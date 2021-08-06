Friday, August 6, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 6, 2021
Play

Another state is gearing up to map out new congressional districts, and Nevada and California cope with massive wildfires.

2021Talks - August 6, 2021
Play

Capitol police officers who defended Congress on January 6 will receive the Congressional Gold Medal, the Senate examines the threat of domestic terrorism, and a champion of worker's rights passes away.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
Teachers Unions Inform MO Families About Safe Return to School

Play

Friday, August 6, 2021   

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- St. Louis educators' unions are working to let families know what to expect at school this fall, and urging them to get ready.

School returns on August 23, and the American Federation of Teachers in St. Louis along with St. Louis Public Schools are holding what they call a "Safe Start Celebration," with health screenings and information about COVID safety precautions in schools.

Byron Clemens, spokesperson for the American Federation of Teachers St. Louis Local 420, noted they are encouraging families whose children did not attend school regularly during the pandemic to return full-time this fall.

"There's a mandatory mask for every child, all the staff and faculty, visitors," Clemens explained. "We're still continuing to offer vaccines for every employee, and we're doing our best to protect not just ourselves, but the children and the community at large."

At the event from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Gateway Middle School in St. Louis, public-school students can get vaccinated against COVID-19; have dental, vision, hearing and lead screenings; register for school and confirm their school location; and receive free books, backpacks and school supplies.

Clemens added part of the reason they want to be extra transparent with families this year is because of the disruptions to education that have made it more difficult for many kids to learn. He acknowledged going from in-person to virtual learning to hybrid and back to in-person has not been easy, but he is confident they can handle this next school year safely.

"We're very, very pleased with compliance of 3- and 4-year-olds wearing masks, all the way through high school," Clemens emphasized. "That's been exciting for us, because we weren't sure when we first put out these plans that that would work, and it turns out that it does. "

Remote learning posed difficulties for many students, especially those who are low-income or don't have reliable high-speed internet. Groups advocating for equitable education hope a safe return to school will help reduce the divide.


Minnesota is the first Midwestern state to adopt clean-car standards similar to those in California. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Federal Car Emission Standards Appear to Dovetail With MN Plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The federal government is preparing to implement new auto emission standards, and so is the state of Minnesota. Backers of both …

Social Issues

Advocates: Privatization of Paid-Leave Claim Services Raises Red Flag

HARTFORD, Conn. -- The Connecticut Campaign for Paid Family Leave has been raising concerns about outsourcing of the state paid leave program's …

Social Issues

AR Group Gathering Signatures to Get Recreational Marijuana on Ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas marijuana activists are pushing to get a recreational-cannabis amendment on the 2022 ballot. Arkansas True Grass …

Spearfish Creek in Black Hills National Forest. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

One Year Later, Great American Outdoors Act Put Into Action

PIERRE, S.D. -- Conservation groups and federal officials are cheering the first anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, signed into law last …

Social Issues

MT Prepares to Draw Regained House Seat

HELENA, Mont. -- With detailed census data being released this month, the work to draw Montana's new congressional district will begin in earnest …

Programs such as Double Up Food Bucks help families buy more fresh food at farmers markets. (Jeremy Segrott/Flickr)

Social Issues

Anti-Hunger Advocate to Tout Safety Net's Benefit in ID

BOISE, Idaho -- The head of Hunger Free America is coming to Idaho this weekend as part of his tour across the country. Joel Berg, CEO of the …

Health and Wellness

Special Enrollment for PA Health Insurance Marketplace Ends Aug. 15

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania residents have until next week to enroll in a plan through the state's health-insurance marketplace, Pennie. Thanks …

Social Issues

Survey: 79% of Voters Want Lawmakers to Expand High-Speed Internet Access

LINCOLN, Neb. -- More than half of Nebraska voters age 50 and older in rural parts of the state are having a hard time accessing high-speed internet…

 

