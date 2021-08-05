Historic Community Halls Open Doors for Tour, Potlucks, Pie Auctions

BUFFALO, Wyo. -- The doors of five historic community halls across Johnson and Sheridan counties were opened this past weekend for 15 people curious to see where previous generations of ranchers and farmers came together from miles around for picnics, quilting circles and dancing until dawn.



Courtney Caplan, board president of Kearney Community Hall, who led restoration efforts for the building 15 miles north of Buffalo, said events dating back to the 1920s gave families a chance to chat and catch up, share meals, raise a little hell, and do some courting.



"Without someplace to gather, you don't know who your neighbors are, you do become more suspicious of the next guy," Caplan explained. "Community halls bring people together. You come to enjoy the music, you're not there to squabble."



In addition to Kearney, the Unbarred Community Hall Tour, organized by the Alliance for Historic Wyoming, included spaces in Banner, Big Horn, Dayton and Story.



Caplan believes halls can continue to be a great place to get to know your neighbors, and help communities rebound after a year of COVID public-health restrictions. She and her team of volunteers are now hosting dances, pie auctions, potluck dinners and more.



Tour participants also got to see the parking lots outside halls, where Caplan pointed out women historically tolerated whiskey consumption during music breaks. She added most events put food front and center, and many halls were organized and operated by women's clubs.



"The women ran the halls, that's just what they did," Caplan remarked. "And they were movers and shakers; the social center was centered around the women and their events. If there was a pie auction, women made the pies."



A number of halls in Wyoming were built in the 1930s with Works Progress Administration infrastructure funding under the Roosevelt administration. Most halls these days rely on volunteers from the surrounding area to keep doors open. Caplan noted she could not recall an occasion when anyone turned down an opportunity to lend a hand.



"People seem to be happy to volunteer," Caplan emphasized. "And when they do volunteer, they go, 'Wow, you guys, this is cool.' This is going to be a great space, and I can hardly wait to use it for my grandma's birthday party or whatever they want to do."



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - South Dakota might not come up as often as other states when learning about Black History Month. But a museum in Sioux Falls is full of information the public may not be aware of.



The South Dakota African-American History Museum has been around since 2008 and now is located in Sioux Falls' Washington Pavilion. Museum founder Porter Williams said the move created greater exposure to share information about figures such as York, an enslaved laborer on the Lewis and Clark expedition who was the first known Black person to set foot in the state. Williams said these details can open the door to conversations.



"America does not want to be reminded of slavery," he said, "and from that experience right there, I thought there's a lot of history being lost because people don't want to talk about slavery. "



Williams also sculpted a Martin Luther King Jr. statue in honor of the civil-rights icon's visit to Sioux Falls in 1961. The museum attracts nearly 400,000 visitors a year, but Williams said South Dakota's Black history needs greater reach in a largely white region. He has called for comprehensive academic studies to help generate more interest.



Zach Van Harris Jr., who serves on the museum's board as a student researcher and curator, said he has seen some positive movement with the Legislature formally recognizing the museum's efforts, and community donations that have created scholarship opportunities. He said he hopes the movement doesn't stop there.



"We are here, we have been here," he said, "and we just need to continue to document and preserve the truth, the history."



He said he sees the museum serving as a destination for public tours and a location for panel discussions on issues of race and history in the state. It recently added a George Floyd exhibit that features paintings from the museum's first scholarship recipient.





MINNEAPOLIS -- A key advocacy group for Asian Americans in Minnesota hopes the country is turning the corner on reducing hateful rhetoric toward community members.



But it said emerging plans need more detail, and lack of diversity in government still is a concern.



Last week, President Joe Biden signed a memorandum condemning and combating racism and xenophobia against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.



The move directs the Justice Department to enhance efforts on data collection and reporting of hate crimes and harassment.



Nick Kor, senior manager of movement building for Minnesota's Coalition of Asian-American Leaders, said authorities need to do a thorough breakdown when taking a closer look at the numbers.



"Because the Asian-American experience is so wide and diverse, clumping everyone together within [the] Asian-American checkbox can be misleading at times," Kor explained.



He noted that's true for measuring data in other areas, such as education. But Kor added they're encouraged to see Biden condemn rhetoric such as "China virus" that former President Donald Trump used to describe COVID-19.



Meanwhile, several Asian-American groups said while having Kamala Harris as vice president honors their heritage, they're disappointed to see no representation in top Cabinet secretary choices.



Kor argued it added to the "invisibility" narrative Asian-Americans face, despite findings from the Pew Research Center showing them as the nation's fastest-growing group of eligible voters.



"It's really, really critical that administrations recognize that, not only for our contributions to the country, but also our growing political power," Kor asserted.



He acknowledged there are promising developments with more Asian Americans being elected to the state Legislature, and several who serve on the new People of Color and Indigenous Caucus.



And Kor pointed to more Asian-American representation on the St. Paul City Council and in surrounding suburbs. But he indicated he would like to see more progress in Minneapolis government.





