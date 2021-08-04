Wednesday, August 4, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 4, 2021
Play

The youngest students along with faculty and staff will need to mask up in states like New Mexico; and President Biden calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following a report on sexual harassment.

2021Talks - August 4, 2021
Play

Gov. Andrew Cuomo reacts to sexual harassment report; CDC places new limits on evictions until October; and a new study finds Democrats could lose control of US House in 2022 due to Republican gerrymandering.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Tips for Speaking to People Hesitant About COVID-19 Vaccine

Play

Wednesday, August 4, 2021   

SEATTLE - Speaking to folks who are hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine has gained a new sense of urgency as the Delta variant pushes cases up across the country.

Dr. Peter Barkett, an internal-medicine specialist at Kaiser Permanente in Silverdale, said people can think of the virus like a fire. The vaccine is starving it of the fuel it needs to keep raging. He said it's important to keep having conversations with friends and family members about why it's important to be vaccinated.

"Even if they had it three to six months ago, back when the vaccine was pretty new," he said, "I think what they'll find is that many more people have gone through the vaccination process and have had a good outcome, and they should reconsider it."

Barkett said vaccine rates for Washingtonians ages 18 to 34 are lagging, in part because some in this age group don't think they need it. But he added that it's worth reminding people that even if COVID-19 doesn't get them sick, they could pass it on to vulnerable family members or friends who could be severely affected by the virus.

Barkett said it's important for people who are vaccine hesitant to hear from people they trust, which could be a family member, friend or religious figure. He noted that in one case, a patient wanted to speak to his rheumatologist before getting the shot because he had concerns about whether it would interact with his medication.

"I said, 'That's perfectly reasonable.' And I called up their rheumatologist while we were in the office together, put them on speaker phone, and we had a conversation," he said. "And the rheumatologist recommended that we go ahead and take the vaccine - and the patient did."

There have been reports about people who've been vaccinated testing positive for COVID-19 as the Delta variant takes hold. but Barkett noted that the vaccine is like a seat belt: It might not prevent a crash, but it will most likely keep you safe.

"So while the seat belt might not be perfect protection in a motor vehicle accident," he said, "we do know that it's very good protection, and it's far better than the alternative of not wearing a seat belt."

Disclosure: Kaiser Health Plan of Washington Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Las Vegas' free Arrow shuttle service runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. (City of Las Vegas)

Social Issues

Las Vegas' New Shuttle for People Experiencing Homelessness Gains Popularity

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas is trying to make it easier for people experiencing homelessness to get to their appointments with social service agencies by in…

Environment

August Challenge for Montanans: Eat Local Every Day

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montanans are being challenged this month to eat locally grown foods, every day of August. The Northern Plains Resource Council is …

Social Issues

Groups Ask AR Lawmakers to Lift Mask-Mandate Ban in Schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- COVID-19 has given a whole new meaning to the term "Extraordinary Session," as state lawmakers are in Little Rock again today to …

Ayolanda Evans Mack of the group Protect Minnesota is at the helm of a new documentary about what it would take to rid a community of gun violence. (Black Light Media)

Social Issues

New MN Film Tries to Bring Context to Gun-Violence Debate

MINNEAPOLIS - Cities such as Minneapolis are getting attention over waves of gun violence in recent months. A statewide group hopes a new documentary …

Social Issues

ND Watchdog: Rash of School Board Recalls "Wasteful"

FARGO, N.D. -- The people behind efforts to recall four Fargo School Board members have until August 25th to collect signatures. Ahead of that …

Some 40% of mothers new to the 2020 Magnolia Mother's Trust program said they had money saved for emergencies. After receiving $1,000 a month for 12 months, that increased to more than 85%. (Wikimedia Commons)

Social Issues

Groups Urge Long-Term Solutions After States Cut Federal Unemployment

By Katie Fleischer for Ms. MagazineBroadcast version by Lily Böhlke for Tennessee News Service/Public News Service NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- After …

Social Issues

Easing Back-to-School Jitters for Vulnerable Students

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- School bells will soon ring, and Ohio county Children Services agencies are doing what they can to make the transition back to …

Environment

Connecting Texas' Sustainability Goals, Nationally and Beyond

ARLINGTON, Texas - Three Texas cities are taking part in a challenge this year to create Sustainable Development Goals that help eliminate poverty…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021