor last month. It sets aside about $320 million from the American Rescue Plan for child care assistance, and overhauls how day care and preschool providers are reimbursed.
Amber Wallin - deputy director with the group New Mexico Voices for Children - said it's a game-changer for the state's youngest children, and the workers who care for them.
"This is going to mean that about 20,000 more families will now see crucial relief in affording the enormous costs of high-quality child care," said Wallin.
As of July 1, families who earn up to 350% of the federal poverty level - that's about $93,000 a year for a family of four, up from $54,000 - are now eligible for child care aid.
Teachers and school staff in Albuquerque return to classrooms this Wednesday, with students set to begin classes the following Wednesday.
New Mexico's allocation of federal pandemic-relief money to help middle-class families pay for child care is the largest of any state in the nation, according to research by the Associated Press.
Wallin noted that families of color were especially hard-hit by school closures and other economic impacts from the pandemic and now, should have more peace of mind.
"They're able to better afford housing needs and ensure they can buy their kids back-to-school clothes," said Wallin. "But also it's helping them go back to work, afford necessities and helping our economy get back on track as well."
In November 2022, New Mexico voters will be asked to approve a constitutional amendment to increase withdrawals from the Land Grand Permanent Fund. Much of the revenue would fund childhood services, with the rest directed to K-12 public schools.
APPLETON, Wis. - The pandemic paused many facets of life, and a new report says wellness checkups for children were among them. With school resuming this fall, Wisconsin families are urged to get caught up on preventive care.
According to the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, new findings suggest there was a 27% decline in the United States in pediatric office visits in 2020. Dr. Sharon Rink, an Appleton-based pediatrician at ThedaCare Physicians-Darboy, said now's the time for kids to reconnect with their family physician to ensure their growth and development wasn't hindered.
"With younger children, it's just to make sure that their speech is progressing, that their gross motor is progressing," she said. "With older teens, it's just a good time to regroup: 'How is your family doing?'"
She said those conversations can help kids rid themselves of unhealthy habits they may have developed, such as too much screen time. While health experts say there are rare cases in which standard immunizations aren't called for, they urge following up on missed shots that are required for most children as they grow.
The report said 11 million routine vaccinations were missed during the pandemic. Dr. Lee Beers, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, noted the importance of staying on track.
"If too few people in a community are vaccinated against a particular disease, it means that we might see an outbreak of that disease; we've seen this before, with measles and with pertussis," she said. "And so it's so important to make sure that your child is vaccinated, not just to protect themselves, but also to protect everyone around them."
Rink said keeping kids healthy allows them to stay in the classroom, adding that they don't want to miss any more in-person learning, as so many did during COVID lockdowns.
"The devastation from the last year-and-a-half has been terrible in terms of mental health, physical health, academic progress," she said.
For families who avoided doctor visits out of safety concerns, Rink said offices still are carrying out protocols to prevent the spread of COVID. For those who have suffered financially because of the crisis, she recommended reaching out to county human service departments to learn more about resources for wellness visits.