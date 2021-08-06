Federal Car Emission Standards Appear to Dovetail With MN Plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The federal government is preparing to implement new auto emission standards, and so is the state of Minnesota.
Backers of both initiatives say there will not be any problems with overlap. Through an executive order, President Joe Biden is calling for half of all passenger vehicles sold by 2030 to have zero emissions. Another part of the plan focuses on gas- powered engines, with tougher benchmarks for fuel emissions for 2023 and 2024 vehicles.
Anjali Bains, Senior Clean Transportation Manager at Minnesota-based Fresh Energy, said the federal goals match up with what will take place in Minnesota for 2025 models.
"So it matters for us because Minnesota will be following the federal emission standards for the next two years," Bains explained. "So, if the Biden administration is updating those standards, that means we get to enjoy more fuel-efficient vehicles sooner than even what Clean Cars Minnesota would have allowed us to enjoy."
She noted if the federal fuel-emission standards hold, it would be a smooth carryover into Minnesota's plan, which would mean auto dealers located near neighboring states wouldn't have to worry about price differentials.
Minnesota's standards have received pushback from the auto-dealer industry. Meanwhile, some climate observers say Biden's plan won't do enough to reduce the impact of global warming.
Despite the similarities, Bains noted Minnesota's plan has a key difference.
"Where automakers are required to send more electric vehicles here, and that is not something the federal tailpipe emissions standards will seek to address," Bains pointed out.
When it comes to zero-emissions cars, the Biden administration goal is not legally binding. But a handful of automakers said they support the long-term target, and hope to achieve nearly 50% sales of electric vehicles by 2030.
INDIANAPOLIS -- A new study reinforces the view of many Indiana environmentalists the best way to clean up toxic coal ash is by removing it, rather than leaving it in place.
Coal ash is the waste produced from burning coal, and often is stored in unlined impoundments.
The report, from environmental law nonprofit Earthjustice, looked at the Michigan City Generating Station in Indiana, along with two others in South Carolina and Montana.
Tim Maloney, senior policy director for the Hoosier Environmental Council, said for many years, Indiana's coal ash was virtually unregulated. He added the pollution can be harmful to both human health and aquatic life, when it causes toxic metals to leak into the groundwater.
"We have dozens of these leaking surface impoundments that are contaminating groundwater, and in some cases have contaminated drinking-water wells," Maloney reported. "So it's a major, major environmental contamination problem."
Indiana has more coal-ash surface impoundments than any other state, and many are closing, due to federal regulatory measures of leaking impoundments put in place in 2015 by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Some utility companies are proposing a leave-in-place approach, draining surface water and capping the pond. Maloney argued a clean closure, fully removing the ash, is better for the economy and the environment.
A clean closure of the Michigan City plant could create roughly 70 jobs in the area. Maloney suggested Indiana's many impoundments could be better served as locations for clean-energy generation.
"Areas where the ash is left in place generally cannot be redeveloped because they're not structurally sound enough to build on top of," Maloney explained. "Plus, you have to maintain the viability of the cover that they put over the ash, or else you're just contributing to the long-term environmental contamination."
He pointed to findings in the report, which showed a clean closure of the Michigan City Generating Station would increase Indiana's GDP by $113 million more than the proposal by NIPSCO, the utility company there, to leave the ash in place.
He added for the surrounding community, which is nearly 40% people of color and more than 45% low-income, a clean closure would better protect their water.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Freshwater mussels are key to keeping the Chesapeake Bay watershed clean, and with more than half of all species now facing extinction, a new report urged policymakers to target more efforts on restoring the important bivalves.
Joe Wood, Virginia senior scientist for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and the report's co-author, said one mussel can filter up to 15 gallons of water, and they are essential to the Bay ecosystem, like their oyster relatives.
Unlike oysters though, he pointed out, mussels haven't been given the same attention or funding for rehabilitation.
"We don't have targets for freshwater mussel restoration that are associated with the Bay cleanup effort," Wood remarked. "And it's not to say that some of the stuff we're doing is good for them, but they're not even a part of the conversation at this point, and they should be."
He explained mussels are sensitive and reproduce by latching onto traveling fish. Dams and other obstructions in rivers that keep fish from migrating are one reason mussel populations are declining.
Doug Myers, Maryland senior scientist for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, said there is hope for Maryland mussels, noting the Maryland Department of Natural Resources launched a mussel restoration project in the Patapsco River watershed, and it benefited from a dam removal.
He reported another project on the horizon will bring a freshwater mussel hatchery to the lower Susquehanna River to reintroduce some species.
"There are a few species of freshwater mussels left in the lower Susquehanna River, and there are four dams there," Myers emphasized. "So there's going to have to be not only the reintroduction, but probably some surveys to make sure that those host fish are there as well."
The report found mussel populations in the Chesapeake Bay watershed have fallen by an estimated 90% since colonists arrived in the 1600s from pollution, dams, climate change and disease. The decline has meant a serious loss of both mussel biodiversity and benefits in reducing pollution.
ARLINGTON, Texas - Three Texas cities are taking part in a challenge this year to create Sustainable Development Goals that help eliminate poverty, advance equity and safeguard natural resources.
Dallas, Denton and San Antonio are participating in the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, with a second year of the "SDGs Cities Challenge."
Meghna Tare, chief sustainability officer for the University of Texas at Arlington and founder of the Regional Center of Expertise for Education on Sustainable Development, said cities host 55% of the world's population - but too often, local efforts to implement sustainability goals are siloed.
"How do you address the challenges of the next 20 years, with the increase in population and the shortage of resources that you have? There has to be a bigger framework," she said.
Tare said the project aims to support 1,000 cities to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, which could affect the lives of more than 1 billion people from developing, low- and middle-income countries. Sustainability efforts can range from conserving water, managing renewable fuel sources and reducing carbon emissions to ending poverty and hunger, and improving education and health care.
Tare said air quality is a big challenge in Texas, especially in Dallas, and creating an equitable food system is another top priority. She noted that sustainability goals must be broadened beyond climate action or responsible consumption.
"I think we are all at the point where we have moved beyond just energy efficiency or rate reduction, or recycling and transportation," she said.
In addition to UT Arlington, the UN/Habitat sustainability partnership is led by Local Governments for Sustainability USA, the Connected Cities Lab, the Brookings Institution and other international business leaders.
