Las Vegas' New Shuttle for People Experiencing Homelessness Gains Popularity

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas is trying to make it easier for people experiencing homelessness to get to their appointments with social service agencies by instituting a new shuttle service, called The Arrow.



The buses run on a continuous loop from the Homeless Resource Center to the Social Security Administration, the Department of Motor Vehicles, the State Welfare Department, and Employment Services. Margaret Kurtz, spokesperson for the city, said it's an extension of the free bus service for tourists and workers on the Strip.



"This has been expanded to specifically target the folks at the Homeless Courtyard," she said, "so that they can have the resources they need to no longer be homeless."



Traditionally, cities have given people facing homelessness a bus pass, hoping they can navigate the system. The Arrow runs on a specific schedule, and also takes people back and forth for evening meals at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.



Jocelyn Bluitt-Fisher, community resources manager for the city, said the new service has been a big hit in its first few weeks of operation.



"The response has been really, really great," she said, "not only for the clients who are using the service, but also for our community partners who are able to their clients to services and appointments as well."



Data from the City of Las Vegas show the Courtyard Homeless Service Center served 6,500 clients from last July through this June. They also gave 900 people Greyhound tickets home and linked 220 people to housing. In addition, the Courtyard is building a Wellness Center that will offer medical services.



DENVER -- When people experiencing chronic homelessness in Denver received free housing along with mental and behavioral health services, they were able to stay housed and saw improved health outcomes, according to a new Urban Institute report.



Cathy Alderman, chief communications and public policy officer at the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, said the upfront investment in housing resulted in significant savings by reducing encounters with safety-net services.



"Housing with appropriate services is going to not only improve the lives of those people being housed, and the communities in which they are housed, but it's also going to be a benefit to the taxpayers," Alderman asserted.



More than half of the program's cost was offset by reductions in public services, such as jail, detox and other emergency care.



Alderman pointed out the report contradicts claims people choose to become and remain homeless. When participants were able to access housing through the Supportive Housing Social Impact Bond initiative, launched in 2016, they remained stably housed.



Participants also saw overall health benefits, in part because they were able to access preventive care.



Alderman contended helping people address behavioral and mental-health issues is an important step toward re-entering the community in a meaningful way.



"Oftentimes people who are suffering from a behavioral or a mental-health issue, they may not realize that that is the impediment to staying stably housed, or entering the workforce, or obtaining an educational outcome," Alderman explained.



With housing costs exploding in Colorado, Alderman emphasized the time for targeted investments in homelessness prevention and resolution have never been more critical.



She sees the report as a call to action as the state continues to become less affordable for even those with moderate incomes.



"This is a model that can be used at the local level," Alderman urged. "In cities, the state could adopt it, the federal government could adopt it, and we could probably make significant changes in the number of people experiencing homelessness today."



