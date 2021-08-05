Western Wildfire Smoke Poses Health Hazard for NC Residents

HOUSTON - Cities in the southern United States, especially large urban communities along the coasts, are facing extreme heat attributable to climate change, and a study is under way to find ways to cool them.



Funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the two-year project includes the Houston Advanced Research Center and the Desert Research Institute.



According to DRI associate research professor John Mejia, the greater Houston area will serve as a testbed for development of a modeling framework to better project what will occur when heat waves become even more frequent.



"Houston is a very warm, soggy city," he said, "so the summertimes are very hard when combined with heat waves."



Houston is the fourth-largest city in the United States, and extreme heat waves leave its residents susceptible to the dangers of heat stress, heat stroke and higher ozone levels, limiting their overall quality of life. Mejia said more needs to be done if Houston is going to remain pleasant and safe.



Houston adopted a Climate Adaptation Plan in 2020 with a goal to "reduce greenhouse gas emissions, meet the Paris Agreement goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, and lead the global energy transition." Mejia said other cities are implementing new codes, policies and programs to incentivize heat-resilient development. Addressing "urban heat islands" needs to be a priority in Houston," he said.



"They also have cooling scenarios, such as 'greening' of the city by planting trees, rooftop green infrastructure," he said. "Those tend to have a cooling effect."



Researchers hope that what they learn in the greater Houston area can be applied to other cities influenced by large water bodies, both in the nation and worldwide. The data will be compiled in a report, to be released in the summer of 2023.



References: Information on extreme heat waves National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration 2021



get more stories like this via email



BOISE, Idaho -- Wildfires are affecting air quality across the West, bringing hidden dangers in smoke that can harm people's health.



The Boise-based National Interagency Fire Center already has moved the country into the highest fire-preparedness status, level five.



Dr. Luke Montrose, environmental toxicologist and assistant professor of Community and Environmental Health at Boise State University, said dangerous particulate matter in wildfire smoke, known as PM 2.5, is small enough to get past the body's normal line of defense and deep into the lungs.



"These particles are really small," Montrose explained. "And you can think of them as vehicles that carry chemicals into our lungs."



Montrose cautioned repeated and chronic exposure to harmful particles reduces the ability of cells known as macrophages to clean up the lungs and activate the immune system's responses. Idaho currently has the highest number of active fires in the U.S. at 23.



Montrose advised the safest place for people facing bad air quality from blazes is in their homes.



"It is a really difficult thing to ask people to stay inside after we've been inside for so long with the COVID-19 pandemic, but unfortunately people are going to have to take an inventory of themselves," Montrose stated. "Who are they? Are they in a susceptible or vulnerable population when it comes to wildfire smoke exposure?"



Montrose noted air-purification units with HEPA filters can strain out harmful particles. But the filters have been hard to come by after last year's devastating wildfire season, so he suggested people can look up do-it-yourself tricks online for creating their own purification units.



Montrose recommended people watch the air quality in their area, and even help monitor it. While there are limitations to low-cost air-monitoring technology, he added the robust network captured on websites such as Purple Air provides insightful data.



"It's pretty fascinating to watch how those monitors change as the air quality or even the weather changes," Montrose remarked.



References: Fire information National Interagency Fire Center 07/26/2021

Widlfire map Nat'l Wildfire Coordinating Group 07/26/2021

PurpleAir.com 07/26/2021



get more stories like this via email

