PNS Daily Newscast - August 4, 2021
The youngest students along with faculty and staff will need to mask up in states like New Mexico; and President Biden calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following a report on sexual harassment.

2021Talks - August 4, 2021
Gov. Andrew Cuomo reacts to sexual harassment report; CDC places new limits on evictions until October; and a new study finds Democrats could lose control of US House in 2022 due to Republican gerrymandering.

Las Vegas' New Shuttle for People Experiencing Homelessness Gains Popularity

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas is trying to make it easier for people experiencing homelessness to get to their appointments with social service agencies by instituting a new shuttle service, called The Arrow.

The buses run on a continuous loop from the Homeless Resource Center to the Social Security Administration, the Department of Motor Vehicles, the State Welfare Department, and Employment Services. Margaret Kurtz, spokesperson for the city, said it's an extension of the free bus service for tourists and workers on the Strip.

"This has been expanded to specifically target the folks at the Homeless Courtyard," she said, "so that they can have the resources they need to no longer be homeless."

Traditionally, cities have given people facing homelessness a bus pass, hoping they can navigate the system. The Arrow runs on a specific schedule, and also takes people back and forth for evening meals at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

Jocelyn Bluitt-Fisher, community resources manager for the city, said the new service has been a big hit in its first few weeks of operation.

"The response has been really, really great," she said, "not only for the clients who are using the service, but also for our community partners who are able to their clients to services and appointments as well."

Data from the City of Las Vegas show the Courtyard Homeless Service Center served 6,500 clients from last July through this June. They also gave 900 people Greyhound tickets home and linked 220 people to housing. In addition, the Courtyard is building a Wellness Center that will offer medical services.


