Friday, August 6, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 6, 2021
Play

Another state is gearing up to map out new congressional districts, and Nevada and California cope with massive wildfires.

2021Talks - August 6, 2021
Play

Capitol police officers who defended Congress on January 6 will receive the Congressional Gold Medal, the Senate examines the threat of domestic terrorism, and a champion of worker's rights passes away.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: Remove Coal Ash to Clean Up Toxic Pollution of IN Groundwater

Play

Friday, August 6, 2021   

INDIANAPOLIS -- A new study reinforces the view of many Indiana environmentalists the best way to clean up toxic coal ash is by removing it, rather than leaving it in place.

Coal ash is the waste produced from burning coal, and often is stored in unlined impoundments.

The report, from environmental law nonprofit Earthjustice, looked at the Michigan City Generating Station in Indiana, along with two others in South Carolina and Montana.

Tim Maloney, senior policy director for the Hoosier Environmental Council, said for many years, Indiana's coal ash was virtually unregulated. He added the pollution can be harmful to both human health and aquatic life, when it causes toxic metals to leak into the groundwater.

"We have dozens of these leaking surface impoundments that are contaminating groundwater, and in some cases have contaminated drinking-water wells," Maloney reported. "So it's a major, major environmental contamination problem."

Indiana has more coal-ash surface impoundments than any other state, and many are closing, due to federal regulatory measures of leaking impoundments put in place in 2015 by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Some utility companies are proposing a leave-in-place approach, draining surface water and capping the pond. Maloney argued a clean closure, fully removing the ash, is better for the economy and the environment.

A clean closure of the Michigan City plant could create roughly 70 jobs in the area. Maloney suggested Indiana's many impoundments could be better served as locations for clean-energy generation.

"Areas where the ash is left in place generally cannot be redeveloped because they're not structurally sound enough to build on top of," Maloney explained. "Plus, you have to maintain the viability of the cover that they put over the ash, or else you're just contributing to the long-term environmental contamination."

He pointed to findings in the report, which showed a clean closure of the Michigan City Generating Station would increase Indiana's GDP by $113 million more than the proposal by NIPSCO, the utility company there, to leave the ash in place.

He added for the surrounding community, which is nearly 40% people of color and more than 45% low-income, a clean closure would better protect their water.


get more stories like this via email
According to CWEALF, Connecticut's family and medical leave program is the strongest and most comprehensive in the country, from broadening the definition of "family" to a progressive wage replacement rate. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Advocates: Privatization of Paid-Leave Claim Services Raises Red Flag

HARTFORD, Conn. -- The Connecticut Campaign for Paid Family Leave has been raising concerns about outsourcing of the state paid leave program's …

Social Issues

AR Group Gathering Signatures to Get Recreational Marijuana on Ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas marijuana activists are pushing to get a recreational-cannabis amendment on the 2022 ballot. Arkansas True Grass …

Environment

One Year Later, Great American Outdoors Act Put Into Action

PIERRE, S.D. -- Conservation groups and federal officials are cheering the first anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, signed into law last …

Montana and 14 other states use an independent commission to draw legislative districts. (Natalia Bratslavsky/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MT Prepares to Draw Regained House Seat

HELENA, Mont. -- With detailed census data being released this month, the work to draw Montana's new congressional district will begin in earnest …

Social Issues

Anti-Hunger Advocate to Tout Safety Net's Benefit in ID

BOISE, Idaho -- The head of Hunger Free America is coming to Idaho this weekend as part of his tour across the country. Joel Berg, CEO of the …

Pennsylvania unveiled its state-based health insurance marketplace, Pennie, in September 2020. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Special Enrollment for PA Health Insurance Marketplace Ends Aug. 15

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania residents have until next week to enroll in a plan through the state's health-insurance marketplace, Pennie. Thanks …

Social Issues

Survey: 79% of Voters Want Lawmakers to Expand High-Speed Internet Access

LINCOLN, Neb. -- More than half of Nebraska voters age 50 and older in rural parts of the state are having a hard time accessing high-speed internet…

Social Issues

Teachers Unions Inform MO Families About Safe Return to School

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- St. Louis educators' unions are working to let families know what to expect at school this fall, and urging them to get ready…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021