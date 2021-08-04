Wednesday, August 4, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 4, 2021
Play

The youngest students along with faculty and staff will need to mask up in states like New Mexico; and President Biden calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following a report on sexual harassment.

2021Talks - August 4, 2021
Play

Gov. Andrew Cuomo reacts to sexual harassment report; CDC places new limits on evictions until October; and a new study finds Democrats could lose control of US House in 2022 due to Republican gerrymandering.

New MN Film Tries to Bring Context to Gun-Violence Debate

Play

Wednesday, August 4, 2021   

MINNEAPOLIS - Cities such as Minneapolis are getting attention over waves of gun violence in recent months. A statewide group hopes a new documentary brings to light some of the root causes of shootings and helps all Minnesotans see how the issue affects them.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Minnesota saw a nearly 17% increase in violent crime last year. In places such as North Minneapolis, gun violence often is the focal point of headlines.

Ayolanda Evans Mack, director of community response and education for the group Protect Minnesota, said the public narrative leads many to believe Black and Brown communities are inherently violent. She said that misperception makes it harder to get to the bottom of these incidents.

"How communities are living, how they have been historically and currently marginalized in so many different ways - housing and education, and access to health care," she said.

She contended that while many cities grapple with gun violence, small numbers of residents are responsible. She said she thinks the underlying issues can be addressed by dismantling historic barriers, along with more government funding for violence-prevention work.

The group will premiere the short film Saturday afternoon during its annual fundraiser at Veterans Memorial Park in Richfield.

Evans Mack said while residents outside the Twin Cities might not think the issue impacts their lives, it does -- including how some of their tax dollars are spent.

"For people who have been in violent situations with guns, whether they've been shot or killed," she said, "the resources that have to go into rehabilitation for that person or the family."

She added that violent incidents also result in more prison beds. As a group, Protect Minnesota has said it isn't generally opposed to firearms, but hopes the film also sparks conversations about the dangers in rural areas, such as suicides linked to guns. Suicide makes up 77% of all firearm deaths in the state, with higher case totals in northern and central Minnesota.



Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry's, could land on a list of more than 60 blacklisted companies prohibited from doing business with the State of Florida. (Stevepb/Pixabay)

Health and Wellness

FL Dems: DeSantis Should Focus on COVID, Not Ben & Jerry's

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis is promising to block any state money from going to the parent company of ice-cream maker Ben & Jerry's unless …

Social Issues

Las Vegas' New Shuttle for People Experiencing Homelessness Gains Popularity

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas is trying to make it easier for people experiencing homelessness to get to their appointments with social service agencies by in…

Environment

August Challenge for Montanans: Eat Local Every Day

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montanans are being challenged this month to eat locally grown foods, every day of August. The Northern Plains Resource Council is …

Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families is also asking the Arkansas Legislature to reconsider Act 977, which bans state and local officials from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Groups Ask AR Lawmakers to Lift Mask-Mandate Ban in Schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- COVID-19 has given a whole new meaning to the term "Extraordinary Session," as state lawmakers are in Little Rock again today to …

Health and Wellness

Tips for Speaking to People Hesitant About COVID-19 Vaccine

SEATTLE - Speaking to folks who are hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine has gained a new sense of urgency as the Delta variant pushes cases up…

The Fargo Board of Education has nine members, four of whom currently face a potential recall election. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

ND Watchdog: Rash of School Board Recalls "Wasteful"

FARGO, N.D. -- The people behind efforts to recall four Fargo School Board members have until August 25th to collect signatures. Ahead of that …

Social Issues

Groups Urge Long-Term Solutions After States Cut Federal Unemployment

By Katie Fleischer for Ms. MagazineBroadcast version by Lily Böhlke for Tennessee News Service/Public News Service NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- After …

Social Issues

Easing Back-to-School Jitters for Vulnerable Students

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- School bells will soon ring, and Ohio county Children Services agencies are doing what they can to make the transition back to …

 

