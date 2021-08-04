August Challenge for Montanans: Eat Local Every Day

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montanans are being challenged this month to eat locally grown foods, every day of August. The Northern Plains Resource Council is hosting its sixth annual Montana Local Food Challenge.
Annika Charter-Williams, a rancher outside of Billings and a Northern Plains member, said it's a revelation for many customers when they have local food for the first time.
"Those products, I find, just are so much better than anything you can find in the grocery store," she said. "Half of it, I think, is the distance - it doesn't have to travel as far. But also, there's just something nice about knowing that it's coming from people in your community."
Charter Beef is a founding member of the Yellowstone Valley Food Hub, which has switched to online ordering because of the pandemic, and Charter-Williams said it's been popular - especially last year, when COVID-19 caused supply-chain glitches and grocery stores ran out of some foods. She noted that local sources of food didn't have this issue.
Farmers and ranchers also have faced challenges from the extreme drought striking much of the West. Charter-Williams said that's another reason it's important for people to shop and support local producers right now.
"When we see that feedback of people want local products and they want local food here," she said, "it makes more business sense to be like, 'You know what? Let's put money towards this, rather than more into the commodities market.'"
Along with eating locally every day, the monthlong event includes new local food challenges every week, and people can sign up to win a $250 local food gift card. The Northern Plains Resource Council website has resources for folks who want to find local foods.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Some farmers and growers in Ohio are ready to share their knowledge and showcase the work they do to get food from the field to the table.
The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association has offered its Sustainable Farm Tour and Workshop Series for more than four decades, but reluctantly cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
Lauren Ketcham, OEFFA communications director, says they're excited to be able to offer some in-person events for 2021, as well as new online learning opportunities.
"After the past year, I think we're all ready to spread our wings and have a little fun this summer," Ketcham said. "OEFFA's farmers and members are an invaluable source of practical knowledge and firsthand experience, and these events bring our diverse community together and provide opportunities for connection. "
The series features four tours, including an organic dairy pasture walk, and two online workshops focused on transferring land to the next generation of farmers, as well as 10 free online presentations, kicking off next Tuesday, June 29.
For those not involved in agriculture, Ketcham explained, the tours and videos illuminate the inner workings of the local food system: "The more that consumers know about how their food is grown, the better prepared they are to make informed choices about who to support with their food dollars, and what sort of agricultural systems they want to support in Ohio."
The presentations are from OEFFA's online conference from earlier this year. It's the first time the event was held completely online, and Ketcham described the feedback as positive.
"Online learning allows people to engage without needing to travel or purchase lodging, or find someone to help watch the kids or milk the cows," she added. "Not only can it be more convenient and affordable, we're able to bring that same level of educational quality."
She noted they cover a variety of topics, including practical production trainings, visions of a prosperous small-farm future and an insightful investigation of faith, food and race.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A bipartisan effort to extend a conservation fund in Illinois continues ahead of next week's budget deadline. Supporters in the Legislature say residents across the state should realize the bill's environmental benefits, including water quality.
At stake is funding for a 20-year-old program now known as the Partners for Conservation Fund, which supports better land-management practices, including in agriculture. Rep. Tim Butler - R-Springfield - said that from urban areas to rural communities, the program is key to protecting natural resources.
"Especially in a state like Illinois," said Butler, "where we have issues with nutrient loading into the Mississippi River basin."
He said that affects states downstream as well.
The program is scheduled to sunset July 1. Butler has co-sponsored a bill to extend it, and direct more money to reducing nutrient pollution.
While lawmakers have a lot on their plates in the face of a deficit, Butler said he's confident the plan will be considered as the budget comes together.
Rep. Dave Vella - D-Loves Park - chief sponsor of the House version, said he's cautiously optimistic about its chances. He said he feels it's an opportunity to help communities around the state improve the quality of their lakes and rivers.
"There's a lot of farm runoff," said Vella. "We have some big cities, there's a lot of big-city runoff. And you know, someone down in Metropolis could see the results of something bad that happened up in Rockford. So, I want to make sure that we're all together on this."
Vella echoed concerns from environmental and conservation groups, who note Illinois is behind in reaching the goals of its Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy from 2015. The lawmakers say if the plan isn't part of the budget, they could appeal to the governor's office for executive action.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Some Illinois farmers say they want to help protect natural resources, but incentives are crucial to making that happen. A coalition tied to these efforts says lawmakers can't allow a key funding source to fall through the cracks.
As the General Assembly tries to meet its Monday budget deadline, agriculture and conservation groups are asking for more robust funding for a program that offers grants for improving soil health. It's due to expire this summer if lawmakers don't act.
Champaign-area farmer Steve Steirwalt, who uses methods such as cover crops, said not having an extra incentive for these practices could turn some producers off to the movement.
"It's difficult to get us farmers to adopt different practices that we don't know very well," he said. "it's going to take us some years to really learn because that introduces risk, and that's one of the few things that we can control is our practices."
Supporters are calling for an increase of $4 million for the program. While there's no clear opposition, the pandemic recovery and redistricting are commanding more attention as state budget talks wind down.
Liz Rupel, policy organizer for the Illinois Stewardship Alliance, said more money for the Partners for Conservation Fund could help the state more aggressively meet the goals outlined for a strategy to reduce harmful runoff from farms.
"As far as the wastewater side of things, we're doing OK," she said, "but the agriculture side, we do need some more work."
The goals, established in 2015, call for a 45% reduction in nitrogen and phosphorus going into Illinois waterways by 2025. The ten groups that make up the coalition are asking lawmakers to include the proposal in any final spending plan. And while Illinois' revenues have rebounded, the state still faces a deficit of $1.3 billion.