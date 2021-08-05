Thursday, August 5, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 5, 2021
Play

A new study says current federal limits for exposure to wireless radiation should be hundreds of times lower for children, and President Biden calls out the governors of Texas, Florida for "bad health policy."

2021Talks - August 5, 2021
Play

Analysts warn the Delta variant could dampen economic recovery, former president Trump attempts to keep his federal tax returns away from Congress after a court ruling, and Mexico sues several U.S. gun makers.

Social Issues  |  Cultural Resources    News
Historic Community Halls Open Doors for Tour, Potlucks, Pie Auctions

Play

Thursday, August 5, 2021   

BUFFALO, Wyo. -- The doors of five historic community halls across Johnson and Sheridan counties were opened this past weekend for 15 people curious to see where previous generations of ranchers and farmers came together from miles around for picnics, quilting circles and dancing until dawn.

Courtney Caplan, board president of Kearney Community Hall, who led restoration efforts for the building 15 miles north of Buffalo, said events dating back to the 1920s gave families a chance to chat and catch up, share meals, raise a little hell, and do some courting.

"Without someplace to gather, you don't know who your neighbors are, you do become more suspicious of the next guy," Caplan explained. "Community halls bring people together. You come to enjoy the music, you're not there to squabble."

In addition to Kearney, the Unbarred Community Hall Tour, organized by the Alliance for Historic Wyoming, included spaces in Banner, Big Horn, Dayton and Story.

Caplan believes halls can continue to be a great place to get to know your neighbors, and help communities rebound after a year of COVID public-health restrictions. She and her team of volunteers are now hosting dances, pie auctions, potluck dinners and more.

Tour participants also got to see the parking lots outside halls, where Caplan pointed out women historically tolerated whiskey consumption during music breaks. She added most events put food front and center, and many halls were organized and operated by women's clubs.

"The women ran the halls, that's just what they did," Caplan remarked. "And they were movers and shakers; the social center was centered around the women and their events. If there was a pie auction, women made the pies."

A number of halls in Wyoming were built in the 1930s with Works Progress Administration infrastructure funding under the Roosevelt administration. Most halls these days rely on volunteers from the surrounding area to keep doors open. Caplan noted she could not recall an occasion when anyone turned down an opportunity to lend a hand.

"People seem to be happy to volunteer," Caplan emphasized. "And when they do volunteer, they go, 'Wow, you guys, this is cool.' This is going to be a great space, and I can hardly wait to use it for my grandma's birthday party or whatever they want to do."


In the United States, home-care workers, mostly women and people of color, earn on average only $12 an hour. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

NY Disability Rights Advocates Seek Federal Dollars for Home Care

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Advocates for people with disabilities in New York are pushing for the federal budget resolution to include $400 billion in Medicaid …

Environment

Report: Mussel Restoration Essential for Chesapeake Bay Cleanup

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Freshwater mussels are key to keeping the Chesapeake Bay watershed clean, and with more than half of all species now facing …

Environment

Western Wildfire Smoke Poses Health Hazard for NC Residents

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Massive wildfires in the Western U.S. and Canada have triggered poor air quality in North Carolina over the past few weeks, and …

Washington state farmworker Honesto Silva Ibarra died in hot conditions in 2017. (Edgar Franks)

Environment

In Olympia, Calls for Greater Safeguards Against Heat for Farmworkers

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Farmworkers are in Olympia today, calling for stronger protections from extreme heat. The farmworkers union Familias Unidas por la …

Environment

In Hot Water, Rallies Planned for NW Salmon

BOISE, Idaho -- Rallies are taking place across the Northwest to support salmon, which face dire conditions in the Columbia River Basin. Saturday…

If approved, WEC Energy Group says its proposed gas storage facilities for southeastern Wisconsin could be operational by late 2023. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Opponents Say 'No Tanks' to WI Gas Storage Facilities

IXONIA, Wis. -- The public comment period has ended, but opponents of proposed natural gas storage facilities in southeastern Wisconsin still hope to …

Environment

Poll Finds Support for Holding Natural-Gas Industry Accountable in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvanians are growing worried about the environmental consequences of natural-gas drilling in the state, according to a new …

Social Issues

IA Latino Group: Election Materials Shouldn't Be English-Only

DES MOINES, Iowa -- When Iowans register to vote or cast their ballot, the forms are usually just in English. A civil rights group argued the state …

 

