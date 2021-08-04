ND Watchdog: Rash of School Board Recalls "Wasteful"

FARGO, N.D. -- The people behind efforts to recall four Fargo School Board members have until August 25th to collect signatures.



Ahead of that deadline, a statewide watchdog group sees the national movement to shake up local school boards as abusing the process.



Mask mandates and communication issues were among the concerns cited by recall supporters in Fargo when their petitions launched this year.



Amy Jacobson, executive director of Prairie Action ND, said from her group's viewpoint, nothing that has been mentioned warrants a special vote to remove a sitting board member.



"The recall process is meant to remove an elected official who has done something particularly egregious and should no longer be serving," Jacobson contended.



Jacobson urged those upset with board members to focus on the next election, which is next spring. She pointed out special votes also are a drain on resources.



But the parents involved say members they are targeting have terms that expire in 2024. Ballotpedia noted more than 150 recalls were launched nationwide in the first half of this year, with nearly 50% involving school boards.



A number of attempts to oust board members have been linked to rhetoric over a concept known as Critical Race Theory, with some of those talking pointed surfacing in Fargo.



But Jacobson argued it isn't even being taught in the local schools.



"There's definitely misinformation that's being spread from national, to states, to local that is causing folks to get in an uproar about things that are not actually happening in their schools," Jacobson asserted.



Jacobson added the turmoil hurts teachers and staff, who get caught in the middle of the backlash. Since special elections have lower turnout, candidates with extreme views could find an easier path to victory for a seat that's traditionally nonpartisan.



Outside the Fargo recall efforts, Prairie Action ND said there have been discussions in other North Dakota communities, such as Williston, but no other petitions have been filed with the state.



Disclosure: Prairie Action ND contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Fargo recall Ballotpedia 07/19/2021

Recall supporters Recall Fargo School Board 2021

Recall report Ballotpedia 06/14/2021



get more stories like this via email



COLUMBUS, Ohio -- New congressional and legislative maps will soon start to take shape in Ohio.



The Ohio Redistricting Commission convenes for the first time this Friday, ahead of August 16, when the U.S. Census Bureau is set to release key demographic data used for redistricting.



Jeniece Brock, policy and advocacy director for the Ohio Organizing Collaborative, which is a member of the Equal Districts Coalition, said they urged the commission to hold public hearings around the state to ensure transparency.



"We aim to lift up the voices of Black, brown and immigrant Ohioans who have long been left out of the conversation; unheard, under-represented during the official redistricting process," Brock explained. "We want to make sure people's voices are heard."



The commission will draw Ohio's House and Senate maps. State lawmakers are tasked with drawing the congressional map.



Advocates have called on Gov. Mike DeWine to convene the commission for several months, and launched the Ohio Citizen's Redistricting Commission to gather public input on the map-drawing process. Ohio will lose a congressional district, dropping from 16 to 15, as the result of new census data.



The Equal Districts Coalition is wrapping up a ten-city Fair Maps Town Hall tour this week, where the topic is how gerrymandering has impacted communities. Brock pointed out to ensure people could participate during the pandemic, the events have been held online.



"Also, some people really don't have the means to travel down to Columbus to share their story," Brock acknowledged. "So, we thought we would bring this to the people, make sure that we make this process accessible and transparent."



Brock contended all Ohioans deserve a chance to weigh in on how their voting districts should be drawn.



"When we let Ohioans draw the maps, we can choose what hospitals, schools and the resources [are] funded in our neighborhood," Brock emphasized. "These maps will shape our lives, laws and policies for at least the next decade."



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



References: Equal Districts Coalition 2021



get more stories like this via email

