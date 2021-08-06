Friday, August 6, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 6, 2021
Another state is gearing up to map out new congressional districts, and Nevada and California cope with massive wildfires.

2021Talks - August 6, 2021
Capitol police officers who defended Congress on January 6 will receive the Congressional Gold Medal, the Senate examines the threat of domestic terrorism, and a champion of worker's rights passes away.

Federal Car Emission Standards Appear to Dovetail With MN Plan

Friday, August 6, 2021   

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The federal government is preparing to implement new auto emission standards, and so is the state of Minnesota.

Backers of both initiatives say there will not be any problems with overlap. Through an executive order, President Joe Biden is calling for half of all passenger vehicles sold by 2030 to have zero emissions. Another part of the plan focuses on gas- powered engines, with tougher benchmarks for fuel emissions for 2023 and 2024 vehicles.

Anjali Bains, Senior Clean Transportation Manager at Minnesota-based Fresh Energy, said the federal goals match up with what will take place in Minnesota for 2025 models.

"So it matters for us because Minnesota will be following the federal emission standards for the next two years," Bains explained. "So, if the Biden administration is updating those standards, that means we get to enjoy more fuel-efficient vehicles sooner than even what Clean Cars Minnesota would have allowed us to enjoy."

She noted if the federal fuel-emission standards hold, it would be a smooth carryover into Minnesota's plan, which would mean auto dealers located near neighboring states wouldn't have to worry about price differentials.

Minnesota's standards have received pushback from the auto-dealer industry. Meanwhile, some climate observers say Biden's plan won't do enough to reduce the impact of global warming.

Despite the similarities, Bains noted Minnesota's plan has a key difference.

"Where automakers are required to send more electric vehicles here, and that is not something the federal tailpipe emissions standards will seek to address," Bains pointed out.

When it comes to zero-emissions cars, the Biden administration goal is not legally binding. But a handful of automakers said they support the long-term target, and hope to achieve nearly 50% sales of electric vehicles by 2030.


According to CWEALF, Connecticut's family and medical leave program is the strongest and most comprehensive in the country, from broadening the definition of "family" to a progressive wage replacement rate. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Advocates: Privatization of Paid-Leave Claim Services Raises Red Flag

HARTFORD, Conn. -- The Connecticut Campaign for Paid Family Leave has been raising concerns about outsourcing of the state paid leave program's …

Social Issues

AR Group Gathering Signatures to Get Recreational Marijuana on Ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas marijuana activists are pushing to get a recreational-cannabis amendment on the 2022 ballot. Arkansas True Grass …

Environment

One Year Later, Great American Outdoors Act Put Into Action

PIERRE, S.D. -- Conservation groups and federal officials are cheering the first anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, signed into law last …

Montana and 14 other states use an independent commission to draw legislative districts. (Natalia Bratslavsky/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MT Prepares to Draw Regained House Seat

HELENA, Mont. -- With detailed census data being released this month, the work to draw Montana's new congressional district will begin in earnest …

Social Issues

Anti-Hunger Advocate to Tout Safety Net's Benefit in ID

BOISE, Idaho -- The head of Hunger Free America is coming to Idaho this weekend as part of his tour across the country. Joel Berg, CEO of the …

Pennsylvania unveiled its state-based health insurance marketplace, Pennie, in September 2020. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Special Enrollment for PA Health Insurance Marketplace Ends Aug. 15

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania residents have until next week to enroll in a plan through the state's health-insurance marketplace, Pennie. Thanks …

Social Issues

Survey: 79% of Voters Want Lawmakers to Expand High-Speed Internet Access

LINCOLN, Neb. -- More than half of Nebraska voters age 50 and older in rural parts of the state are having a hard time accessing high-speed internet…

Social Issues

Teachers Unions Inform MO Families About Safe Return to School

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- St. Louis educators' unions are working to let families know what to expect at school this fall, and urging them to get ready…

 

