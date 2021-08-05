In Olympia, Calls for Greater Safeguards Against Heat for Farmworkers

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Farmworkers are in Olympia today, calling for stronger protections from extreme heat.



The farmworkers union Familias Unidas por la Justicia and other supporters are outside the Department of Labor and Industries, which implemented emergency rules in the wake of a heat wave that killed hundreds in the Northwest.



It requires employers to provide shade or some way of cooling down workers when temperatures reach 100 degrees.



Liz Darrow, legislative advocate for the nonprofit Community to Community Development, which is supporting the action, argued the rules are inadequate and part of a larger pattern.



"The rules themselves are not in favor of health and safety for farmworkers," Darrow asserted. "And this kind of echoes what we have gone through since the beginning of the pandemic trying to get reasonable health and safety protection for farmworkers who are deemed essential but continue to be treated as second-class citizens."



The emergency rules also require more rest breaks in extreme heat. The agency is writing a permanent rule for next summer, and did not respond to a request for comment



Some farm operators have pushed back on the rules, saying more regulations aren't necessary.



The summer also is wildfire season, exposing workers to another hazard: smoke. Darrow noted farmworkers wear layers to protect their skin from pesticides and sun exposure.



"Those temperatures are extreme already," Darrow remarked. "So working any amount of time in those conditions with the wildfire smoke is an obvious safety concern, and it will create more illness and more death. And so the bottom line is that we're trying to keep people safe and keep people alive."



Darrow added there is also concern about how the new rules will be enforced.



During the Northwest's heat wave in June, an Oregon farmworker died due to the extreme temperatures. Today's event also is honoring Honesto Silva Ibarra, a Washington state farmworker who died working in hot, smoky conditions four years ago.



LITCHFIELD, N.H. -- A 63-acre parcel of land along the Merrimack River is becoming part of the New Hampshire Agrarian Commons. The property, known as Normanton Farms, raises chicken, pork and grass-fed beef.



The Commons is a system of hybrid conservation and community land trusts aimed at increasing access to land for sustainable and regenerative farming.



Ian McSweeney, co-founder of Agrarian Commons who lives in New Hampshire, said it is filling a critical need. He noted the average farmer's income can barely cover the property tax, insurance and utility costs on a piece of property in Southern New Hampshire.



"We have an aging population and an aging farmland-ownership population," McSweeney explained. "So, [we have] the ability and need to think about both resilient landscapes and who are the successor farmers."



McSweeney added the Agrarian Commons is focused on chemical-free food production with a greater connection to the community.



At Normanton Farms, he said they'll work to diversify the habitat and build a healthy ecosystem for pollinators. They also plan to partner with the local elementary school to build community gardens, to help kids learn about food and how it's grown.



Steve Normanton, steward of Normanton Farms, said it's an opportunity not only to collaborate with other farmers, but to ensure when he retires, the Commons will find someone else to continue stewardship of the land.



He added since 2009, using regenerative farming techniques like rotating the animals on and off pastures has already built six additional inches of topsoil.



"We've done it in conjunction with no-tilling cover crops into the soil, just for more biomass, more trampling effect," Normanton outlined. "There are so many adaptive management tools that you can use."



He emphasized regenerative tools are especially important for the future of farming and food production. He pointed to the beginning of the pandemic, when many communities saw food flying off the store shelves, and stressed the food supply chain needs to be prepared for such emergencies.



