FL Dems: DeSantis Should Focus on COVID, Not Ben & Jerry's

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis is promising to block any state money from going to the parent company of ice-cream maker Ben & Jerry's unless it reverses a decision to stop selling its products in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.
DeSantis is one of several Republican politicians looking to punish Unilever, the London-based parent company of the ice-cream maker, for curtailing sales in the region. But as COVID cases continue to skyrocket stateside, state Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, said the governor should focus on containing the more contagious Delta variant.
"We've had the highest hospitalization rates than we've ever had," she said. "You have people who are dying from this variant - it's very aggressive - and we have a governor who is trying to distract from his failed response, and insert himself and say what an ice-cream company can and cannot do."
On Tuesday, DeSantis downplayed the spike in cases, but issued a statement saying, "I will not stand idly by as 'woke' corporate ideologues seek to boycott and divest from our ally, Israel."
Driskell said she thinks the governor's stance rings hypocritical when he positions himself to fight against discrimination in Israel - but signs into law a bill such as HB 1, to stop groups such as Black Lives Matter from peacefully protesting.
"And then," she said, "we have a governor who cracked down on those very same protesters, who basically were just asking to be treated equally; who were just asking for unarmed black people to not be killed at the hands of law enforcement."
Unilever now must either "cease its boycott" of Israel within 90 days or join the list of other companies Florida refuses to do business with because of their positions on Israel's West Bank policies. Unilever's 400 brands include Lipton tea, Dove personal-care products and Hellmann's mayonnaise. Unilever said it employs more than 2,000 people in Israel and "rejects completely and repudiates unequivocally any form of discrimination or intolerance."
SEATTLE - Speaking to folks who are hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine has gained a new sense of urgency as the Delta variant pushes cases up across the country.
Dr. Peter Barkett, an internal-medicine specialist at Kaiser Permanente in Silverdale, said people can think of the virus like a fire. The vaccine is starving it of the fuel it needs to keep raging. He said it's important to keep having conversations with friends and family members about why it's important to be vaccinated.
"Even if they had it three to six months ago, back when the vaccine was pretty new," he said, "I think what they'll find is that many more people have gone through the vaccination process and have had a good outcome, and they should reconsider it."
Barkett said vaccine rates for Washingtonians ages 18 to 34 are lagging, in part because some in this age group don't think they need it. But he added that it's worth reminding people that even if COVID-19 doesn't get them sick, they could pass it on to vulnerable family members or friends who could be severely affected by the virus.
Barkett said it's important for people who are vaccine hesitant to hear from people they trust, which could be a family member, friend or religious figure. He noted that in one case, a patient wanted to speak to his rheumatologist before getting the shot because he had concerns about whether it would interact with his medication.
"I said, 'That's perfectly reasonable.' And I called up their rheumatologist while we were in the office together, put them on speaker phone, and we had a conversation," he said. "And the rheumatologist recommended that we go ahead and take the vaccine - and the patient did."
There have been reports about people who've been vaccinated testing positive for COVID-19 as the Delta variant takes hold. but Barkett noted that the vaccine is like a seat belt: It might not prevent a crash, but it will most likely keep you safe.
"So while the seat belt might not be perfect protection in a motor vehicle accident," he said, "we do know that it's very good protection, and it's far better than the alternative of not wearing a seat belt."
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Local health departments that rely heavily on Advanced Practice Registered Nurses say the costly contract requirement that they be supervised by a physician are draining already scarce resources and affecting North Carolina's most vulnerable populations.
By law, APRNs must must work under doctor supervision, have a collaborative practice agreement, and meet once every six months with their supervising physician.
Health Director at Guilford County Public Health Department Dr. Iulia Vann said her large APRN staff spans the fields of maternal health, primary care, family planning, and HIV and Sexually Transmitted Disease prevention and care.
"And all of these team members, they have to have a supervising physician," said Vann, "based on the requirements from the Board of Nursing in order for them to stay licensed and certified."
The SAVE Act, introduced in North Carolina this year, would remove supervision requirements statewide. But physician groups like the American Medical Association maintain patients are better served by an integrated care team led by a physician.
Vann noted her department shells out tens of thousands of dollars for supervision contracts.
"Our role in the community, and our services for the community are really nurse-driven," said Vann. "And we do not have the resources to include some of these collaborations all the time."
At the Craven County Public Health Department, Health Director Scott Harrelson said physician oversight costs his department around $91,000 a year. He explained that they rely mostly on primary-care physicians to help keep contract costs low.
"They can go from pediatrics and adult primary care, so you could see some maybe potential savings of just doing one contract for the whole shebang," said Harrelson, "especially if you're a smaller health department that doesn't have a whole lot of volume coming through on your primary care."
One 2018 study of rural health clinics in the Southeast found loosening supervision requirements for nurse practitioners improves the numbers of providers, healthcare access and quality of care in rural regions.
CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire advocates for affordable healthcare access want Congress to lower prescription costs by allowing Medicare to negotiate with drug companies.
Drug prices have risen faster than any other facet of medicine, and Laura Lynch - a 62-year-old New Hampshire resident who's covered by Medicare and Social Security Disability Insurance - said she spends $300 to $350 a month just on co-pays for medications for herself and her husband.
They're also receiving collection notices, because Lynch said they can't afford the ambulance bills from a heart attack her husband had in February.
"This is ridiculously hard," said Lynch. "Sometimes I just want to cry, because I don't know where it's going to come from, the next penny or dollar to pay these bills. I am so for 'Medicare for All.' But I'm also so for them fixing Medicare, so that situations like this don't come up and we lose everything."
President Joe Biden's budget plan includes improvements to Medicare, such as allowing negotiations with drug companies. Lynch adds for her and many others, it's urgent that Congress take action.
Today is the 56th anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid, which together provide health coverage to more than 120 million people.
Zandra Rice Hawkins, executive director of the group Granite State Progress, said drug companies have a monopoly to set their own prices. She noted other government programs already negotiate with drug companies, and sometimes pay half of what Medicare pays for medicines.
She said allowing Medicare to negotiate would make prescriptions much for affordable for all consumers.
"Lawmakers have not taken meaningful action over the last decade to rein in drug corporations power to price gouge," she said, "despite strong support for policies like Medicare negotiations among all voters of all political persuasions."
The White House plan also would close the Medicaid coverage gap - New Hampshire has expanded its Medicaid program, but in the dozen states that have not, more than two million people don't fit the eligibility requirements, but also can't afford employer-based or marketplace health insurance.
