Study: Feds Should Lower Kids’ Exposure Limits to Wireless Radiation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A new study argued the current federal limit for exposure to wireless radiation should be hundreds of times lower than it is, for children.
get more stories like this via email
Researchers from the Environmental Working Group took methodology developed by the Environmental Protection Agency to assess human health risks from toxic chemicals, and applied it to radiofrequency (RF) radiation from wireless devices, including cellphones, tablets and 5G networks.
Dr. Olga Naidenko, vice president for science investigations for the Environmental Working Group and the study's co-author, said standards should be updated, and in the meantime, she suggested parents take simple steps to reduce their kids' RF exposure.
"Teaching children not to sleep with the phone under the pillow, that is probably a good first step," Naidenko advised. "And for example, instead of clutching it to the chest, to put the tablet or the phone on the table."
The wireless industry countered its products are safe and comply with Federal Communications Commission rules, but Naidenko noted the studies underpinning those standards are 25 years old and apply only to adults.
A 2018 study from the National Toxicology Program linked wireless radiation to heart and brain tumors in rats.
Nonetheless, the California Legislature is considering two bills, Senate Bill 556 and Assembly Bill 537, which would make it harder for cities to place limits on where new 5G cell towers can be installed.
Dr. Jerome Paulson, professor emeritus of pediatrics and occupational and environmental Health at George Washington University, said until 5G is proven safe, he supports local ordinances like those in Los Altos and Petaluma that require a 500-foot setback from schools and homes.
"5G towers should be placed far away from human beings," Paulson contended. "The distance provides the protection, because the farther away you get, the less energy gets to people."
Paulson thinks the government should set separate wireless-radiation limits for children. The World Health Organization classified cellphone radiation as a possible carcinogen in 2011.
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon nurses are holding a conference today on an important topic facing the health industry: equitable outcomes for patients.
The Oregon Nurses Association's Health Equity Conference in Portland today and Friday is focusing on the different outcomes from the health system for people of color. For instance, the maternal mortality rate for Black women is three times the rate that it is for white women.
Deborah Riddick, public policy and government relations director for the Oregon Nurses Association, said nurses interact with patients at every level of care.
"If we have that amount of access to patients, to communities, to their families, then it would make sense that if there's a problem like health equity, that we would be the ideal folks to be able to plug the gap and be able to use some of our knowledge and our skills to address the problem," Riddick contended.
During the pandemic, Oregonians of color have faced disproportionate health impacts. Hispanic Oregonians make up 13% of the state's population but are nearly 30% of COVID-19 cases where the ethnicity is known, according to state data.
D. Watkins, editor at large for Salon who is speaking at the Health Equity Conference, said stigmas around health care especially are strong for Black communities, and pointed out the words health professionals use are important.
"Sometimes, basic things like the way we use language when we talk about patients or when patients talk about these different institutions is the root of the problem," Watkins explained. "And it's what we need to fix if we want to be strong, and we want to solve a lot of the problems that we have."
The Oregon Nurses Association has been working to promote health equity in the state through the Legislature. Riddick noted the union pushed for a bill this session that would have declared racism a public health crisis.
"Unfortunately, there was not enough support for the bill that it ultimately was reduced down to simply a resolution," Riddick lamented. "A lot of the things that required funding were pulled out, which was a great disappointment to many of the community members that worked throughout the session around the bill."
Despite the bill not passing, Riddick emphasized it was a good learning experience for pushing this type of policy. She added the House bill's chief sponsor, Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Lake Oswego, is on a panel at the conference.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Oregon Nurses Association (AFT Local 5905) contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis is promising to block any state money from going to the parent company of ice-cream maker Ben & Jerry's unless it reverses a decision to stop selling its products in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.
get more stories like this via email
DeSantis is one of several Republican politicians looking to punish Unilever, the London-based parent company of the ice-cream maker, for curtailing sales in the region. But as COVID cases continue to skyrocket stateside, state Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, said the governor should focus on containing the more contagious Delta variant.
"We've had the highest hospitalization rates than we've ever had," she said. "You have people who are dying from this variant - it's very aggressive - and we have a governor who is trying to distract from his failed response, and insert himself and say what an ice-cream company can and cannot do."
On Tuesday, DeSantis downplayed the spike in cases, but issued a statement saying, "I will not stand idly by as 'woke' corporate ideologues seek to boycott and divest from our ally, Israel."
Driskell said she thinks the governor's stance rings hypocritical when he positions himself to fight against discrimination in Israel - but signs into law a bill such as HB 1, to stop groups such as Black Lives Matter from peacefully protesting.
"And then," she said, "we have a governor who cracked down on those very same protesters, who basically were just asking to be treated equally; who were just asking for unarmed black people to not be killed at the hands of law enforcement."
Unilever now must either "cease its boycott" of Israel within 90 days or join the list of other companies Florida refuses to do business with because of their positions on Israel's West Bank policies. Unilever's 400 brands include Lipton tea, Dove personal-care products and Hellmann's mayonnaise. Unilever said it employs more than 2,000 people in Israel and "rejects completely and repudiates unequivocally any form of discrimination or intolerance."
SEATTLE - Speaking to folks who are hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine has gained a new sense of urgency as the Delta variant pushes cases up across the country.
Dr. Peter Barkett, an internal-medicine specialist at Kaiser Permanente in Silverdale, said people can think of the virus like a fire. The vaccine is starving it of the fuel it needs to keep raging. He said it's important to keep having conversations with friends and family members about why it's important to be vaccinated.
"Even if they had it three to six months ago, back when the vaccine was pretty new," he said, "I think what they'll find is that many more people have gone through the vaccination process and have had a good outcome, and they should reconsider it."
Barkett said vaccine rates for Washingtonians ages 18 to 34 are lagging, in part because some in this age group don't think they need it. But he added that it's worth reminding people that even if COVID-19 doesn't get them sick, they could pass it on to vulnerable family members or friends who could be severely affected by the virus.
Barkett said it's important for people who are vaccine hesitant to hear from people they trust, which could be a family member, friend or religious figure. He noted that in one case, a patient wanted to speak to his rheumatologist before getting the shot because he had concerns about whether it would interact with his medication.
"I said, 'That's perfectly reasonable.' And I called up their rheumatologist while we were in the office together, put them on speaker phone, and we had a conversation," he said. "And the rheumatologist recommended that we go ahead and take the vaccine - and the patient did."
There have been reports about people who've been vaccinated testing positive for COVID-19 as the Delta variant takes hold. but Barkett noted that the vaccine is like a seat belt: It might not prevent a crash, but it will most likely keep you safe.
"So while the seat belt might not be perfect protection in a motor vehicle accident," he said, "we do know that it's very good protection, and it's far better than the alternative of not wearing a seat belt."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Kaiser Health Plan of Washington Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.